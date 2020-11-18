 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Want $10,000 and a mountain bike? Move to Arkansas   (local21news.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A HOVER-mountain bike?

Hmmmm.....

Still "no".
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Make that $1,000,000 and I will consider it.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing Little Rock ain't so bad.  But $10,000 wouldn't pay for my relocation, nevermind enticing me to move there.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NW Arkansas is beautiful. That area is the reason Arkansas is called the Natural State. The town of Bentonville is committed to mountain bikers, and has built extensive MTB trail systems within town that connect to the mtb trails outside town. Bentonvillie is about an hour from all the best rock climbing in Arkansas, too.

But $10,000 and even an Alchemy Arktos 29" with an X01 Eagle AXS groupset would get me to move there.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I thought I heard banjos.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But my cousin doesn't want to go...
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I just move to Maumelle? Close enough?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh ...
 
numbers17
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in the area (southwest Missouri) and it's actually not that bad. Northwest Arkansas is where the Walmart headquarters is so its actually a very very nice area.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't they afeared them demo-crats will come in and demand socialist policies like public schools, public libraries and mandatory shoe wearin'?
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You'll also receive a street or mountain bike"

Already got one...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkansaw.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Aren't they afeared them demo-crats will come in and demand socialist policies like public schools, public libraries and mandatory shoe wearin'?


Exactly! That's why they have a picture of a guy wearing a mask in the forest in the article.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: "You'll also receive a street or mountain bike"

Already got one...

[Fark user image image 346x750]


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you like the outdoors, it's a beautiful state for that.  I'm a tree huggin hippie and leftie, I've lived in Texas, Ohio, WV, and Indiana.  Not exactly lefty havens, and I loved every one of them.  You can find niches and good people where ever you live.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Northwest Arkansas is beautiful.

But it's in Arkansas.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkansas is actually very beautiful. Visited Hot Springs and Royal Arkansas last 4th of July weekend to unplug and relax.

The national forests are pristine and will leave you in awe.

Good people.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bucket_pup: What if I just move to Maumelle? Close enough?


Too late. Already did.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkee here.  Yeehaw y'all.

Yay, a positive story about my state.  Northwest AR is quite progressive is growing like a weed.  LOTS of Walmart and related businesses.  Crystal Bridges Museum was founded by Alice Walton.  We go almost every year around Xmas because light displays, etc.  If you're a "nature enthusiast" then you're in luck there too.  I am and if I tried to list all my favorite spots this would be TLDR.  Anything that has to do with the Buffalo River is a good bet.

Little Rock is home, but I'd move to Northwest AR if the opportunity presented itself and honestly it wouldn't take much.  More than 10k and a bike though.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Make that $1,000,000 and I will consider it.


Isn't $10K in Arkansas basically the equivalent of $1M in NYC or LA?
 
KimHoppes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live on the SW MO/NW AR state line and am a liberal tree hugging backwoods hippie.  The Ozarks really are beautiful and there are blue pockets in these red areas.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I lived in Cincinnati I'd do it.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The site with the offer is findingnwa.com.

I'm old and nearly translucent, but "Northwest Arkansas" is definitely not what I associate with NWA.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: kdawg7736: Make that $1,000,000 and I will consider it.

Isn't $10K in Arkansas basically the equivalent of $1M in NYC or LA?


Not exactly, but close.  300k will get you a nice 1800-2000 sf house in Little Rock.  I'm sure that's million dollar + in or around LA.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkansas is the place where people think Mike Huckabee has good ideas.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jiggitysmith: [Fark user image 299x272]

[Fark user image 291x173]


I find the line of blue along the river very interesting, while the state except for the Little Rock area is all red. I know it is a political map, but still.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I'd likely just be living in a tent, and talking to trees and plants anyway (note: trees and plants are neither democrat nor republican, but some are blue or red), sure, why not.


I love to mountain bike, hike, and camp. 10K could afford me to do that for a year, if I ate canned green beans and muesli.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ex Parrot: alitaki: kdawg7736: Make that $1,000,000 and I will consider it.

Isn't $10K in Arkansas basically the equivalent of $1M in NYC or LA?

Not exactly, but close.  300k will get you a nice 1800-2000 sf house in Little Rock.  I'm sure that's million dollar + in or around LA.


1800 sq.f homes on 20' x 100' lots in NW Queens NYC are going for $1.5M. I'd seriously consider taking this offer if it didn't mean living in Arkansas.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, but how much is it to leave?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just got back from a hiking trip in Hot Springs. It's beautiful, but there's 0.00% chance I'd live there even if you paid me $10K.

The mask usage rate was about 30% that I could tell in the city center. They're dumber than shiat. That said, it's pretty. Here's one of the best photos I took. This was from Monday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

question_dj: NW Arkansas is beautiful. That area is the reason Arkansas is called the Natural State. The town of Bentonville is committed to mountain bikers, and has built extensive MTB trail systems within town that connect to the mtb trails outside town. Bentonvillie is about an hour from all the best rock climbing in Arkansas, too.

But $10,000 and even an Alchemy Arktos 29" with an X01 Eagle AXS groupset would get me to move there.


This guy mountain-bikes...
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Pert: "You'll also receive a street or mountain bike"

Already got one...

[Fark user image image 346x750]

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x277]


Yes, it's a very nice one.
 
fataldragonfly
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It would be nice if they invested that money in developing local talent. Local talent would be more interested in improving the lives of others in the area. I'm from NWA but I haven't lived there in thirteen years. There's a reason I'm never moving back. It's an extraordinarily beautiful location if you get away from town but getting away from town is where you find the steep and heart breaking poverty. Then there's the meth problem. And they don't bother to actually educate any child that lives outside of Bentonville, Rogers, or Fayetteville. The schools in Springdale are a toss up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought they were only offering 40 meth hits and a mule?
 
Chevello
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Yeah, but how much is it to leave?


Oh, you can check out any time you like.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ukexpat: question_dj: NW Arkansas is beautiful. That area is the reason Arkansas is called the Natural State. The town of Bentonville is committed to mountain bikers, and has built extensive MTB trail systems within town that connect to the mtb trails outside town. Bentonvillie is about an hour from all the best rock climbing in Arkansas, too.

But $10,000 and even an Alchemy Arktos 29" with an X01 Eagle AXS groupset would get me to move there.

This guy mountain-bikes...


And is ready to move there apparently.
 
SupplySideJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They tried that promo back in the 80s. Didn't work out too well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
WKRC is a Sinclair Broadcasting station. Enter at your own risk.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: [Fark user image 299x272]

[Fark user image 291x173]


In about 6 months, there may be some good deals on real estate.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I'm guessing Little Rock ain't so bad.


You guessed wrong.  The correct answer, if you've never been accused of "lying through your tooth" is the Fayetteville/Springdale/Bentonville/Si​loam Springs area.  Fairly bike friendly despite the climate and the brütal hills, and close enough to Tulsa and Joplin you could commute it if you had to, and in better times it's easy to make a weekend of Kansas City, OKC, Tulsa, Joplin, Branson, Dallas, or Hot Springs from there. About the only reason you'd ever need to go to Little Rock is to deal with state government in some capacity.

But at that point you're so far from Little Rock that you need a good TV antenna with a rotor to get stations from Joplin and Tulsa unless you like spending a fortune paying for subscription TV because unless you're the outdoors type and like mountain biking, you are farked on things to do the 51 weekends a year that the Northwest Arkansas Renfaire isn't going on.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

question_dj: NW Arkansas is beautiful. That area is the reason Arkansas is called the Natural State. The town of Bentonville is committed to mountain bikers, and has built extensive MTB trail systems within town that connect to the mtb trails outside town. Bentonvillie is about an hour from all the best rock climbing in Arkansas, too.


Bentonville/Fayettevile/Springdale also has a strong start on a world class commuter-and-lifestyle-oriented cycleway system in town.  Which seems to suggest that they're going all in on that since ARDOT farked them by putting I 49 through town, which has been an unmitigated traffic disaster for them, especially since their transit system sucks so hard it'd be generous to call it a loser cruiser.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: bucket_pup: What if I just move to Maumelle? Close enough?

Too late. Already did.


I got 10 acres of prime real estate next to to the Holiday Inn if you know anyone looking for more land.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Yeah, but how much is it to leave?


I said I get you in, ChrisDe, but I said nothing about getting you out!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
