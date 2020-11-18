 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Protip: Leaving food at a book donation box is not a good idea, especially if the food is raw meat   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People still eat meat but no one reads books anymore.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: People still eat meat but no one reads books anymore.


I read books, plenty of people do. Some of us even periodically trade them with each other.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Editors - Eat Raw Meat = Blood Drool
Youtube KM0WHov-bcw
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't like my performance art that's your problem.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Mugato: People still eat meat but no one reads books anymore.

I read books, plenty of people do. Some of us even periodically trade them with each other.


i borrowed a paperback from a friend decades ago, he made me buy him a new one because apparently i had read the book too hard.

when i gave him his new book, i took a peek at his shelf and noticed all the books were in pristine condition and that decided that perhaps they were all for show.

i've had some weird friends.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to college in Johnstown.
My wife is FROM Johnstown.

To paraphrase Robert Wuhl:

There are so many weirdos in Johnstown that when you see a weirdo in another town, Johnstown gets a royalty
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure it's all natural and gluten-free. Safe to eat, go for it.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, subby...I'll put my meat wherever the hell I want to.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this count for dead bodies? Because we're all meat, delicious meat on the inside.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your dog-eared book wants steak?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Does this count for dead bodies? Because we're all meat, delicious meat on the inside.


They're made out of meat?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It was that or Twilight.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Mugato: People still eat meat but no one reads books anymore.

I read books, plenty of people do. Some of us even periodically trade them with each other.


I love my print books. I like to read while soaking in the tub. I'll read a few chapters during a bath while sitting in nice hot water.
Read the entire (eagerly awaiting the last book) Expanse series that way.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good intent; Foul on the Follow-through....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: lindalouwho: Mugato: People still eat meat but no one reads books anymore.

I read books, plenty of people do. Some of us even periodically trade them with each other.

i borrowed a paperback from a friend decades ago, he made me buy him a new one because apparently i had read the book too hard.

when i gave him his new book, i took a peek at his shelf and noticed all the books were in pristine condition and that decided that perhaps they were all for show.

i've had some weird friends.


Some people are real serious about causing creases in the spine. And God help you if you dog ear a page.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Look, subby...I'll put my meat wherever the hell I want to.


Call me old fashioned, but I think the other person should get a say in that.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Sin_City_Superhero: Look, subby...I'll put my meat wherever the hell I want to.

Call me old fashioned, but I think the other person should get a say in that.


Person?  Yeah...I guess I could see that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: lindalouwho: Mugato: People still eat meat but no one reads books anymore.

I read books, plenty of people do. Some of us even periodically trade them with each other.

i borrowed a paperback from a friend decades ago, he made me buy him a new one because apparently i had read the book too hard.

when i gave him his new book, i took a peek at his shelf and noticed all the books were in pristine condition and that decided that perhaps they were all for show.

i've had some weird friends.


Some people are just obsessive about condition.  Barely open them halfway and kinda hunch around to read a page, because if it's not looking like an ultra-mint condition comic book by your local ultra-nerd shop's standards it's ruined.  No, I don't get it either.  I don't use them for kickballs and makeshift melee weapons, but I'm not going to try to coddle one to the point that it's farking inconvient to use for it's intended function.
 
