(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Professor proposes developing sex robots for older disabled adults, in move that could provide companionship, sexual fulfillment, and the certainty that the subsequent inevitable robot uprising will kill us all   (kiro7.com)
321 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)



beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello, I am an advanced speech-generating robot designed to help with--what are you doinmmmmpphh, mmmmpppphhh
blog.seattlepi.com
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just watch out for the robot pimps

Fark user image
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, the sex robots won't kill us.

They'll just rape us. So yeah. That's...less bad, I guess.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.com
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.com
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: Just watch out for the robot pimps

[Fark user image 425x651]


Look out for fark-Bot 5000!

Fark user image
 
Explodo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't date robots!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can it do CPR also? It can start pumping if the old horn-dog has a heart attack from all the pumping.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Professor proposes developing sex robots for older disabled adults, in move that could provide companionship, sexual fulfillment, and the certainty that the subsequent inevitable robot uprising will kill us all "

Fark user image
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You'd rebel too if no one cleaned you out after about 20 or 30 uses....
 
steklo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well they had a good start with the AOL chat rooms back in the 90's...

Fark user image
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mine would have a permanent headache.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey, don't forget the Bro-bots
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How about developing sex robots for incels?

Seems like a lot of societal problems can be fixed if these guys are able to get laid.
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's weird how often I post this.

Fark user image
 
johnny queso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user image

we've come a long way.

we've come a long way.
 
orbister
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wouldn't uprising be a fundamental function in about half of all sex robots?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've been saying something along theses lines since I saw a RealDoll
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Imagine cleaning the "collection compartment" after it's been passed around the nursing home.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So if I get married to my sex robot and it divorces me do I have to pay alimony?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When my grandfather wants to open an email he puts the mouse up to his mouth and yells "Computer! OPEN MAILS!"

But he's gonna work a sex robot. Right.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Imagine cleaning the "collection compartment" after it's been passed around the nursing home.


CaryGrantGetOut!.gif
 
apathy2673
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Which way to the uprising?"

Watch: Robot dog walks around Canadian street, video goes viral
Youtube lwaVAkI5-zk
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Imagine cleaning the "collection compartment" after it's been passed around the nursing home.


Eh.

No different that when ol' Lottie, the home bicycle, douches after the gangbang.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I remember that anime......
Fark user image
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: So if I get married to my sex robot and it divorces me do I have to pay alimony?


In bitcoin
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby, the sex robots won't kill us.

They'll just rape us. So yeah. That's...less bad, I guess.


There once was a man from Racine
Who built a farking machine
On the 24th stroke the goddamn thing broke.
And beat his poor rod to a cream
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nursing homes are full of STDs. So if you haven't gotten lucky so far, there's hope that you will meet someone who won't remember they don't want to do it with you in an hour.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If anyone ever invents a truly realistic, satisfying sex bot, the religious right will partner with SWERFs and other sex-negative "feminists" to get the things banned.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

geekbikerskum: If anyone ever invents a truly realistic, satisfying sex bot, the religious right will partner with SWERFs and other sex-negative "feminists" to get the things banned.


What?  They are going to be the first people to buy them!
 
