(Independent)   Aaaaand...here come the Christmas scammers   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"If they do, they are told they will send out one gift but will receive 36 back from anonymous people - hence the name "secret sister" - seemingly making it an obviously good idea."

If you're a drooling, greedy idiot, yes.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In completely unrelated news, signups are now open for TotalFark Secret Santa
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets take Jesus to the titty bar for his birthday.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: In completely unrelated news, signups are now open for TotalFark Secret Santa


what happened to the candy exchange?

I liked that one.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: These guys?

[Fark user image 275x183]


Jeez, dont lump decent normal thieves and robbers in with the child fu*kers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Ivo Shandor: In completely unrelated news, signups are now open for TotalFark Secret Santa

what happened to the candy exchange?

I liked that one.


No idea. I never participated in that one (and only signed up for TFSS a couple of times over the years).
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can literally visualize this pyramid scheme from its description and people still fall for it.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: These guys?

[Fark user image 275x183]


Skinny Santa died for our sins.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to fark, every middle aged mom I know on facebook is a sucker for these, along with all the multi-level marketing bullshiat, "Bill gates and Disneyworld are giving away...", etc.

There was a time they were all intelligent people and then they just lost it.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: In completely unrelated news, signups are now open for TotalFark Secret Santa


Is that where we take a shiat down some random Fark Independent's chimney?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas scammers should be tied to a chair, left alone in a room with ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU playing 24/7 for a month straight as punishment.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: I swear to fark, every middle aged mom I know on facebook is a sucker for these, along with all the multi-level marketing bullshiat, "Bill gates and Disneyworld are giving away...", etc.

There was a time they were all intelligent people and then they just lost it.


The worst part is that this particular scam has been going around for about ten years, and the same people fall for it every time.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Christmas scammers should be tied to a chair, left alone in a room with ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU playing 24/7 for a month straight as punishment.


Yes, but make it "Christmas Shoes"....it's a worse song.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So I just got back from working my merchandising gig in several stores in several towns. In each town they were totally out of toilet paper (again). Yes, the TP hording has come back, folks! But I have a theory:

I think a whole bunch of dumbfarks bought up all the TP because they're going to wrap it up and give it to someone else as a snarky "HEY REMEMBER TP WAS HARD TO FIND IN MARCH!?" gift. I think they all individually think they're the only ones who thought of this oh-so-clever holiday gag, and I think that this Christmas is going to just be a whole bunch of people (like every member of these dumbfark families) opening up packs of toilet paper on Christmas morning and having a good guffaw about how they now have more TP than they know what to do with.

And then they're going to realize "Oh, crap. We have like 200 rolls of toilet paper between us now. Ourhousehold spent $200 on toilet paper! WTF?"

And I'll be over here on my bidet laughing my clean ass off.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: lolmao500: Christmas scammers should be tied to a chair, left alone in a room with ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU playing 24/7 for a month straight as punishment.

Yes, but make it "Christmas Shoes"....it's a worse song.


Wonderful Christmastime

The Gilbert Gottfried cover.

/There should be one.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My husband has a family member who does this every year. I tried explaining to her that it's a scam, and that the USPS can get her in big trouble if she uses the mail for it, but I got ignored. She's already posting on FB about it. Oh, well, I tried.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My brother and mother almost got roped into one of these back in the mid 80's with "Send 10 dish towels...".
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: These guys?

[Fark user image image 275x183]


Is he selling carbon credits?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: You can literally visualize this pyramid scheme from its description and people still fall for it.


Yeah, the same boss babes who have essential oils and yoga pants to sell you.

What is it with suburban housewives being targets for scams?
 
