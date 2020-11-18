 Skip to content
(CNN)   Just in time for the holidays, the Federal Aviation Administration decides that, if COVID-19 won't kill you, the flight home sure as hell will   (cnn.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Again, just because the government says you can doesn't mean you must
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I disagree.  The MAX is now the safest aircraft to ever fly.  Because if a MAX goes down, that will be the end of Boeing.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's three ways to do things. The right way, the wrong way, and the 737 Max way!

Isn't that the wrong way?

Yeah, but faster.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Poorly redesigned aircraft.

I think I'd pass on flying in that one.
 
Watubi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Surprised they didn't rename it
 
TheManofPA
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Watubi: Surprised they didn't rename it


The Boeing Academi!
 
