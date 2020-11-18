 Skip to content
(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Zoom to remove 40-minute limit on free calls for Thanksgiving so you can finally get three sentences out without clipping, artifacting, lag, and excess video compression   (abc3340.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That means EVERYONE is going to be on ZOOM ALL DAY LONG...which will slow down the ENTIRE system.

I'm taking a turkey leg and going to my non-existent she shed.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rather use Skype or Google. Kinda a shame AOL instant messager didn't create a video option.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
40 minute limit removed?  That was Zoom's best feature!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was counting on that limit to get me out of a lot of boring conversations.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Google Meet FTW
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

theteacher: That means EVERYONE is going to be on ZOOM ALL DAY LONG...which will slow down the ENTIRE system.

I'm taking a turkey leg and going to my non-existent she shed.


Should've gotten it insured while it was still there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
what about the call hacking and porn bombing? can I still look forward to those?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: I was counting on that limit to get me out of a lot of boring conversations.


There is another way...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

khitsicker: what about the call hacking and porn bombing? can I still look forward to those?


Yes. But from your family.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

akya: 40 minute limit removed?  That was Zoom's best feature!


This, especially on Thanksgiving.

/Now I'll just have to fall back on to the tried and true "oh crap, internet just went out, let me reset the router.  Ok now the modem.  Ok the router again.  Fark.  Well, there's always next year during covid-20."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

theteacher: That means EVERYONE is going to be on ZOOM ALL DAY LONG...which will slow down the ENTIRE system.

I'm taking a turkey leg and going to my non-existent she shed.


This sounds more OnlyFans than Zoom.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Back to ICQ it is then.
 
steklo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I heard this news this AM on the local news program. First thing I thought of   Where's the extra bandwidth going to come from?
 
