(Fox News)   New at home test lets you know in 30 minutes if it's safe to take off your mask and get down to arguing with your relatives   (foxnews.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
and probably about as accurate as the average dating profile
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice, but how about making more antibody tests available so people can assess their personal level of susceptibility?

/a fella can dream
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ever have stewed donkey?  It's not half bad, but the meat's a bit tough.
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, they are using an antigen test, which is known to have poor accuracy (see Elon Musk's 2 positive and 2 negative tests)....

People are going to get false negatives and then take off their masks and spread the virus around some more. Idiots
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Im three generations deep in salad tossin'.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah I saw this story this morning on the TV news and thought that most people will probably administer these tests about as competently as they do birth control of all kinds.

And it costs $140. (I believe that was the price I saw on one of the reports)
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im three generations deep in salad tossin'.


You toss your grandmothers salad?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you're interested in more info about rapid tests, this is quite good (and free with an account):

https://www.economist.com/science-and​-​technology/2020/11/14/fast-tests-for-c​ovid-19-are-coming

tl;dr - they're better than they used to be, but still have some important caveats.
 
tasteme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I prefer to eat the whole human, not just the ass.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You don't need a test for that.  YOLO!

canary.contestimg.wish.comView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

yogapantsdaily.netView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A quick check of the bathroom might be in order. If there's a bidet attachment you should be good.
 
gadian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, ok, false readings aside, you're also going to have to deal with being potentially exposed so recently it won't show up on a test.  Meaning you're still vulnerable to infecting others and you'll have the false confidence that you've tested recently so you're good for a while.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xanadian: Ever have stewed donkey?  It's not half bad, but the meat's a bit tough.


I always marinate my ass with large amounts of alcohol.
 
Kuoxasar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Kuoxasar: take off your mask and get down to eatin' ass

America was a mistake

This country was founded by ass eaters my friend.


the Treaty of Tripoli makes no mention about whether or not this nation was founded on ass-eating.  it is clearly an open question for the Supreme Court to decide, with minimal existing case law, save for the landmark 2003 decision Tampa Rent-a-Boy Inc. v. Lindsey Graham.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mock26: Another reason why the 2nd Amendment needs to stop being a right and become a privilege.


It may have been said before (maybe by you) but this is the first time I have heard it put that way and it's brilliant.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: You don't need a test for that.  YOLO!

[canary.contestimg.wish.com image 600x600]
[external-preview.redd.it image 500x620]
[yogapantsdaily.net image 657x640]


Copy/copy/copy Cool, thanks. The wife is gettin' some tonight!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.zenfs.comView Full Size

"My given name is Enil."
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow, that's quite the crass headline. Surprised that got approved.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Wow, that's quite the crass headline. Surprised that got approved.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
https://static.namethatporn.com/media​/​displays/2016/04/25/HL3VO4YLM4FC1_who-​is-this-sexy-girl.webp

Not Safe For Work!
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Nice, but how about making more antibody tests available so people can assess their personal level of susceptibility?

/a fella can dream


Around here, for at least a while the local bloodbank included a free antibody test with donation as an advertised perk (and to find targets to beg for plasma).
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Surpheon: fragMasterFlash: Nice, but how about making more antibody tests available so people can assess their personal level of susceptibility?

/a fella can dream

Around here, for at least a while the local bloodbank included a free antibody test with donation as an advertised perk (and to find targets to beg for plasma).


I'm sorry Surpheon we can't accept that
Please say it again and this time include at least one ass reference
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i don't trust Trump's FDA.
 
