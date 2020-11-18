 Skip to content
(CNN)   Mardi Gras is a religious holiday, so it cannot be canceled, however, due to Covid-19, Mardi Gras parades are canceled, so you will just have to run out of wherever you are quarantining and puke and pee on the street in front of your own place   (cnn.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuts.  The cat is very unimpressed when I flash my boobs and all he wants is to play with the beads.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show us your ETT's!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so.... any ol' Tuesday, then?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Mardi Gras a religious holiday?  I know Ash Wednesday is, at least for Catholics. I always thought Mardi Gras was basically the last party before things get all restricted the next day, almost like a bachelor/bachelorette party.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Is Mardi Gras a religious holiday?  I know Ash Wednesday is, at least for Catholics. I always thought Mardi Gras was basically the last party before things get all restricted the next day, almost like a bachelor/bachelorette party.


Technically, sort of? It's the last day of the feasts of Epiphany.  But in that context, pretty much every day is marked by something or other, celebrating a saint, or what have you. It's not at all important of course, but technically you could make an argument.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RodneyToady:

Pretty much.

Catholic doctrine can be said to

You can sin, we all sin.

Just confess and you're forgiven.

AKA a get out of Hell card.

And if it can't be forgotten they'll just advise you to move to someplace where they don't know your deeds.

/Yes that's a molester priest reference, not a joke
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got beads, EIP.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Nuts.  The cat is very unimpressed when I flash my boobs and all he wants is to play with the beads.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Is Mardi Gras a religious holiday?  I know Ash Wednesday is, at least for Catholics. I always thought Mardi Gras was basically the last party before things get all restricted the next day, almost like a bachelor/bachelorette party.


It's in the cliff notes version of the Bible, along with not baking wedding cakes for teh gays and sticking your fingers in your ears and going lalalalala when there are reports of certain politicians acting in a distinctly non-Christian manner.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Is Mardi Gras a religious holiday?  I know Ash Wednesday is, at least for Catholics. I always thought Mardi Gras was basically the last party before things get all restricted the next day, almost like a bachelor/bachelorette party.


Technically, Shrove Tuesday is a religious observance.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: RodneyToady: Is Mardi Gras a religious holiday?  I know Ash Wednesday is, at least for Catholics. I always thought Mardi Gras was basically the last party before things get all restricted the next day, almost like a bachelor/bachelorette party.

Technically, sort of? It's the last day of the feasts of Epiphany.  But in that context, pretty much every day is marked by something or other, celebrating a saint, or what have you. It's not at all important of course, but technically you could make an argument.


Pssh, it's secretly a festival to Dionysus.
 
steklo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can remember watching COPS-TV when they did the Mardi Gras episodes and each time, I kept asking myself..."why do people subject themselves to this drunken fest?"  The drinking, smoking, puking, and feeling like shiat for the next few days. Sorry, never saw the advantage of such nonsense.

Even when I was in New Orleans, in March one year, I never saw the fun in getting drunk that you need to puke in the streets and was amazed that at 6AM the street cleaners were out in full force cleaning up puke in the gutters.

Well, at least they clean the streets.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What about the Feast of Maximus Occupancy?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Nuts.  The cat is very unimpressed when I flash my boobs and all he wants is to play with the beads.

Cats have weird priorities.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is solemn religious holiday

also tits and beads
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Louisiana is basically a lawless hellscape of medium grade cocaine, mosquitos, horrible food and bad haircuts.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Beads for ... hacking and coughing
 
The Companion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Is Mardi Gras a religious holiday?  I know Ash Wednesday is, at least for Catholics. I always thought Mardi Gras was basically the last party before things get all restricted the next day, almost like a bachelor/bachelorette party.


Lent is a super big deal here because of the high rate of Catholicism, so people really do consider it a time of joy and celebration before a time if solemn reflection.
Culturally, there are a ton of things beyond "lol Bourbon Street" that happen. It's a time for gathering with family and friends. There are really deeply rooted cultural traditions. Some can happen this year. Some will probably happen in a modified way.
It isn't unprecedented to cancel the parades and they did need to make the call.
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Nuts.  The cat is very unimpressed when I flash my boobs and all he wants is to play with the beads.


well, cats have way more boobs than you so human boobs are probably pretty boring.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who wants to see my boobs?
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: I can remember watching COPS-TV when they did the Mardi Gras episodes and each time, I kept asking myself..."why do people subject themselves to this drunken fest?"  The drinking, smoking, puking, and feeling like shiat for the next few days. Sorry, never saw the advantage of such nonsense.

Even when I was in New Orleans, in March one year, I never saw the fun in getting drunk that you need to puke in the streets and was amazed that at 6AM the street cleaners were out in full force cleaning up puke in the gutters.

Well, at least they clean the streets.


That's because you never left the French Quarter to see how we actually celebrate Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras for people who live here is a time to hang out with family and friends on the parade route.  We barbeque, boil crawfish, catch up with people we see at the same spot year after year, have a few drinks, and casually watch the parades go by.

Then we go home, sleep it off, and do it again the next day.

It's only a drunken puke fest in the Quarter because it's all tourists.  Do you think people from here actually indulge like that for 2 weeks?  It'd kill you.  Locals don't set foot in the Quarter until Fat Tuesday itself when all the drunk obnoxious tourists have already left.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Is Mardi Gras a religious holiday?  I know Ash Wednesday is, at least for Catholics. I always thought Mardi Gras was basically the last party before things get all restricted the next day, almost like a bachelor/bachelorette party.


Shrove Tuesday for the Catholic and catholic-lite groups

At some level a last hurrah prior to Ash Wednesday though paired with a service that acts as a foil the to more
Contemplative Ash Wednesday service the following day.

What is most important of course is the Pancake Suppers ( or a similar splurge meal) that follow the service
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: Louisiana is basically a lawless hellscape of medium grade cocaine, mosquitos, horrible food and bad haircuts.


So you found your happy place, congrats.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
SamFlagg:

Pssh, it's secretly a festival to Dionysus.

What did the Terminator say when he went to the Festival of Dionysus?

"I'll be Bacchus."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The funny thing is, I have repeatedly had the same conversation with tourists here for Mardi Gras: "How do you people do this all the time without killing yourselves?"

They actually think locals live in the Quarter year round, wearing beads and drinking hand grenades for a living.

Well, I guess some do.  They're called homeless people.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: Louisiana is basically a lawless hellscape of medium grade cocaine, mosquitos, horrible food and bad haircuts.


But the food!
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: Louisiana is basically a lawless hellscape of medium grade cocaine, mosquitos, horrible food and bad haircuts.


How dare you criticize this lawless hellscape's cocaine!  Fight me!
 
The Companion
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: steklo: I can remember watching COPS-TV when they did the Mardi Gras episodes and each time, I kept asking myself..."why do people subject themselves to this drunken fest?"  The drinking, smoking, puking, and feeling like shiat for the next few days. Sorry, never saw the advantage of such nonsense.

Even when I was in New Orleans, in March one year, I never saw the fun in getting drunk that you need to puke in the streets and was amazed that at 6AM the street cleaners were out in full force cleaning up puke in the gutters.

Well, at least they clean the streets.

That's because you never left the French Quarter to see how we actually celebrate Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras for people who live here is a time to hang out with family and friends on the parade route.  We barbeque, boil crawfish, catch up with people we see at the same spot year after year, have a few drinks, and casually watch the parades go by.

Then we go home, sleep it off, and do it again the next day.

It's only a drunken puke fest in the Quarter because it's all tourists.  Do you think people from here actually indulge like that for 2 weeks?  It'd kill you.  Locals don't set foot in the Quarter until Fat Tuesday itself when all the drunk obnoxious tourists have already left.


I rarely even drink at parades. It's all popeyes and king cake and kids at this stage of my life. I honestly love it.
 
steklo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: It's only a drunken puke fest in the Quarter because it's all tourists.


True. I didn't put the tourist angle in and I just don't like large crowds to begin with.

My wife graduated from Tulane in the mid 80's and she took me there back in 2000 or so, she showed me the highlights of the Quarter and I am very thankful we did it after mardi gras.

I don't mind the partying and drinking, but at the same time just do it safely.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: dothemath: Louisiana is basically a lawless hellscape of medium grade cocaine, mosquitos, horrible food and bad haircuts.

But the food!


Swamp rat pie, delicious.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: gilgigamesh: It's only a drunken puke fest in the Quarter because it's all tourists.

True. I didn't put the tourist angle in and I just don't like large crowds to begin with.

My wife graduated from Tulane in the mid 80's and she took me there back in 2000 or so, she showed me the highlights of the Quarter and I am very thankful we did it after mardi gras.

I don't mind the partying and drinking, but at the same time just do it safely.


The Quarter is awesome when it isn't one of the weekends before Fat Tuesday.  I don't spend time there generally, but when I feel like getting away, its nice to go down and get a beer or a coffee on a quiet weekday afternoon.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: dothemath: Louisiana is basically a lawless hellscape of medium grade cocaine, mosquitos, horrible food and bad haircuts.

How dare you criticize this lawless hellscape's cocaine!  Fight me!


Theres no good cocaine anywhere in between Texas and Florida.
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: I can remember watching COPS-TV when they did the Mardi Gras episodes and each time, I kept asking myself..."why do people subject themselves to this drunken fest?"  The drinking, smoking, puking, and feeling like shiat for the next few days. Sorry, never saw the advantage of such nonsense.

Even when I was in New Orleans, in March one year, I never saw the fun in getting drunk that you need to puke in the streets and was amazed that at 6AM the street cleaners were out in full force cleaning up puke in the gutters.

Well, at least they clean the streets.


You sound boring.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So maybe it took a pandemic to get a Headline like this
worth it :)
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: The Quarter is awesome when it isn't one of the weekends before Fat Tuesday.  I don't spend time there generally, but when I feel like getting away, its nice to go down and get a beer or a coffee on a quiet weekday aft


I enjoyed the dueling Pianos even though if I here Piano Man one more time I'll puke. And I enjoyed Cafe Dumond (sp) I had one Hurricane drink, and a few po-boys and we also went to one of Emeril's restaurants as my SIL was a chef from CIA and wanted to go there. I didn't care for it and I prefer local eats to that 4 star stuff.

had a nice time, glad I went.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Companion: I rarely even drink at parades. It's all popeyes and king cake and kids at this stage of my life. I honestly love it.


I hear you.  Aside from the other issues, the problem with drinking is finding a place to pee.  It's not impossible, but it's damned inconvenient if you're inclined to slam beers all day.

Anyway I am 53.  I like to drink, but its all about pacing.  I will rarely have more than a couple of drinks during a parade.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: What about the Feast of Maximus Occupancy?


Mithra, Lord of light, Father of our fathers, let me not bring disgrace upon my Legion.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: gilgigamesh: The Quarter is awesome when it isn't one of the weekends before Fat Tuesday.  I don't spend time there generally, but when I feel like getting away, its nice to go down and get a beer or a coffee on a quiet weekday aft

I enjoyed the dueling Pianos even though if I here Piano Man one more time I'll puke. And I enjoyed Cafe Dumond (sp) I had one Hurricane drink, and a few po-boys and we also went to one of Emeril's restaurants as my SIL was a chef from CIA and wanted to go there. I didn't care for it and I prefer local eats to that 4 star stuff.

had a nice time, glad I went.


If you come back, try getting out to see the city a bit more.  Instead of Cafe Du Monde in the quarter, take the streetcar to city park and get your beignet and cafe au lait fix at their second location there, in the largest grove of old growth live oaks on Earth.

Or take a street car uptown and hit Commander's Palace, and if its a nice day, do a walking tour of the lower Garden District.

And if you like piano music, check out the WWOZ livewire (after the apocalypse ends) and if you are lucky enough, you can watch Jon Cleary blow your mind at the Maple Leaf.

(I was going to recommend seeing Ellis Marsalis at Snug Harbor, which is an excellent place to catch live jazz, but forgot he succumbed to covid a few months ago, fark fark fark fark fark you farking covid)
 
