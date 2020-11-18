 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Do not sing. Do not listen to loud music. Do not consume alcohol. These holiday rules brought to you by the CDC, who remind you if family is not around you, there's not as much reason to drink on Thanksgiving or Christmas. Whatever   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We just had a chat with family about how we're going to do our Thanksgiving virtually. I suggested we setup a zoom meeting for each device and call a different household on each. That way crosstalk isn't as big a deal. The wifi might have trouble but I have business level internet (thanks WFH ) so I'm hoping it'll work.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will sing and listen to loud music as much as I choose.  I will get as drunk as I choose.

This year, I get to do those things alone rather than have to deal with my family.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We wish you a merry Covid
We wish you a merry Covid
We wish you a merry Covid
and a sickly new year!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents said "Don't come this year.  We'll just meet up next year.  We can Facetime."  Everyone is fine with that.

I will be drinking though.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loud music means you have to lean over into someones ear and yell, so they have a point.


I saw a guy the other day, pull his mask down in order to whisper into his coworker's ear. I wanted to scream "You idiots!"
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My teetotaling family are the reason I don't usually get to drink on Thanksgiving. Since they won't be there, I'm taking the opportunity to get shiatfaced.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody can stop my wife and I from getting drunk (and maybe high) in our basement family room, just the two of us and the three dogs.

We've been doing it since March.  2020 has been a bit of a blur.

Alcoholism is very different than I thought it would be.
 
jynxyu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean don't drink without your family there? I'm celebrating their absence!
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew, nothing about mainlining drugs. Back to my heroin drip!
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absinthe makes the heart grow fonder.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Covid I may have missed 2 or 3 days this year drinking. Why would they want me to stop drinking on Thanksgiving is beyond me.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i get drunk and sing loudly every night. nothing changes.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep the singing and the songs.  Get your hands away from my booze!!!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im a grown ass man.  i will rock out, drink, and smoke to my heart's content as wifey and i will be the only ones around for several hundred yards.

i got over the family pressure to visit on holidays the last time i spent 3k to be holed up in a hotel for a week because of a blizzard.  someone can come visit me for a change.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: [Fark user image image 850x597]


The fine American tradition of Assholes Who Ruin It For The Rest Of Us.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a Jehovah Witness Christmas.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has been over 120 days since my first floor was ripped apart because of water damage. No basement. I put my foot through the floor moving the grandfather clock. Rotted wood siding and no gutters. Flashing not installed properly between my 3 season room's metal roof and the house. New siding and gutters went in last December. We have most of the whole downstairs repainted, including ceiling. The floor was tiles laid on top of a thin layer of plywood over the osb. No cement board under.  I have laid about 800 square feet of tile and durrock mostly by myself. My son and daughter have helped a bit. Except for a 4x6 area where we shoved the fridge, i got all the rest of the tile down last sunday. 1/3rd (kitchen/bath/hall to garage) was grouted about a month and a half ago.

Saturday, mrs. And I will finish the kitchen painting (hard to reach above the bloody cabinets) My son doesn't work sunday. We grout sunday. Wendesday i have off. Will put finishing touches in the living room if need be. All the furniture should be able to be moved back. Molding will be installed again in the next couple months by the contractor that ripped apart and repaired/replaced my walls and floor.

Thanksgiving is just the 4 of us. Damn straight I will be celebrating. And thankful most of it is in.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw Thanksgiving, the kids and I are passing up on going to deer camp this year because of COVID. I would give up all the holidays with a smile on my face if I could still go to camp. If it was just me, I would risk it. But, we have too many risk factors in the family.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know people say alcoholism is a disease, but I think the CDC is stretching their authority if they are going to start advising people not to drink. And why just on thanksgiving? I get drunk 2-3 times a week, but thanksgiving drinking is somehow worse for me?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OldJames: I know people say alcoholism is a disease, but I think the CDC is stretching their authority if they are going to start advising people not to drink. And why just on thanksgiving? I get drunk 2-3 times a week, but thanksgiving drinking is somehow worse for me?


I think it is in the context of gatherings, as the drunker you get the more likely you are to get careless about protocols or forget them entirely. I don't think, in this instance, they are discussing the health ramifications of alcoholism, per se.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
what they actually want is us dead & yes it is written in stone 
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
fredsnake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
give them nothing it is far more than they are due
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The CDC can fark right off!!!  Alcohol kills germs, so drinking lots of it should make me immune, right???
 
Cleffer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is getting F|_|CKING stupid now.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fredsnake: what they actually want is us dead & yes it is written in stone
[i1.wp.com image 850x1133]


Are you suggesting that the CDC erected the Georgia Guidestones?
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
since this showed up on the Daily Fail, I doubt the existence of Loud Music, singing, and Family gatherings. I don't doubt the existence of COVID since I'm not a complete idiot
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But.... been masking so hard.
Tryin' to dodge graveyard.
Stayin' home for what?
Doc, tell me what I got!
I've got this feeling
That COVIDs holding me down
I need some healing
maybe stay home and stream the Crown

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cleffer: This is getting F|_|CKING stupid now.


It's going to get worse.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Petey4335: It has been over 120 days since my first floor was ripped apart because of water damage. No basement. I put my foot through the floor moving the grandfather clock. Rotted wood siding and no gutters. Flashing not installed properly between my 3 season room's metal roof and the house. New siding and gutters went in last December. We have most of the whole downstairs repainted, including ceiling. The floor was tiles laid on top of a thin layer of plywood over the osb. No cement board under.  I have laid about 800 square feet of tile and durrock mostly by myself. My son and daughter have helped a bit. Except for a 4x6 area where we shoved the fridge, i got all the rest of the tile down last sunday. 1/3rd (kitchen/bath/hall to garage) was grouted about a month and a half ago.

Saturday, mrs. And I will finish the kitchen painting (hard to reach above the bloody cabinets) My son doesn't work sunday. We grout sunday. Wendesday i have off. Will put finishing touches in the living room if need be. All the furniture should be able to be moved back. Molding will be installed again in the next couple months by the contractor that ripped apart and repaired/replaced my walls and floor.

Thanksgiving is just the 4 of us. Damn straight I will be celebrating. And thankful most of it is in.


Bless you and yours Petey. Have a great holiday!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do not sing. Do not listen to loud music. Do not consume alcohol.

Fark user imageView Full Size

AND DON'T SWIM IN THE SEA
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i get drunk and sing loudly every night. nothing changes.


I bay like a donkey, seems to keep the neighbours away.
 
yeahyeahyeah i know
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This may just be the best Christmas ever.
 
