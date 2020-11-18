 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Several thousand Germans banged saucepans to protest Angela Merkel's coronavirus restrictions. Huh, and there I was, thinking I was the only one turned on by Le Creuset   (aljazeera.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're hardly the only one here. I'm a well documented pansexual.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a crock.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

flucto: You're hardly the only one here. I'm a well documented pansexual.


That's running with the setup. Well played.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good for them.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: flucto: You're hardly the only one here. I'm a well documented pansexual.

That's running with the setup. Well played.


I like pans. Everyone knows this.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: NikolaiFarkoff: flucto: You're hardly the only one here. I'm a well documented pansexual.

That's running with the setup. Well played.

I like pans. Everyone knows this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Primitive idiots thought that loud noise would scare away demons that spread disease. Not much has changed.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll see how it pans out for them
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they head for the ovens let me know.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: You're hardly the only one here. I'm a well documented pansexual.


I'm into casserole-playing.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germans are into some weird sex fetishes.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: flucto: You're hardly the only one here. I'm a well documented pansexual.

I'm into casserole-playing.


So you role play as a Chicago pizza and a bunch of drunks come in and start eating you, interdasting
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Germans are into some weird sex fetishes.


wait until you hear about the cheese graters.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: I'm a well documented pansexual.


Fark user imageView Full Size



/undocumented
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like big pots and I cannot lie...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Staub is so much better.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Germans are into some weird sex fetishes.


Perhaps it is you that is into some weird abstinence fetishes.
 
steklo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
cdn.neweasy.comView Full Size
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Salmon: FrancoFile: Germans are into some weird sex fetishes.

wait until you hear about the cheese graters.


I'm rather partial to an egg whisk...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pert: flucto: You're hardly the only one here. I'm a well documented pansexual.

I'm into casserole-playing.


I don't have any skillet that. I never seem to have any fonduing it. Maybe it's because I've got a pot belly.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Me and my favourite north African conical cooking pot keep tagine each other.
 
Slypork
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pert: Salmon: FrancoFile: Germans are into some weird sex fetishes.

wait until you hear about the cheese graters.

I'm rather partial to an egg whisk...

[Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


The Aunt Jemima Treatment - Stripes (6/8) Movie CLIP (1981) HD
Youtube hYq75Gm4UdI
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Le Creuset should stay in the closet, where he belongs. Where it belongs.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: I like big pots and I cannot lie...


My anaconda don't want none less' you hold quarts hun...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know, getting turned on by saucepans is probably better than getting turned on by dutch ovens.
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Germ-ans
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has compared the measures with the Enabling Act of 1933 that paved the way for Hitler's Nazi dictatorship.

That means they're in support of the measures, right?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

flucto: NikolaiFarkoff: flucto: You're hardly the only one here. I'm a well documented pansexual.

That's running with the setup. Well played.

I like pans. Everyone knows this.


"How YOU doin'?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Red, hot, and spicy!
Mmmmhmmmmm
Fark user imageView Full Size


- Sofa
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toraque: You know, getting turned on by saucepans is probably better than getting turned on by dutch ovens.


Which are in turn still preferable to deutsch ovens
 
cleek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i like big bundt pans, and i cannot lie
 
cleek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: toraque: You know, getting turned on by saucepans is probably better than getting turned on by dutch ovens.

Which are in turn still preferable to deutsch ovens


ooo. too soon
 
