 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   UN atomic watchdog says Iran is now operating Natanz centrifuges, presenting the horrifying image of a glowing, radioactive dog barking into a microphone   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
40
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 11:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is all thanks to President Trump.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poor Nipper
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a shame that there isn't some kind of agreement that meant they wouldn't do this kind of thing.

Oh well
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
meh
moved old
no new
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PALETTES OF CASH!!!!!

I think. Was this the palettes of cash right wing freakout or was that a different one? I get the feeling there was maybe more than one palettes of cash meltdown.

Palettes of Cash should be a Johnny Cash art retrospective.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a great deal-maker
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wouldn't have happened under CLINTON!

Fark user imageView Full Size



/why must I feel like that?
//why must I enforce the pact?
///nothin but the watchdog in me
 
literalwurst
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, we don't invade countries with weapons of mass destruction. Hopefully they can get it built in time to avoid another disastrous American invasion.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for a photoshopped picture of the old RCA 'His Master's Voice' ad with a glowing Nipper, leaving disappointed.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is all thanks to President Trump.


Not only that, but he's completely sunk any possibility of a future deal with Iran without significant concessions.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in the IDF!!!!!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/to my bunk that is
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a big old nuke on top of Washington Dc can finally put this country at ease with all the turmoil of which party is better than the other.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is all thanks to President Trump.


Be sure to send him a "thank you card".
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy they are trying to ramp up that war pretty quickly.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: PALETTES OF CASH!!!!!

I think. Was this the palettes of cash right wing freakout or was that a different one? I get the feeling there was maybe more than one palettes of cash meltdown.

Palettes of Cash should be a Johnny Cash art retrospective.


No right wing freakout:
Fark user imageView Full Size


OMGWTFBBQ:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: PALETTES OF CASH!!!!!

I think. Was this the palettes of cash right wing freakout or was that a different one? I get the feeling there was maybe more than one palettes of cash meltdown.

Palettes of Cash should be a Johnny Cash art retrospective.


This is a Palette:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is a Pallet:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, just think that for a while they were actually complying with the restrictions imposed upon them from the West, but then some tiny fingered, Cheeto-faced, ferret wearing schittgibbon withdrew the U.S. from hat particular deal which in effect killed it because Iran then no longer had any incentive to comply with the restrictions stipulated in that deal. So, yeah, thanks a lot, you tiny fingered, Cheeto-faced, ferret wearing schittgibbon.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: It's a shame that there isn't some kind of agreement that meant they wouldn't do this kind of thing.

Oh well


If you think Iran wasn't operating these things while President Obama was fellating them with money, then you're a fool.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bibi supported the Trump pullout from the Iran deal.
So remember to credit both men if Tel Aviv gets nuked.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Gubbo: It's a shame that there isn't some kind of agreement that meant they wouldn't do this kind of thing.

Oh well

If you think Iran wasn't operating these things while President Obama was fellating them with money, then you're a fool.


Proofs?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Middle Eastern nuclear weapons facilities have a nasty habit of suddenly turning into smoking holes in the desert.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Gubbo: It's a shame that there isn't some kind of agreement that meant they wouldn't do this kind of thing.

Oh well

If you think Iran wasn't operating these things while President Obama was fellating them with money, then you're a fool.


Citation, or GTFO
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This wouldn't have happened under CLINTON!

[Fark user image 850x915]


/why must I feel like that?
//why must I enforce the pact?
///nothin but the watchdog in me


George Clinton - Atomic Dog
Youtube LuyS9M8T03A
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asmodeus224: Boy they are trying to ramp up that war pretty quickly.


If I remember correctly they do with whenever a new president comes into office.

well, it seems that way.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: Gubbo: It's a shame that there isn't some kind of agreement that meant they wouldn't do this kind of thing.

Oh well

If you think Iran wasn't operating these things while President Obama was fellating them with money, then you're a fool.


Or an inspector from the IAEA or one of the other signatories who actually was in Iran.

Their first-hand knowledge > your feels
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: RussianPotato: Gubbo: It's a shame that there isn't some kind of agreement that meant they wouldn't do this kind of thing.

Oh well

If you think Iran wasn't operating these things while President Obama was fellating them with money, then you're a fool.

Or an inspector from the IAEA or one of the other signatories who actually was in Iran.

Their first-hand knowledge > your feels


Oh, come on, evidence and facts are for Democrats not Real 'Muricans.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: RussianPotato: Gubbo: It's a shame that there isn't some kind of agreement that meant they wouldn't do this kind of thing.

Oh well

If you think Iran wasn't operating these things while President Obama was fellating them with money, then you're a fool.

Or an inspector from the IAEA or one of the other signatories who actually was in Iran.

Their first-hand knowledge > your feels


Yes, the first hand knowledge of the inspectors who could only inspect what Iran let them inspect, with enough head notice to hide whatever may be incriminatory.  Truly a trustworthy process.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Barfmaker: PALETTES OF CASH!!!!!

I think. Was this the palettes of cash right wing freakout or was that a different one? I get the feeling there was maybe more than one palettes of cash meltdown.

Palettes of Cash should be a Johnny Cash art retrospective.

No right wing freakout:
[Fark user image image 372x192]

OMGWTFBBQ:
[Fark user image image 372x209]


That "payout" was the refund for the destroyers Iran bought in 1977 but we instead kept and used for a couple of decades before selling them to Taiwan. It was a good faith gesture to enter negotiations to stop nuclear weapons development.
By scuttling the agreement Trump* has made us, again, into not reliable partners in the world.
If Trump* manages to launch an attack the response shall not be a measured and tipped off retaliation where we have an opportunity to get our troops and gear out or into protected cover. This will be seen as an unprovoked escalation and Iran very well may (with good reason) declare open war on the U.S. Before you think DER HUR, we'll just wipe them off of the face of the planet. Iran has the ability to close off one of the most strategic waterways in the world. They also have been training, equipping, and funding zealot fighters throughout the region and into the Mediterranean and Southern Europe. We have been propping up Saudi Arabia but technology only gets you so far....I wonder how much Trump Inc owes the Saudis anyway.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This wouldn't have happened under CLINTON!

[Fark user image 850x915]


/why must I feel like that?
//why must I enforce the pact?
///nothin but the watchdog in me


I remember his strong middle east policies.

Clinton Threatens To Drop Da Bomb On Iraq
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: RussianPotato: Gubbo: It's a shame that there isn't some kind of agreement that meant they wouldn't do this kind of thing.

Oh well

If you think Iran wasn't operating these things while President Obama was fellating them with money, then you're a fool.

Or an inspector from the IAEA or one of the other signatories who actually was in Iran.

Their first-hand knowledge > your feels


The Stuxnet virus variants laugh in your direction.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Yes, the first hand knowledge of the inspectors who could only inspect what Iran let them inspect, with enough head notice to hide whatever may be incriminatory. Truly a trustworthy process.


Whatever. Wake me when they get around to discovering Iran's mobile anthrax factories. And hire some new writers for next season.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: This wouldn't have happened under CLINTON!


F.F.F. - New Funk Generation (Clip officiel)
Youtube 1BJkhXAfKz8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWE​8jq​xrWrw
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: RussianPotato: Gubbo: It's a shame that there isn't some kind of agreement that meant they wouldn't do this kind of thing.

Oh well

If you think Iran wasn't operating these things while President Obama was fellating them with money, then you're a fool.

Or an inspector from the IAEA or one of the other signatories who actually was in Iran.

Their first-hand knowledge > your feels

The Stuxnet virus variants laugh in your direction.


Which was a perfect attack on these facilities, plenty of plausible deniability and no definitive proof who did it. Trump* is going to go overt and scream "yeah I did it, what" and Iran will respond in the parlance of our times "F around and find out"....there will be a very real loss of U.S. blood and treasure for years thanks to this short sighted asswipe.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: RussianPotato: Gubbo: It's a shame that there isn't some kind of agreement that meant they wouldn't do this kind of thing.

Oh well

If you think Iran wasn't operating these things while President Obama was fellating them with money, then you're a fool.

Or an inspector from the IAEA or one of the other signatories who actually was in Iran.

Their first-hand knowledge > your feels

Yes, the first hand knowledge of the inspectors who could only inspect what Iran let them inspect, with enough head notice to hide whatever may be incriminatory.  Truly a trustworthy process.


And yet, those inspectors found evidence to support TFA.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 258x196]
Middle Eastern nuclear weapons facilities have a nasty habit of suddenly turning into smoking holes in the desert.


True enough.  But this time, my money isn't on the Israelis, but America.  Prediction: Trump's parting shot in January will be a large scale Tomahawk missile salvo into Natanz.  He'll then let Biden deal with the repercussions.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Barfmaker: PALETTES OF CASH!!!!!

I think. Was this the palettes of cash right wing freakout or was that a different one? I get the feeling there was maybe more than one palettes of cash meltdown.

Palettes of Cash should be a Johnny Cash art retrospective.

This is a Palette:

[Fark user image 455x396]

This is a Pallet:

[Fark user image 675x397]


ocf.berkeley.eduView Full Size
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Come on Nuclear Winter!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: dothemath: [Fark user image 258x196]
Middle Eastern nuclear weapons facilities have a nasty habit of suddenly turning into smoking holes in the desert.

True enough.  But this time, my money isn't on the Israelis, but America.  Prediction: Trump's parting shot in January will be a large scale Tomahawk missile salvo into Natanz.  He'll then let Biden deal with the repercussions.


Possible, but the Israelis really did a smooth job on the Syrians by hacking their missile defense system prior to the bombing. Which Damascus didnt even bother to acknowledge.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: RussianPotato: Gubbo: It's a shame that there isn't some kind of agreement that meant they wouldn't do this kind of thing.

Oh well

If you think Iran wasn't operating these things while President Obama was fellating them with money, then you're a fool.

Or an inspector from the IAEA or one of the other signatories who actually was in Iran.

Their first-hand knowledge > your feels

Yes, the first hand knowledge of the inspectors who could only inspect what Iran let them inspect, with enough head notice to hide whatever may be incriminatory.  Truly a trustworthy process.


You really think America is incapable of knowing a thing without inspection teams?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Has to be Trumps fault. After all, he tried to ... oh ... wait ... he tried to make the world realize Iran was going to build nuclear weapons come hell or high water.

Well, have to blame Trump anyway, because it's what ignorant people do!
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.