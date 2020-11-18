 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star) Weeners Tree stumps carved to look like mushrooms removed from park after complaints from offended busybodies that they looked like penises. Regular mushrooms that look like penises still safe for now (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's a travesty of justice. Surely you should always name the people who complain?"

It's not the people who complained who are the actual problem. There are always assholes who will complain about anything, just because that's the nature of who they are. The problem in this case is with the moron who heard the complaint and then made the decision to remove the sculptures. That's the person who should be publicly shamed, fired, and never be allowed to hold a position of authority anywhere again.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gather that Uplands resident Paul Durden is embarrassed by his small mushroom shaped wiener. If he had kept his mouth shut only his gf would know, now the whole world knows.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Doctor, my penis tapers below the head to less than a quarter of the diameter of the shaft, that's normal, right?  Right?!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...if you're brave enough.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: [Fark user image 251x374]

Doctor, my penis tapers below the head to less than a quarter of the diameter of the shaft, that's normal, right?  Right?!


If your penis looks like this, for God's sake, don't try to have sex. You'll snap that thing right off.
 
steklo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ham sandwiches are ok, right?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stormy Daniels took a walk in the park and those sculptures triggered her PTSD?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those don't look like mushrooms or penises. They're just really bad carvings.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder what's going to pop up in this thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe Ben Shapiro was there during the rain
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Busybody complaints should come with a price tag.  "That will be $10,000 for the stipend awarded to the artist, and $10,000 for the DPW to remove and dispose of the offensive art.  We'll have that delivered to your front yard as soon as the check clears."
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Evangelical cancel culture
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
and
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Crap, now what is there for me to sit naked on?
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Geez. Next thing you know they're going to come for the Christmas trees.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jammer2k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredsnake
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
did these penises assault ju ?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Google Haesindang Park in South Korea.  DNSFW
 
40 degree day
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: Crap, now what is there for me to sit naked on?


You sound brave.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: Crap, now what is there for me to sit naked on?


That was YOU?
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Be careful of your mushroom/penis post. Fark admins been know to be easily offended busybodies.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: Be careful of your mushroom/penis post. Fark admins been know to be easily offended busybodies.


Thumbs up to this post
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZeroTheHero: Geez. Next thing you know they're going to come for the Christmas trees.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]


Gulliver's butt plug?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If they think that's what peni look like then oh my.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait until busybody spots this sign

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 236x214]


40 degree day: I wonder what's going to pop up in this thread.

[Fark user image 425x309]


Billy Bathsalt: and
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 200x252]


I was gonna post my photo of some Fun Guis, but I see that's been well covered....
 
turboke
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Meanwhile in Flanders, municipalities started putting up Christmas lights.

images.vrt.beView Full Size
 
