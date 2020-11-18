 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Need a holiday job? You can get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds easy enough.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Sounds easy enough.


Difficulty: They are Hallmark Movies and the finale is this one:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Also, you have no means of suicide or alcohol at your disposal...

Still interested?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: kdawg7736: Sounds easy enough.

Difficulty: They are Hallmark Movies and the finale is this one:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 282x352]

Also, you have no means of suicide or alcohol at your disposal...

Still interested?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: kdawg7736: Sounds easy enough.

Difficulty: They are Hallmark Movies and the finale is this one:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 282x352]

Also, you have no means of suicide or alcohol at your disposal...

Still interested?


What about a near lethal dose of Ambien? I can probably power through all 25 movies in 2 days if I can "sleep" through 90% of them.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: kdawg7736: Sounds easy enough.

Difficulty: They are Hallmark Movies and the finale is this one:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 282x352]

Also, you have no means of suicide or alcohol at your disposal...

Still interested?


I'm sorry, what?

thesun.co.ukView Full Size


I got distracted.
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: kdawg7736: Sounds easy enough.

Difficulty: They are Hallmark Movies and the finale is this one:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 282x352]

Also, you have no means of suicide or alcohol at your disposal...

Still interested?


Ian McShane, Christina Hendricks, Ron Perlman AND Michael Shannon?

I guess those villas don't pay themselves..
 
Who'stheBossisNotaFood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on board with this until I saw Love Actually.
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Norwegian Squirrel: NewportBarGuy: kdawg7736: Sounds easy enough.

Difficulty: They are Hallmark Movies and the finale is this one:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 282x352]

Also, you have no means of suicide or alcohol at your disposal...

Still interested?

Ian McShane, Christina Hendricks, Ron Perlman AND Michael Shannon?

I guess those villas don't pay themselves..


And Judy Greer!
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at list of movies* - Nope, hard pass.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

batlock666: Norwegian Squirrel: NewportBarGuy: kdawg7736: Sounds easy enough.

Difficulty: They are Hallmark Movies and the finale is this one:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 282x352]

Also, you have no means of suicide or alcohol at your disposal...

Still interested?

Ian McShane, Christina Hendricks, Ron Perlman AND Michael Shannon?

I guess those villas don't pay themselves..

And Judy Greer!


And, I was all excited about Thomas Lennon.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FFS.

What, the HighSpeedInternet.com "dream job" didn't work out? The "watch 20+ Halloween movies" bit just too horrible to sit through? Why, let's try Christmas instead!

And, as usual, the same deal applies - they get to farm contact info for thousands of applicants, and pay a pittance for the effort.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seriously, between HighSpeedInternet.com and Reviews.com, there's a lucky insomniac shut-in who's making book somewhere...
 
steklo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: kdawg7736: Sounds easy enough.

Difficulty: They are Hallmark Movies and the finale is this one:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 282x352]

Also, you have no means of suicide or alcohol at your disposal...

Still interested?


I'll have you know my wife watches this channel all the time. I am immune to its crapfest.

And they are really great movies to nap to when they are on. No loud music, no car chases or gun fire, just boring enough to me not to care what happens and I fall asleep in about 5 minutes.

I even wrote a song called Hallmark Whore.  I think I'll post it to my youtube channel.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There are two types of people in this world:
-Those who think Die Hard is a Christmas movie
-Those who are wrong

/t
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bring it.
 
