(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1978, a religious cult fearing the U.S. Government decided to beat them to the punch   (history.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Southern Baptists would do the same.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only history would repeat itself.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The punch line was too long?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having you been standing back and standing by? Well happy day, it's finally time for punch!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they did sort of kill a sitting US Congressman.  The chance of the US not turning them into chunky salsa was essentially zero.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been watching the Leah Remini Scientology doc on Netflix recently. I wish all those nutters had followed the Jonestown example.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proudboys stand ready?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumpers...LEARN!
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Houston-based band of the time
The Judys - Guyana Punch
Youtube bhq3O2JGoYc
 
cirby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddly, they don't mention Jim Jones' connection to Communism and his deep and long-standing links to California Democrat politicians, including Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, and Harvey Milk.
 
skers69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: If only Southern Baptists would do the same.


I say the same thing about Catholics....if only.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Trumpers...LEARN!


From someone who said he was building a "Socialist utopia"? Politics is nothing more than a form of legalized cultism. It's mental illness within the acceptable bounds of society.

Stop finger pointing. When you point one finger, there's three pointed back at yourself.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two16: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Bionic eye Sound FX from (SMDM) Stereo
Youtube nkbSUMkL2JE
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: We've been watching the Leah Remini Scientology doc on Netflix recently. I wish all those nutters had followed the Jonestown example.


Never going to happen.  LRon designed Scientology explicitly so he could make money and rape little girls under cover of a religion.  Scientology's leadership want to make money and come as close to owning other human beings as the 13th Amendment will allow.  Scientology's leadership know that dead men don't make money.  They would never kill themselves, or faithful followers, because then the money stops. They are in on the con.  Jones was a true believer messianic figure.  He wasn't even in on his own con.  So, he was in an entirely different headspace.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cirby: Oddly, they don't mention Jim Jones' connection to Communism and his deep and long-standing links to California Democrat politicians, including Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, and Harvey Milk.


And Charles Manson was, for all intents and purposes, a member of the Beach Boys!
 
Cat Food Sandwiches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing I have observed about cult leaders.  They love the poon.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: A Houston-based band of the time
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bhq3O2JG​oYc]


And the live version:  Should start at 7:37

The Judy's live 5-18-81 6/10
Youtube 6yX24pkBU-w
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not many people know this but what became the largest mass suicide in modern history was originally just going to be a moment of silence until Jones announced that the evening entertainment was going to be "Starland Vocal Band".
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: And Charles Manson was, for all intensive purposes, a member of the Beach Boys!


Sorry pet peave, FTFY
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it the masses follow the crazy people and not the sane?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cat Food Sandwiches: One thing I have observed about cult leaders.  They love the poon.


That's just men in general.  Some are willing to go further to get it.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Wikipedia:

"If you're born in capitalist America, racist America, fascist America, then you're born in sin. But if you're born in socialism, you're not born in sin." - Jim Jones

Huh. I wonder what his Fark handle would have been.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cirby: Oddly, they don't mention Jim Jones' connection to Communism and his deep and long-standing links to California Democrat politicians, including Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, and Harvey Milk.


I certainly won't be voting for Harvey Milk.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I quickly developed a cult following. That sounds pretty good, but the truth is it's the last thing you want to develop. The only time having a cult following is a great thing is when you are actually in a cult. Then you get be a cult leader and life is milk and honey... everyone thinks you are God... you get to lie down with all the ladies from the cult... In a short matter of time, you become drunk with power and begin to lie down with the men also, not because you want to, but just because you can. Yes, being a cult leader with a cult following is fine work if you can find it. However, being a stand-up comedian with a cult following just means that most folks hate your guts."
- Norm Macdonald
 
Cleffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnarlywizzard: CarnySaur: And Charles Manson was, for all intensive purposes, a member of the Beach Boys!

Sorry pet peave, FTFY


Unfix it because your pet PEEVE is wrong.

https://www.englishgrammar.org/intent​s​-purposes-intensive-purposes/
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: Why is it the masses follow the crazy people and not the sane?


Because the sane are usually boring.  While they may be charismatic, they also will not promise you much more than they think they can deliver.  The crazies will offer you everything.  They will spin tales of gold-plated big-titty whores all wanting to suck your cock.  And since they sort of believe it, they can be quite convincing.  Also, when people are barely getting by and/or feeling depressed from lack of variety, GPBTW sound really nice.  Even if you know there are probably not GPBTW, you want there to be.  And if you listen to Crazy Eyes too much, his diamond-hard belief in GPBTW means you start to move from "I know its a fantasy, but I like the fantasy" to "the world is filled with GPBTW!"  And then you're farked.

Meanwhile Sane Eyes is talking about universal healthcare and better wages, and sound tax policy.  Nice, but not GPBTW.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yomrfark: [Fark user image 305x305]


IT WAS FLAVOR-AID!!!

/got that out of the way
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cirby: Oddly, they don't mention Jim Jones' connection to Communism and his deep and long-standing links to California Democrat politicians, including Jerry Brown, Willie Brown, and Harvey Milk.


If I recall correctly, he was sort of initially courted by the SF political powers that be when they first set up in SF.  They initially brought in a positive influence in a poorer part of town - the Mission district I believe.  They did a lot of community service efforts.

However, once the media started scratching beyond the surface and seeing that Jones was nutty, a control freak and was running a cult and I think some sexual abuse allegations also started coming out was when the politicians started to not want to be seen with Jones.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was a cop when this happened.
I remember reading about it in the magazines.

Religion, all religion, is a con.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skers69: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: If only Southern Baptists would do the same.

I say the same thing about Catholics....if only.


There's no need to fight; I'm sure there's room for ALL fanatical sky-wizard followers in whichever flavor of the ever-after they subscribe to.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: I wonder what his Fark handle would have been.


"Captain Porkmeister"?
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

skers69: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: If only Southern Baptists would do the same.

I say the same thing about Catholics....if only.



No dice- they stopped distributing Communion wine once the virus started.
 
boohyah
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dletter: yomrfark: [Fark user image 305x305]

IT WAS FLAVOR-AID!!!

/got that out of the way


Beat me to it...
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cleffer: gnarlywizzard: CarnySaur: And Charles Manson was, for all intensive purposes, a member of the Beach Boys!

Sorry pet peave, FTFY

Unfix it because your pet PEEVE is wrong.

https://www.englishgrammar.org/intents​-purposes-intensive-purposes/


YHBT. YHL. HAND.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cultists are crazy.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not exactly. A power-mad, egotistical piece of shiat (much like the current president) decided for hundreds of people that they'd rather die than be questioned by a Representative from Congress (Leo Ryan). So at gunpoint, he forced them to drink poison and to encourage their children to drink it, too. (Kind of an unintended metaphor on his part.) So he and his enforcers were responsible for most of those people's deaths. Some of the members wanted to leave before all this shiat went down, they were shot at as they tried to escape (after being told they were free to leave).

That's what happened. Well, the power-mad piece of shiat also instructed his enforcers to murder the representative and his entire entourage (and they nearly succeeded at murdering all of them, but at least one escaped into the jungle and later was elected to public office).

https://apnews.com/article/eda81af259​9​d485ab09eb39d72754ade
 
Brooksider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I trained under the lead pathologist who investigated this, he had the most amazing pictures of all of it. Simple amazing!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also: Jones had a lot of black followers because he welcomed people of all ethnicities and preached against the institutionalized racism of the U.S. system (so even a broken clock is right twice a day).

So it wasn't just white nutjobs who followed him to Guyana, it was lots of people of color, and lots of families.

This incident killed over 300 children.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Brooksider: I trained under the lead pathologist who investigated this, he had the most amazing pictures of all of it. Simple amazing!


"Amazing" meaning "incredibly farking sad," I assume.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: From Wikipedia:

"If you're born in capitalist America, racist America, fascist America, then you're born in sin. But if you're born in socialism, you're not born in sin." - Jim Jones

Huh. I wonder what his Fark handle would have been.


Drink, Farkers!  We're well practiced, and should be way better at it than those Jones idiots.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: "I quickly developed a cult following. That sounds pretty good, but the truth is it's the last thing you want to develop. The only time having a cult following is a great thing is when you are actually in a cult. Then you get be a cult leader and life is milk and honey... everyone thinks you are God... you get to lie down with all the ladies from the cult... In a short matter of time, you become drunk with power and begin to lie down with the men also, not because you want to, but just because you can. Yes, being a cult leader with a cult following is fine work if you can find it. However, being a stand-up comedian with a cult following just means that most folks hate your guts."
- Norm Macdonald


Wonder if Bo Burnham has a GIF for that?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So that's what Trumpers mean when they say "drink!"
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Why is it the masses follow the crazy people and not the sane?


few people realize how many people have mental health issues and/or desperately low IQ's. throw in poor education, ignorance and how many people are simply broken and in search of anything to guide them, and you wind up with a large portion of the population. a lot of adults simply require adult supervision.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LL316: We've been watching the Leah Remini Scientology doc on Netflix recently. I wish all those nutters had followed the Jonestown example.


Have friends who were Mormons and Scientologist and they easily call them cults, and damn difficult to get out without destroying every relationship they had, be it family or friends.

The sad thing is that Hubbard did this all on a bet with a bunch of sci-fi writers who claimed he couldn't start a fake religion.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cleffer: Jack Sabbath: Trumpers...LEARN!

From someone who said he was building a "Socialist utopia"? Politics is nothing more than a form of legalized cultism. It's mental illness within the acceptable bounds of society.

Stop finger pointing. When you point one finger, there's three pointed back at yourself.


Because generic "politics" and "politicians" are bad and it's simply not possible to choose among them.

/ Until election day when you vote Republican
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: If only history would repeat itself.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x337]

Cultists are crazy.


Now they want to take the rest of us with them.
 
