(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 18 is 'Bugbear' as in: "The Bugbear saves against your fireball spell and only takes half damage"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bugbears have shiatty DEX saves and they like to gather.

Haste
Jump
Invisibility
Run in jump, cast fireball in the air aiming for the ground in the middle of the group.

You get a pile of roasted Bugbears.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Bugbears have shiatty DEX saves and they like to gather.

Haste
Jump
Invisibility
Run in jump, cast fireball in the air aiming for the ground in the middle of the group.

You get a pile of roasted Bugbears.


Worst feast dinner ever. And you burned the new rugs.
 
basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bugrit
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UberDave: Bugbears have shiatty DEX saves and they like to gather.

Haste
Jump
Invisibility
Run in jump, cast fireball in the air aiming for the ground in the middle of the group.

You get a pile of roasted Bugbears.


In the current edition of D&D bugbears have good dex saves and if you're high enough level to cast fireball you've way outleveled fighting them.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Part bug, part bear, all cop.
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Bugrit


Found Foul Ole Ron's Fark handle.
 
fark account name
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
as in "these Merrriam Webster word of the day submissions are the bugbear of Fark"
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Bugrit


Millennium hand and shrimp
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bugbears. Pfffft. Owlbear is where its at.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Bugbears. Pfffft. Owlbear is where its at.

[Fark user image 250x167]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Krieghund: UberDave: Bugbears have shiatty DEX saves and they like to gather.

Haste
Jump
Invisibility
Run in jump, cast fireball in the air aiming for the ground in the middle of the group.

You get a pile of roasted Bugbears.

In the current edition of D&D bugbears have good dex saves and if you're high enough level to cast fireball you've way outleveled fighting them.


Until of course you run into the bugbear with class levels, and a lot of them.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The bugbear rolls a 20 and feeds the bard his own intestines. The bard will be missed... sort of.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

toraque: Natalie Portmanteau: Bugbears. Pfffft. Owlbear is where its at.

[Fark user image 250x167]

[Fark user image 658x929]


Funny, and marked as such - yet there's a little voice in the back of my head going, "Wizard is not incorrect, though."
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Krieghund: UberDave: Bugbears have shiatty DEX saves and they like to gather.

Haste
Jump
Invisibility
Run in jump, cast fireball in the air aiming for the ground in the middle of the group.

You get a pile of roasted Bugbears.

In the current edition of D&D bugbears have good dex saves and if you're high enough level to cast fireball you've way outleveled fighting them.

Until of course you run into the bugbear with class levels, and a lot of them.


I am pretty sure the big blue guy in monsters inc was a bugbear
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: toraque: Natalie Portmanteau: Bugbears. Pfffft. Owlbear is where its at.

[Fark user image 250x167]

[Fark user image 658x929]

Funny, and marked as such - yet there's a little voice in the back of my head going, "Wizard is not incorrect, though."


I thought they eventually established that owlbears were fey creatures originally, and got trapped here or stripped of their magic or something. Don't the elves say there have been owl bears as long as there've been elves?

I mean I wouldn't know, I'm not into that stuff....
 
