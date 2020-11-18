 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Given the case load, testing rates, etc., it's estimated that there are currently 3 million Americans right now who are contagious with Covid. So it's a better than even-money bet that there's one in any group of 50 people. Sleep tight   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That assumes an even distribution of those 3 million people across the country's populated areas. I think it's a little more complicated than that. In some areas, you're probably very likely to find many more than 1 in any group of 50.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Warnock and Ossoff don't run on minimum wage increase, COVID relief, and M4A, they're shooting themselves in the dick. 

Run it as a package deal.

We're in an unparalleled crisis. In 2-4 weeks we'll be seeing 9/11 numbers.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just giving the 3.6M from TFA and the US Population of 328.2M, I calculate the probability of at least 1 in 50 being contagious as .42, or 42%   1-(1-i/P)^50 where i=infectious, P=population.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dopirt: Just giving the 3.6M from TFA and the US Population of 328.2M, I calculate the probability of at least 1 in 50 being contagious as .42, or 42%   1-(1-i/P)^50 where i=infectious, P=population.


You need to subtract out the number of Americans who are hospitalized or otherwise in isolation.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: dopirt: Just giving the 3.6M from TFA and the US Population of 328.2M, I calculate the probability of at least 1 in 50 being contagious as .42, or 42%   1-(1-i/P)^50 where i=infectious, P=population.

You need to subtract out the number of Americans who are hospitalized or otherwise in isolation.


Yeah, probably that and a lot more.  Heck my calculation is probably a naive application of probability.

This ~3M was an estimate from TFA.  I felt bad about giving it 2 significant digits. Subby's better-than-even odds is certainly believable.

I thought back in March that the recommendations for size of gatherings was base on these sorts of calculations,  I am not an epidemiologist and I don't know what threshold probability would be too hazardous,  but it looked like 5-10% or so.  I'm on-board with that level of caution.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's worse than that in the upper midwest  already. Who knows what the true rate is there.
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: It's worse than that in the upper midwest  already. Who knows what the true rate is there.


Do everything you can to protect yourself.  The rural yokels just don't care, even though they have the least access to hospitals.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: That assumes an even distribution of those 3 million people across the country's populated areas. I think it's a little more complicated than that. In some areas, you're probably very likely to find many more than 1 in any group of 50.


This is correct.  In much of SD, ND, Iowa, and Wisconsin the odds are greater than 99% that someone in a group of 50 will be positive.  In some Southern areas counties right now, the odds are down to 20%.  Atlanta is only at 35%.  Houston at 37%.   https://covid19risk.biosci.gat​ech.edu/

Apparently, people don't really take it seriously until Covid comes to town.  And it will come to town eventually.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whaaaa? Subby, the population of the continental states is well over 300 mil


3 million would put that in the 1 in 100 range, not the 1 in 50 range. You would need 6 million+ for it to hit the one in 50 marker
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This seems like a good place to post this.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Link for the live Tableau

That data is scraped live from the Wikipedia table.

Anyway...  This shows that we are not just in a second wave.  We are in a FAR WORSE first wave.  And there is no sign of slowing.  In fact, it's getting worse.

This is an absolute failure of our entire government.  Yes, we've been over this before.  When I say that, I am clearly meaning that the GOP is responsible.  Because they are.  Trump is the main problem, yes.  But the fact that they let him get away with ignoring this and lying to the public for all this time, makes them 100% complicit.

If I didn't know better, I would think they were literally trying to purposely kill off a portion of the population.

They allowed Trump to hold rallies for people in the 1000s, with no precautions taken at all.  Everyone knew what would happen.  And they allowed it.  They encouraged it.

And right now, this very second, the are actively preventing the new administration from doing ANYTHING to start fixing this mess.  They intend to keep letting it get worse until they can no longer do it.

If I wasn't seeing this with my own eyes, I would never have believed this country could possibly be so farked up.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.


Along with about 1 COVID patient.

1,440 minutes in a day. 1,565 deaths for November 17.
 
steklo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: This seems like a good place to post this.
[Fark user image 850x361]
Link for the live Tableau

That data is scraped live from the Wikipedia table.

Anyway...  This shows that we are not just in a second wave.  We are in a FAR WORSE first wave.  And there is no sign of slowing.  In fact, it's getting worse.

This is an absolute failure of our entire government.  Yes, we've been over this before.  When I say that, I am clearly meaning that the GOP is responsible.  Because they are.  Trump is the main problem, yes.  But the fact that they let him get away with ignoring this and lying to the public for all this time, makes them 100% complicit.

If I didn't know better, I would think they were literally trying to purposely kill off a portion of the population.

They allowed Trump to hold rallies for people in the 1000s, with no precautions taken at all.  Everyone knew what would happen.  And they allowed it.  They encouraged it.

And right now, this very second, the are actively preventing the new administration from doing ANYTHING to start fixing this mess.  They intend to keep letting it get worse until they can no longer do it.

If I wasn't seeing this with my own eyes, I would never have believed this country could possibly be so farked up.


Any particular reason you left NY and NJ off of that chart?
 
lennavan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: This is an absolute failure of our entire government. Yes, we've been over this before. When I say that, I am clearly meaning that the GOP is responsible. Because they are. Trump is the main problem, yes. But the fact that they let him get away with ignoring this and lying to the public for all this time, makes them 100% complicit. If I didn't know better, I would think they were literally trying to purposely kill off a portion of the population.  They allowed Trump to hold rallies for people in the 1000s, with no precautions taken at all. Everyone knew what would happen. And they allowed it. They encouraged it.


While I completely agree, the best I can think of to do, now that we are done voting, is to just make sure we all mask up, socially distance and wash our hands following all of the guidelines and let Darwin do his thing.
 
Thor's Mighty Wrench
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So it's a better than even-money bet that there's one in any group of 50 people. Sleep tight

So to be safe I just have to sleep in groups of less than 50 people? That doesn't sound too difficult.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So my 49 guest thanksgiving is back on?! NICE!
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lennavan: durbnpoisn: This is an absolute failure of our entire government. Yes, we've been over this before. When I say that, I am clearly meaning that the GOP is responsible. Because they are. Trump is the main problem, yes. But the fact that they let him get away with ignoring this and lying to the public for all this time, makes them 100% complicit. If I didn't know better, I would think they were literally trying to purposely kill off a portion of the population.  They allowed Trump to hold rallies for people in the 1000s, with no precautions taken at all. Everyone knew what would happen. And they allowed it. They encouraged it.

While I completely agree, the best I can think of to do, now that we are done voting, is to just make sure we all mask up, socially distance and wash our hands following all of the guidelines and let Darwin do his thing.


This is what I've been saying for some time now.
We cannot rely on the government to do the right thing.  We have to take care of ourselves and take out own precautions.

If you see an anti-masker, avoid that person.  And make it obvious that you are avoiding them.

Keep your distance.  Wear a mask.  Wash your hands.  Don't touch your face. Wait until this passes.  That's all we can do at this point.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Keyser_Soze_Death: Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.

Along with about 1 COVID patient.

1,440 minutes in a day. 1,565 deaths for November 17.


But yesterday there were only 581.

That is an interesting graph, it is like a couple days a week you are less likely to die.  So is the reporting skewed or you literally have a better chance on specific days.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: durbnpoisn: This seems like a good place to post this.
[Fark user image 850x361]
Link for the live Tableau

That data is scraped live from the Wikipedia table.

Anyway...  This shows that we are not just in a second wave.  We are in a FAR WORSE first wave.  And there is no sign of slowing.  In fact, it's getting worse.

This is an absolute failure of our entire government.  Yes, we've been over this before.  When I say that, I am clearly meaning that the GOP is responsible.  Because they are.  Trump is the main problem, yes.  But the fact that they let him get away with ignoring this and lying to the public for all this time, makes them 100% complicit.

If I didn't know better, I would think they were literally trying to purposely kill off a portion of the population.

They allowed Trump to hold rallies for people in the 1000s, with no precautions taken at all.  Everyone knew what would happen.  And they allowed it.  They encouraged it.

And right now, this very second, the are actively preventing the new administration from doing ANYTHING to start fixing this mess.  They intend to keep letting it get worse until they can no longer do it.

If I wasn't seeing this with my own eyes, I would never have believed this country could possibly be so farked up.

Any particular reason you left NY and NJ off of that chart?


The chart above, in the live data shows all.  You can also change the filters to see any states you wish, including those two.

The reason I isolated them from the rest is that in those two states, there were extreme measures taken in the beginning.  And those measures can be shown to have worked.  It's even more obvious when you see what happened in the rest of the country that took NO precautions at all.

So, yeah...  I did that to make a point.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lennavan: While I completely agree, the best I can think of to do, now that we are done voting, is to just make sure we all mask up, socially distance and wash our hands following all of the guidelines and let Darwin do his thing


The thing that blows my mind is the patients getting ready to tubed refusing to  believe COVID is real

That and the ER doc putting the positive covid on bipap in a regular/non negative pressure room.

As someone pointed out- Nurgle is pleased.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: If I wasn't seeing this with my own eyes, I would never have believed this country could possibly be so farked up


s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's over 8 Kevin Bacons.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Ivo Shandor: Keyser_Soze_Death: Every 60 seconds in the U.S. a minute passes.

Along with about 1 COVID patient.

1,440 minutes in a day. 1,565 deaths for November 17.

But yesterday there were only 581.

That is an interesting graph, it is like a couple days a week you are less likely to die.  So is the reporting skewed or you literally have a better chance on specific days.


Some places don't report on weekends so there's a 7-day cycle in the data. It's not a real effect, obviously.

Well it's obvious to most people.
news.cgtn.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: That assumes an even distribution of those 3 million people across the country's populated areas. I think it's a little more complicated than that. In some areas, you're probably very likely to find many more than 1 in any group of 50.


2/3 in the Dakotas.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: The reason I isolated them from the rest is that in those two states, there were extreme measures taken in the beginning.  And those measures can be shown to have worked.  It's even more obvious when you see what happened in the rest of the country that took NO precautions at all.


NY and NJ weren't the only states that took precautions in the beginning.  So what do you think is the problem in Illinois?  What precautions did NY and NJ take that Illinois didn't?  And keep in mind Chicago took even stricter precautions than the state and are in no better shape.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thehobbes: If Warnock and Ossoff don't run on minimum wage increase, COVID relief, and M4A, they're shooting themselves in the dick. 

Run it as a package deal.

We're in an unparalleled crisis. In 2-4 weeks we'll be seeing 9/11 numbers.


M4A sucks..  I always convert those to MP3.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: So, yeah...  I did that to make a point.


And is that point that you're dishonest?  You excluded 30 million people.
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: That assumes an even distribution of those 3 million people across the country's populated areas. I think it's a little more complicated than that. In some areas, you're probably very likely to find many more than 1 in any group of 50.


Like the Dakotas.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wasn't sure what "currently" meant. Good thing subby clarified it by adding "right now", otherwise I'd have been lost.
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: dopirt: Just giving the 3.6M from TFA and the US Population of 328.2M, I calculate the probability of at least 1 in 50 being contagious as .42, or 42%   1-(1-i/P)^50 where i=infectious, P=population.

You need to subtract out the number of Americans who are hospitalized or otherwise in isolation.


And those dead people who voted Biden.
/s
 
gyruss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Derek Force: thehobbes: If Warnock and Ossoff don't run on minimum wage increase, COVID relief, and M4A, they're shooting themselves in the dick. 

Run it as a package deal.

We're in an unparalleled crisis. In 2-4 weeks we'll be seeing 9/11 numbers.

M4A sucks..  I always convert those to MP3.


What are you, one of the poors who can't afford a bigger SD card? Convert them to FLAC, it's lossless.
 
grumpyguru
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: I wasn't sure what "currently" meant. Good thing subby clarified it by adding "right now", otherwise I'd have been lost.


🤣🤣🤣


I'll double up on the word still in a sentence if I'm not paying attention... But I also make sure to proofread.
 
