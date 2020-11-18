 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Here's the list of every state's Covid-19 restriction requirements in case you're foolish enough to travel this Thanksgiving   (usatoday.com) divider line
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have not clicked on a USA Today link in a while...


Yup, they still do that.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one for Texas was banjo music over the sounds of trucks peeling out.
 
steklo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
undernova
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Repeat thread?
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gonna go say goodbye to mom before the cancer takes her - there are still reasons for some people to go places even with the pandemic and I'm really thankful that it's possible.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here's a better idea. Don't travel.

From the WH Coronavirus Task Force:
"There is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration."

This is not media hyperbole. This is actual text from those running the Task Force.


scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The ones who need to know this won't comply because 250,000 people died this year from an unknown disease that isn't the HOAX virus, but something with exactly the same symptoms and treatment.

/jesus saves
//people who pay attention to the guidelines provided by the science He has given us.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Restrictions, yes. But people won't obey them.
 
steklo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stoolpigeon: Gonna go say goodbye to mom before the cancer takes her


You're not alone. My mom is battling it too and they just found some new nodules in her lungs this past week. The good news is mom and dad live 7 miles away.

Positive vibes being sent to the universe for you and your family.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also, thanks for depressing us some more, Subby.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We all going to die!

Seriously, I lost more friends due to suicide than this virus.  And some of my friends went back to drinking and hard drugs.  These shutdowns got an ugly end.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Here's a better idea. Don't travel.

From the WH Coronavirus Task Force:
"There is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration."

This is not media hyperbole. This is actual text from those running the Task Force.


[scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 682x728]


The Midwest is incredibly farked right now
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My mom cancelled Thanksgiving and Christmas because she's not a f*cking moron.

How about NOT going to anyone else's house right now?  Don't leave your quarantine group!  It's not safe just because it's a bloody holiday.  The Rona doesn't take holidays.

Moms and I are definitely part of the vulnerable population.  She's never admitted it to herself before, but maybe this is a form of acceptance.  It only took a worldwide plague to do it, but ok, you do you Ma.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Our governor has courageously forbidden getting COVID in restaurants, bars and bowling alleys from 10pm to 8am. This will solve everything.
 
steklo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
One of my favorite Thanksgivings was when I spent it alone.

Seriously.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: We all going to die!

Seriously, I lost more friends due to suicide than this virus.  And some of my friends went back to drinking and hard drugs.  These shutdowns got an ugly end.


Suicide, alcohol, drugs. Your friends seem to have some factor in common.  What could it be?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm playing in a major city hospital today.

Just got to share a waiting room w a good ol boy from Durango who was coughing his ass off with a 40 year old tissue thin tshirt stretched over his face as his "mask"

I just dont understand why covid is spreading....

/this nation is too dumb to stand
//at what point does china recognize this and Uighur 2 Electric Boogaloo our west coast?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We live in Maine and just had to have the conversation with our 21 year old daughter who is in school in Philadelphia.  She was planning on driving up with a friend for Thanksgiving. Based on CDC guidelines, I just thought it makes sense for her to stay home this Thanksgiving.

She and the wife are taking it pretty hard and, honestly, so am I.

My brother, a right wing former Trump voters, says just to do it and that I'm being crazy.

I know it's asking a lot from random internet strangers but can someone back me up on this or tell me I'm being irrational?

It's easy to say what someone should in this situation but, once you add in the emotions, it gets all confused.
 
steklo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hlehmann: What could it be?


I bet they listened to evil hard rock music.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

flucto: Our governor has courageously forbidden getting COVID in restaurants, bars and bowling alleys from 10pm to 8am. This will solve everything.


The problem with not giving people any kind of release valve (in addition to killing businesses), is that they will now turn to behavior where you have LESS control over what they do and next to no way to enforce it, such as personal gatherings.

You close the bar, everyone is just going to go to pack into Jim's basement to throw back some beers. At least with the bar open you can enforce capacity restrictions, movement restrictions, crack a whip at the bar if they don't follow protocols, etc.

Most sane people aren't cut out for sitting inside all day watching cartoons on netflix.
 
steklo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

physt: It's easy to say what someone should in this situation but, once you add in the emotions, it gets all confused.


lets put it like this. You can be thankful that everyone in your family is safe and by keeping distance might allow you and your family to get together at some point in time down the road when its safer to do so.

Thanksgiving?  Shouldn't be a particular day of the year but celebrated whenever people want.
 
Cache
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"In mid-September, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott relaxed capacity limits for businesses in much of the state, including restaurants, retail stores and gyms, citing declining hospitalizations. Hospitalizations have risen by more than 90% since then. "

Republican leadership. Be proud, boys.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

physt: We live in Maine and just had to have the conversation with our 21 year old daughter who is in school in Philadelphia.  She was planning on driving up with a friend for Thanksgiving. Based on CDC guidelines, I just thought it makes sense for her to stay home this Thanksgiving.

She and the wife are taking it pretty hard and, honestly, so am I.

My brother, a right wing former Trump voters, says just to do it and that I'm being crazy.

I know it's asking a lot from random internet strangers but can someone back me up on this or tell me I'm being irrational?

It's easy to say what someone should in this situation but, once you add in the emotions, it gets all confused.


You are being rational. Don't doubt yourself.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LineNoise: flucto: Our governor has courageously forbidden getting COVID in restaurants, bars and bowling alleys from 10pm to 8am. This will solve everything.

The problem with not giving people any kind of release valve (in addition to killing businesses), is that they will now turn to behavior where you have LESS control over what they do and next to no way to enforce it, such as personal gatherings.

You close the bar, everyone is just going to go to pack into Jim's basement to throw back some beers. At least with the bar open you can enforce capacity restrictions, movement restrictions, crack a whip at the bar if they don't follow protocols, etc.

Most sane people aren't cut out for sitting inside all day watching cartoons on netflix.


All we have to do is stay where we are for a couple weeks but NOOO logic like that keeps getting trotted out. "Oh no, we can't possibly SHUT THE F*CK UP AND DO OUR PART TO SAVE 100,000S OF LIVES WE NEED TO GO TO BARS"
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cache: "In mid-September, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott relaxed capacity limits for businesses in much of the state, including restaurants, retail stores and gyms, citing declining hospitalizations. Hospitalizations have risen by more than 90% since then. "

Republican leadership. Be proud, boys.


Texas is ranked 35th in new cases per 100k population, below GOP strongholds like MA, IL and NJ.

/What is it like to live politics 24/7/265.25?  Never mind, I really don't have any desire to know what your flavor of mental illness is.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The dumber side of my family sees all of this as a nuisance. The attitude is "it's preventing me from seeing so-and-so!" I don't exactly wish them death, but its telling who has lost patience explaining that the restrictions are to prevent anyone else, them included, from dying. For the record, yes, several in the batch has had covid, one did the whole ICU/ventilator/rehab tour, and now some even admit if they get it again it will kill them, but somehow they can't possibly get it from someone they know so...

They put more energy into looking into loopholes in the restrictions ("oh, if we all meet at this person's house for Thanksgiving because they're in state X no one has to quarantine! yippie!") than just staying put, golfing, playing cards, knitting, or whatever the hell people with too much money and not enough brains do with their spare time.

I never though I'd say this, but I want them all to stay off my lawn.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Cache: "In mid-September, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott relaxed capacity limits for businesses in much of the state, including restaurants, retail stores and gyms, citing declining hospitalizations. Hospitalizations have risen by more than 90% since then. "

Republican leadership. Be proud, boys.

Texas is ranked 35th in new cases per 100k population, below GOP strongholds like MA, IL and NJ.

/What is it like to live politics 24/7/265.25?  Never mind, I really don't have any desire to know what your flavor of mental illness is.


Check out Mr. 35th hottest potato in a pot of boiling over here.

What's it like on your planet? Nevermind, I dont want to know what the air 2ft up your ass smells like.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Isn't it weird how we all complained about spending time with our relatives every year up until now? But now that we cant' do it, it's like a travesty. Embrace your along Thanksgiving. You can probably cook better food for yourself anyway
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
flucto:

All we have to do is stay where we are for a couple weeks but NOOO logic like that keeps getting trotted out. "Oh no, we can't possibly SHUT THE F*CK UP AND DO OUR PART TO SAVE 100,000S OF LIVES WE NEED TO GO TO BARS"

No, we don't, we need to do more than that, as shown by pretty much every other country aside from a small handful with unique circumstances, smaller populations, and methods that people from both sides can agree are pretty orwellian when it comes to contact tracing.

You will still have large numbers of essential workers out and about. There will still be resivoirs, so while you put a dent in it, it will continue to come back, and continue to do so until we start approaching meaningful numbers in immunity, either by people having caught it or a vaccine.

What should be occurring is managing what that rate is, so resources aren't overwhelmed, and protecting the most vulnerable to it. There are lots of ways we can do it, such as social distancing, masks, hygiene, etc. All of those are far more easily enforced in public settings.

I agree with you, the people who will just go to jim's basement if they close the bar are morons, but, in case you haven't looked around outside, we have a lot of morons, and no matter what rules you make, they will still find ways to be morons.

Yes, numbers are going up, and the important ones like hospital and ICU capacity which we need to be most concerned with are trending the wrong way. So we need to do what we can to ratchet them back down, but we also need to be practical about it. Even among reasonable people covid fatigue is real. Every time you say "fark it, lets slam shiat down again", and then open back up a bit later, only to need to repeat the process in a month or two, more and more people stop giving a shiat because of how futile it becomes.

You need to balance your measures with maintaining public cooperation and letting people feel like they have the ability to make responsible choices.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LineNoise: You need to balance your measures with maintaining public cooperation and letting people feel like they have the ability to make responsible choices.


That's not working. At all.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Florida.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

flucto: LineNoise: You need to balance your measures with maintaining public cooperation and letting people feel like they have the ability to make responsible choices.

That's not working. At all.


And neither will expecting the entire country to not leave their house for a few weeks, and expecting it to stomp out the virus for good. That is the problem most governors are facing, how can you balance this where you can make some meaningful dents in it, without having even 20% of your population just saying fark it.

And as i said, even if you do manage to do that, we will still have plenty of time for another round or two of this before a vaccine is out there in numbers that matter.

While i agree with you that the best thing people can do is stay home and continue to suck it up, you have to recognize that enough people out there don't give a shiat, and calling them morons isn't going to change their mind. The last 4 years should have prepared you for that realization.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

physt: We live in Maine and just had to have the conversation with our 21 year old daughter who is in school in Philadelphia.  She was planning on driving up with a friend for Thanksgiving. Based on CDC guidelines, I just thought it makes sense for her to stay home this Thanksgiving.

She and the wife are taking it pretty hard and, honestly, so am I.

My brother, a right wing former Trump voters, says just to do it and that I'm being crazy.

I know it's asking a lot from random internet strangers but can someone back me up on this or tell me I'm being irrational?

It's easy to say what someone should in this situation but, once you add in the emotions, it gets all confused.



Odds are that your family will be fine if they gather.  HOWEVER, the odds that someone (in your family or one-degree of separation) will be hurt as a result of your family getting together (providing they have not been safe and you have the large numbers) are great enough that you should not gather unless it is a very small group of people who have been actively careful and taking this thing seriously.

I am gathering with the family we have social "bubbled" with since March.  I am cooking a shiat-load of food - I'm doing two extra turkeys in the fryer for friends outside the bubble.  I'm also making "to-go" meals for family and friends that are not gathering (they will receive them in a safe manner).

And that's one of my suggestions if you can't or decide not to gather - Cook a big Thanksgiving meal and if you do extra, distribute out to friends and family who are doing the responsible thing.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LineNoise: flucto: LineNoise: You need to balance your measures with maintaining public cooperation and letting people feel like they have the ability to make responsible choices.

That's not working. At all.

And neither will expecting the entire country to not leave their house for a few weeks, and expecting it to stomp out the virus for good. That is the problem most governors are facing, how can you balance this where you can make some meaningful dents in it, without having even 20% of your population just saying fark it.

And as i said, even if you do manage to do that, we will still have plenty of time for another round or two of this before a vaccine is out there in numbers that matter.

While i agree with you that the best thing people can do is stay home and continue to suck it up, you have to recognize that enough people out there don't give a shiat, and calling them morons isn't going to change their mind. The last 4 years should have prepared you for that realization.


Then they should be fined, massively.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hlehmann: FlyingBacon: We all going to die!

Seriously, I lost more friends due to suicide than this virus.  And some of my friends went back to drinking and hard drugs.  These shutdowns got an ugly end.

Suicide, alcohol, drugs. Your friends seem to have some factor in common.  What could it be?


I don't touch that stuff. Suicide doesn't cross my mind.  Because of my job, I am friends with most people. Gotta make a living.  I don't classifying people like you do.  Classifying people is just as bad racism. Think about it.
 
