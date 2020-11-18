 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Do you think he flossed afterward? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1542 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Raymond James Stratford was seen completely naked and interfering with himself

...so, what, was he trying to shove a vibrating toothbrush up his ass with one hand and using the other hand to try and stop himself?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Raymond James Stratford was seen completely naked and interfering with himself

...so, what, was he trying to shove a vibrating toothbrush up his ass with one hand and using the other hand to try and stop himself?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lamric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
giving the PooDriver some competition
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi guys, what's going on in this thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you use a Quip for the slender design that has less force but able to reach the prostate easier, or do you go whole hog and use a Sonicare 3 to jackhammer your prostate with 50 thousand pulses per second but may end up causing anal abrasions?
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstNationalBastard: Raymond James Stratford was seen completely naked and interfering with himself


Oh oh, interfering with a-myself,
Oh, oh, interfering with myself
Well, there's nothing to lose
And there's nothing to prove, well,
interfering a-with myself
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to make a lame joke about how hard it is to get an electric toothbrush's rocks off, but I see you guys have already pretty firmly steered this thread in the direction it's gonna go, so I won't.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog Squad
(in Color)

Chief: Woof
Detective Scraps:  Bark!
Officer Missy:  Ruff!
Chief:  Woof woof woof.
Detective Scraps:  Bark.  Bark
(Jarring Chord)
Scene Two:  Outside Starbones Bone Shop
Shopowner:  Ruff ruff.  Growl
Detective Scraps:  Woof.  Ruff
Officer Missy:  Bark.  Yip!
Shopowner:  Ruff. ruffruff!
Detective Scraps: Woof woof.

Scene Three: Alley
Suspect:  Growl.  Growl. (a comealong nose goes around his neck) Woof?
Detective Scraps:  Ruff.  Bark bark bark.
Suspect:  Growl (whines)
Officer Missy:  Yip yip yip.  Bark.  Bark ruff, ruff.....

Scene Four:  Back at the HQ
Chief:  Bark.  Bark
Detective Scraps:  Woof!
Officer Missy: Yip!
(treat appear for each of them)
Three wagging tails
Fade to black
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If pleasing yourself with appliances is wrong, I don't wanna be caught.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I take the brush part off of my electric toothbrush I'd bet I could jam it in my urethra, why does everyone assume that he put it in his bum?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Interfering with himself'.

Well that's a new one. Gotta give that one a whirl next time I get caught cranking one out on the crosstown bus.
 
vonster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How bored do ya have to be?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's just no explaining the Engrish and their weirdness.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cache: If pleasing yourself with appliances is wrong, I don't wanna be caught.


Indeed.

A full washer/drier combo in the ass can't be beat.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did not know straight guys did that. Hmm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devaney: I didn't know it was illegal to interfere with a llama. Did you?

Boyle: I would have assumed so, Billy. I mean, what would its parents think?

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that what kids are calling it these days?!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Outside court, he told reporters that he was sorry for what he did.
"I will not do it again," he promised.


If you're jerking off with a toothbrush up your ass in a graveyard, you're probably too far from normal to find your way back. I give him a week after his release before he's at it again
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FirstNationalBastard: Raymond James Stratford was seen completely naked and interfering with himself


It sounds more like he was helpinghimself.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.