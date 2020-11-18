 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Man arrested for impromptu rendition of "Peanut Butter Jelly Time" performance in the street   (wcax.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

468 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 11:32 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Baseball bat? Reminds me of this:

RAMONES - Beat on the Brat
Youtube 3HUGeA2lur4
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ouch. Great headline.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they had their words, a common spat, so he kissed her upside the cranium with an aluminum baseball bat
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she scratch his Six-Four Impala?
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Looks like a Hillary supporter to me.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This dude is 100% an incel guaranteed. Waiting for the computer forensics team to finish scrapping the Dorito crust and Mountain Dew stains off the hard drive to find nothing but child porn, 4chan posts and a pirated copy of Art of the Deal.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I live in this town...
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean, she was a brat.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
 "...they got numerous calls about a man beating a woman with a baseball bat near Factory Street."

"Police found Young at the scene holding a bat and arrested him"

Typical cops jumping to conclusions.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think the lockdowns are driving everybody a little more crazy than they normally are.  And a lot of people are just barely in the "not-beating-up-random-people-with-a-b​aseball-bat" category under the best of circumstances.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was really hoping this had more to do with meth and peanut butter instead of baseball bats.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In other news the Baltimore Orioles have offered him a position on their coaching staff.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the victim, Ms. Piñata.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kind of a cursed song.  The viral singer was killed by police in a shootout.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: "...they got numerous calls about a man beating a woman with a baseball bat near Factory Street."

"Police found Young at the scene holding a bat and arrested him"

Typical cops jumping to conclusions.


Fark user imageView Full Size

That's the face of pure evil there. Holding a bat like that.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.