(CBS News)   It only took 26 years, but couple wins lottery using same numbers since 1994   (cbsnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that they won twice is kind of a miracle in itself.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What numbers you play are irrelevant to your chances of winning.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: What numbers you play are irrelevant to your chances of winning.


Sad trombone?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Tr0mBoNe: What numbers you play are irrelevant to your chances of winning.

Sad trombone?


Realistic trombone.
 
starsrift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Grumpy Cat: Tr0mBoNe: What numbers you play are irrelevant to your chances of winning.

Sad trombone?

Realistic trombone.


That's the same trombone. :(
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Good for them.
 
steklo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Got to be in it, to win it.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Eventually, every possible sequence of numbers will come up, it's just a matter of you living that long and playing those same numbers every single time

I guess this is a better story than hearing about a guy who played the same numbers for years, and the one time he missed getting a ticket, those numbers came up
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ummm...that's 27 years but whatever.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: What numbers you play are irrelevant to your chances of winning.


Not technically true. People who pick their numbers tend to pick numbers based on a date, which generally means that they're picking mostly from the pool of 1-31. This decreases their chance of winning, with lotteries using anywhere from 50-90 numbers.

It's statistically better to have random sets generated, since they always come out of the entire pool.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rotsky: Ummm...that's 27 years but whatever.


Why can I only funny this once?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I WIN! I WIN!

*Grabs chest* Argh!

*WHUMP*

X_X

That's what I expect if it ever happens to me.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

starsrift: Tr0mBoNe: Grumpy Cat: Tr0mBoNe: What numbers you play are irrelevant to your chances of winning.

Sad trombone?

Realistic trombone.

That's the same trombone. :(


That Tr0mBoNe sounds rusty...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: rotsky: Ummm...that's 27 years but whatever.

Why can I only funny this once?


Because we start at zero.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OldRod: Eventually, every possible sequence of numbers will come up, it's just a matter of you living that long and playing those same numbers every single time

I guess this is a better story than hearing about a guy who played the same numbers for years, and the one time he missed getting a ticket, those numbers came up


What about the guy who accidentally played twice, and won so had to split with himself?
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not that I ever play, but I would have assumed that winning a lottery would be impossible in 2020.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: OldRod: Eventually, every possible sequence of numbers will come up, it's just a matter of you living that long and playing those same numbers every single time

I guess this is a better story than hearing about a guy who played the same numbers for years, and the one time he missed getting a ticket, those numbers came up

What about the guy who accidentally played twice, and won so had to split with himself?


Forgot about that one.  Imagine if a 3rd ticket would have been sold too - then the guy would have looked smart by having 2 tickets, so he got a bigger share :)
 
indy_kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Tr0mBoNe: What numbers you play are irrelevant to your chances of winning.

Not technically true. People who pick their numbers tend to pick numbers based on a date, which generally means that they're picking mostly from the pool of 1-31. This decreases their chance of winning, with lotteries using anywhere from 50-90 numbers.

It's statistically better to have random sets generated, since they always come out of the entire pool.


Randomly-selected numbers have the same odds as human-selected numbers.  People pick numbers based on dates, ages (which would get you into the 50-90 set), combining dates and/or ages, etc.  Your assertion is correct if people go by dates alone, but I doubt that's the case for most players.

Being able to establish a statistical bias for winning based on how the numbers are chosen would set up the lottery for a massive lawsuit.  I'm sure lottery officials and outside groups keep very close track of the statistics of the winning numbers to see if a trend develops from that dataset.

Shouldn't be hard to program Monte Carlo simulations of several million "winners" each, where one block of sims selects only "date" numbers, another block selects 4 "date" numbers out of 6 numbers in total, and another block of sims selects 6 random numbers.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Grumpy Cat: rotsky: Ummm...that's 27 years but whatever.

Why can I only funny this once?

Because we start at zero.


We're doing math here and it's rotsky. We can't kind of agree that 2020-1994 = 26?

/just trying to have some fun
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A friend of mine had an iron-clad plan to win at the lottery. In NY we had (still have? dunno) a daily lottery that was only 3 numbers and if you won you got (I think) $10,000

His plan was to buy up all the tickets starting with 0 on day one, then all the tickets starting with 1 on day two and so on, thus reducing his odds from 1-in-a-bunch to 1-out-of-ten. He'd spend $100/day but (by his calculations) he would win at least twice/month, thus covering his bets and making a little extra. The only problem he saw in this plan is that certain numbers get "filled up" -- if a certain number sequence was picked by too many people they wouldn't let you buy a ticket with that number, so he planned to get up really early every morning and go to his closest bodega and just have the guy run a hundred tickets every day. I told him he could get his OWN bodega, license his own lottery dispenser and then he could do all that before he opened to the public, thus guaranteeing he'd get all the numbers he wanted.

He said that was too complicated
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
NC Cash 5 is played daily.

So, assuming they played the same numbers every day for 26 years (and played just the basic $1, not $2)...

That is $9,490 spent.    So, I guess $259k after taxes for that is a pretty good return... unlikely you'd have been able to get that from $1,825 (what they'd have put into it in the first 5 years) over the past 20 years (200x investment in 20 years) is unlikely (stock market calculator shows $1,825 invested in 2000 would have been worth around $8k by now), without just making otherwise speculative individual stock investments (ie, "Had they put it in apple - $990k, or Amazon - $150k , or whatever).

So, bully to them.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OldRod: I guess this is a better story than hearing about a guy who played the same numbers for years, and the one time he missed getting a ticket, those numbers came up


This is exactly why I don't play pre-selected numbers.

/the story would indeed end up in the news
//not in the good way
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I want to win the lottery. Of course, I need to actually play first. And I'm too lazy to stop at a gas station for tickets.
 
WhiskeyHotel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, sure. It's obviously rigged.... /s
 
