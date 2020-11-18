 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   The people of England are irate over how Nigella Lawson butters her toast. And by "butters her toast", literally how she puts butter on her toast   (cnn.com) divider line
36
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

888 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 11:17 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to butter her toast, if you know what I mean, and I think you do.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: I'd like to butter her toast, if you know what I mean, and I think you do.


I'd rather slather her muffins

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Brits, whilst technically I am one of you (I was born in the UK) I'm going to have to warn you not to speak disparagingly about Ms. Lawson. She is the pinnacle high-water mark of beauty standards thusly deserving nothing but polite respect. She could smear margarine, Marmite and Vegemite on her goddamn toast without hearing a peep from me!
(Although I will confess to being dumb-struck by her mummy-pillows & unable to speak, think or move in her presence).
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not using her nipples to apply it?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Salt on toast???!? WTF IS WRONG WITH THIS PERSON?!? Is she some sort of heathen communist that hates America? Why does she hate America? SALT ON TOAST? THIS IS AN OUTRAGE. Slather her in butter and have her sent to my quarters so I can counsel her on proper...toast eating.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


AKA Dr. Seuss explains the cold war
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Call me back when we start talking about waffles. She's a snack tho.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Somewhere, Frankie Boyle's balls-deep in a tub of I Can't Believe It's Not Nigella Lawson...
 
omg bbq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did they exclaim "Nigella please (stop)?"
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Salt on toast???!? WTF IS WRONG WITH THIS PERSON?!? Is she some sort of heathen communist that hates America? Why does she hate America? SALT ON TOAST? THIS IS AN OUTRAGE. Slather her in butter and have her sent to my quarters so I can counsel her on proper...toast eating.


It is clear to me that this thread belongs in the poltab.

These are important issues, people. If can't agree on how to eat bread, nothing matters.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How does she margarine her muffin?
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: I'd like to butter her toast, if you know what I mean, and I think you do.


Nigella Talks Dirty
Youtube RtS2Ikk7A9I

/obligatory
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Im_Gumby: I'd like to butter her toast, if you know what I mean, and I think you do.

I'd rather slather her muffins

[i.pinimg.com image 499x750]


Barbarian.

You're supposed to fork English muffins
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does she use one of those little "toast holder" thingies you see in the UK? They're so cute I had to buy one. Great conversation piece at breakfast here in Murrca.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Salt on toast???!? WTF IS WRONG WITH THIS PERSON?!? Is she some sort of heathen communist that hates America? Why does she hate America? SALT ON TOAST? THIS IS AN OUTRAGE. Slather her in butter and have her sent to my quarters so I can counsel her on proper...toast eating.


Meanwhile people in the UK think it's beyond bizarre that Americans put butter on their popcorn.
What do you put on it, jellied eels or spotted dick?

https://www.today.com/food/americans-​p​opcorn-habit-bothering-everyone-world-​t149300
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bet dozens of monocles hit the floor when War Games came out

THIS CORN IS RAW!
Youtube btZi6EiIXbY
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In 2020 it's actually cool to fixate over pointless things like how people butter toast.

It means you're staying a home and bored off your rocker.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thought she might have released Nigella's Japanese Style Butter Knife for European Butter just in time for the holidays.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Too bad her show title was Nigella Bites. I prefer Nigella swallows.

/I'll show myself to the door
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Salt on toast???!? WTF IS WRONG WITH THIS PERSON?!? Is she some sort of heathen communist that hates America? Why does she hate America? SALT ON TOAST? THIS IS AN OUTRAGE. Slather her in butter and have her sent to my quarters so I can counsel her on proper...toast eating.


dude, she means cocaine.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: I'd like to butter her toast, if you know what I mean, and I think you do.


Oh, we do.

hollyfalconer.comView Full Size

i.redd.itView Full Size

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: dj_bigbird: Salt on toast???!? WTF IS WRONG WITH THIS PERSON?!? Is she some sort of heathen communist that hates America? Why does she hate America? SALT ON TOAST? THIS IS AN OUTRAGE. Slather her in butter and have her sent to my quarters so I can counsel her on proper...toast eating.

Meanwhile people in the UK think it's beyond bizarre that Americans put butter on their popcorn.
What do you put on it, jellied eels or spotted dick?

https://www.today.com/food/americans-p​opcorn-habit-bothering-everyone-world-​t149300


It's disgusting. Who looks at popcorn and thinks, "You know what this needs? Dietary grease. That will make it better."

Well, besides Paula Deen, of course.
 
steklo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Toast
Youtube 6pHZaURXRhU
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
OpenXor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Red Dwarf 0405 - Dimension Jump Ace & Bongo
Youtube bNphv_aV7io
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Northern Nigella
Youtube GLuq1mbx7vA
 
macadamnut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: I'd like to butter her toast, if you know what I mean, and I think you do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XPat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OpenXor: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/bNphv_aV​7io?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=14&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]


What a guy!
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 318x466]

AKA Dr. Seuss explains the cold war


I used to like Dr. Seuss, but then I realized that if I was born a few decades earlier his propaganda would have helped to send me to an interment camp.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

starsrift: Walker: dj_bigbird: Salt on toast???!? WTF IS WRONG WITH THIS PERSON?!? Is she some sort of heathen communist that hates America? Why does she hate America? SALT ON TOAST? THIS IS AN OUTRAGE. Slather her in butter and have her sent to my quarters so I can counsel her on proper...toast eating.

Meanwhile people in the UK think it's beyond bizarre that Americans put butter on their popcorn.
What do you put on it, jellied eels or spotted dick?

https://www.today.com/food/americans-p​opcorn-habit-bothering-everyone-world-​t149300

It's disgusting. Who looks at popcorn and thinks, "You know what this needs? Dietary grease. That will make it better."

Well, besides Paula Deen, of course.


It makes it delicious.
Why is it "dietary grease" on popcorn, but great on toast?
It tastes the same wherever you put it.
Popcorn and toast don't have much flavor. This adds butter flavor to both.
 
turboke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Nigella is the only person on the planet who can have me hanging on her every word as she tells me how to butter toast," a more sympathetic commentator said.

So much this. She can make my mouth water and my dick spot at the same time.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How farking lame is your life when this shiat pisses you off?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.