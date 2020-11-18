 Skip to content
(NPR)   Well, how else will we dramatically engineer user-centric opportunities and conveniently transition the empowered adoption of radical bleeding edge innovative paradigms and interactively iterative business experiences?   (npr.org) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will no doubt be something we're gifted. Casting assertions on guestimate or back burnering though, a step too far.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, "bleeding edge" innovative paradigms are, at best, distinctively fabricated best practices that often fail to credibly grow fungible models that can seamlessly facilitate frictionless, future-proof opportunities for process improvements. Rather, credible assets should engage in manifesting professionally parallel real-time imperatives that that collaboratively incubate the leading, not bleeding, edge, which in turn can facilitate the synergization of low-risk, high-yield holistic partnerships, networks, and scenarios through organic sources that prioritize outside the box thinking and other front-end meta services. The ultimate result, often, will be the emergence of enthusiastically engineered multifunctional communities that, moving forward, are continually equipped to be positive and proactive change catalysts.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll need to move the narrative away from the paternalistic cis-heteronormative dogwhistle gaslighting brand first.

/ain't no buzzwords like sjw buzzwords
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Synergize backward overflow
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is old is new again?
We've been hating and making fun of this garbage for decades.
I remember I had to do a self evaluation years ago at my previous job. I literally took a small bag of random 'corporate' words, shook it up, and pulled out 10 words. I then used them in my evaluation. I was given high marks for my evaluation and a raise. My coworkers began asking to use the bag the next year.

Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Different groups create their own culture, expressed in language? Crazy.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approved by corporate:
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Mission Statement
Youtube GyV_UG60dD4
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hate? These phrases serve a purpose. They often very accurately describe a need or activity. Language evolves, and we use the world's and phrases that work.

This is akin to old people complaining about kids saying "like," or white people complaining about ebonics.

Just use the words you like. The end.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me talk pretty one day.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
*shakes downsized fist*
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby seems a bit too proactive.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to work for a guy that LOVED the 'word' synergy. Every time he left the room everyone would look at each other and ask, "Does anyone know what the hell he was talking about?"
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*eye twitch*
 
GoatBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I go and find this email every so often. It is real.

The MD I was reporting to at the time went on maternity leave. So we got a replacement MD who was keen to work his way up the corporate ladder. He sent the following to the sales team:

"(Other MD) and I both appreciate your embracing a low-tech (read e-mail) method for:
1) surfacing tangible initiatives and
2) zeroing in on specific action items to progress deal flow.
Emphasis now is to absolutely qualify the current pipeline and revise our sales strategy with an infusion of co-ordinated resources to move towards closure."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The more fluent in gibberish, the less actual knowledge.
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From George Orwell, Politics and the English Language, 1946:

Never use a metaphor, simile or other figure of speech which you are used to seeing in print.
Never use a long word where a short one will do.
If it is possible to cut a word out, always cut it out.
Never use the passive where you can use the active.
Never use a foreign phrase, a scientific word or a jargon word if you can think of an everyday English equivalent.
Break any of these rules sooner than say anything outright barbarous
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Woke.
Content.
Ally.
Intersectional.
Cisgender.
Toxic.

These are all nonsense terms that white people invoke when they want to pretend to give a shiat about stuff.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rambino: Why the hate? These phrases serve a purpose. They often very accurately describe a need or activity. Language evolves, and we use the world's and phrases that work.

This is akin to old people complaining about kids saying "like," or white people complaining about ebonics.

Just use the words you like. The end.


I dunno..i'm pretty far over on the descriptive side of things, but why use "So, what is the ask?"    or phrases like that? It seems forced and not a natural evolution of language, just an attempt and one-upmanspeak
 
shabu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you can't dazzle them with brilliance...

That language can be useful when communicating externally. we can eat crap for an error on our part, or gently place a vendor under the wheels of the bus in a way that drains of heat. I think the process of parsing the language drains energy and adrenalin that would otherwise be used to get mad.

In reverse, it can be used to call someone a farkwad in a professional manner, and only those with a good grasp of language can interpret. It is a tool of the passive aggressive.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Back in the late 90's some friends and I decided  on a whim to make up fake buzz words and sayings that meant nothing but had a mock profundity that would make other nod their heads and pretend to get the reference, and causally sprinkle them into meetings and things.  ( eg "That's been a problem since Mabel was a canoe so we're not gonna fix it now "   "let's re-ascertain our optimizers in this scenario to maximize throughput" "when the corncrib is empty, no sense blaming the weasel"   "This is a real Wan-li at the Gate scenario")

We stopped, horrified, we we started hearing and reading some of the most egregious gibberish "in the wild" from sources that could NOT have come from us or the people we'd directly talked to
 
xcheopis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Grosseteste: From George Orwell, Politics and the English Language, 1946:

Never use a metaphor, simile or other figure of speech which you are used to seeing in print.
Never use a long word where a short one will do.
If it is possible to cut a word out, always cut it out.
Never use the passive where you can use the active.
Never use a foreign phrase, a scientific word or a jargon word if you can think of an everyday English equivalent.
Break any of these rules sooner than say anything outright barbarous


I immediately thought of this essay, too.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rambino: Why the hate? These phrases serve a purpose. They often very accurately describe a need or activity. Language evolves, and we use the world's and phrases that work.

This is akin to old people complaining about kids saying "like," or white people complaining about ebonics.

Just use the words you like. The end.


might have missed the point. communication, to be effective, must be clear and concise so both sides of a conversation are in simpatico. to randomly use obtuse phrases muddies clear water. it confuses and dilutes the subject matter. ebonics? please. reminds me of Jules in Pulp Fiction: "English, motherfarker! Do you speak it?"
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"What we show is that the lower-status people are much more concerned about how they'll be evaluated by their audience," Anicich says.

So, it's all a fake, built on appearances and trying to appear more important and more worthy of status than we are.
Just like most of the things that those businesses produce--fake, nothing meaningful or worthy, but things that just look good.

And you all work for them. You're all fakes too, like your carefully-chosen apparel. You've lived your lives for a snotty illusion.

Thank you for coming to my anti-TED talk.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Unfortunately, "bleeding edge" innovative paradigms are, at best, distinctively fabricated best practices that often fail to credibly grow fungible models that can seamlessly facilitate frictionless, future-proof opportunities for process improvements. Rather, credible assets should engage in manifesting professionally parallel real-time imperatives that that collaboratively incubate the leading, not bleeding, edge, which in turn can facilitate the synergization of low-risk, high-yield holistic partnerships, networks, and scenarios through organic sources that prioritize outside the box thinking and other front-end meta services. The ultimate result, often, will be the emergence of enthusiastically engineered multifunctional communities that, moving forward, are continually equipped to be positive and proactive change catalysts.


I submitted this in an inferior format, with less words and less fun.  Probably due to covid brain fog.  But even more likely, it was because all those big words scared me and I couldn't follow the actual line of argument.

Having said that: Financial Best Practices are how we got a 2nd Peter Rabbit movie.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rambino: Why the hate? These phrases serve a purpose. They often very accurately describe a need or activity. Language evolves, and we use the world's and phrases that work.

This is akin to old people complaining about kids saying "like," or white people complaining about ebonics.

Just use the words you like. The end.


I think corporate English bothers people because it's largely "fancy" words misapplied in an effort to sound smarter, with a mix of PRese equivocating bullshiat and authoritarian bureaucracy ass-kissing and passive-aggression. It invariably smells of deception, insecurity, and cowardice.

So it's less that people dislike the phenomenon you're describing in general, than that they dislike corporate English, specifically, because it's awful and offensive, being a reflection of a business culture which has the same properties.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll actually speak up for one of those, "guesstimate"  It's actually a useful word- a first estimate with the explicit understanding that the person saying it is relying on experience rather than a formal study.  It's doubly useful in that you can judge how useful a guesstimate is based on the competence of the person saying it


OTOH, Synergy used to be a good word.  It's ruined forever and needs to be expunged
 
Wheyfaring Stranger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When the rubber meets the road, its all about deliverables.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Corporate America has nothing on academia.  And I'm not even talking about the SJW stuff.  Some of the worst writers that have worked with, and for, me have been PhDs.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's a pretty big ask, Subby.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Manager Achieves Full Mastery Of Pointless Managerial Jargon
 
GalFisk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Invincible: Different groups create their own culture, expressed in language? Crazy.


And sometimes the group and the culture gets ridiculed, because it's ridiculous.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've never felt self-actualized
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rambino: Why the hate? These phrases serve a purpose. They often very accurately describe a need or activity. Language evolves, and we use the world's and phrases that work.

This is akin to old people complaining about kids saying "like," or white people complaining about ebonics.

Just use the words you like. The end.


You post requires more noun verbing to impact this thread but I know it's a big ask.
 
K-jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hobnail: That's a pretty big ask, Subby.


We will develop synergies that empower our stakeholders to leverage their core competencies in order to meet all operational milestones.
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
While the boss is off learning the latest teamsentric speak. Employs will be able to get their work done.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: What is old is new again?
We've been hating and making fun of this garbage for decades.
I remember I had to do a self evaluation years ago at my previous job. I literally took a small bag of random 'corporate' words, shook it up, and pulled out 10 words. I then used them in my evaluation. I was given high marks for my evaluation and a raise. My coworkers began asking to use the bag the next year.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Put me down for "leveraged synergy across all technology platforms."
 
