So, how many new year's resolutions were you able to accomplish? Probably not many
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can't remember if I even made any for this year.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One of mine was not to go out as often, so I got that one down.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My resolution was to not make any resolutions, so I failed immediately
 
Loonyman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I chose to be more creative and to get healthier. Yesterday, I put on a new pair of pants in a size I haven't fit into for 20 years. I also signed a contract with a music label to release a 4 track EP of my music.

fark COVID, I'm not going to let it stop me from having a better quality of life. Even if it means not leaving my house for most of the past 8 months
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badass!
Congrats!
 
debug
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My resolution was to be more humble, and I have done it!  Nobody is more humble than I am.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's why I never make any. If I want real change, I would do it now. No excuses.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm still here, aren't I?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I voted.

It worked.
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, mine was to get in more day drinking, so success!
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I cut way back on my restaurant spending. So there.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dear lord, people-at-large are dumb as rocks.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mine was to write a book.

If anything, being stuck at home due to COVID should have helped, so I really can't use that as an excuse.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm still alive. That's gotta count for something.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I resolved to get rid of that orange motherfarker.
 
