(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   There are shortages of toilet paper and other cleaning supplies. This is sort of a repeat from March   (fox43.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not again. Seriously.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to reattach the ass-cleaning nozzle to the garden hose.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
those who don't learn from history....
 
Cleffer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: those who don't learn from history....


Fail to buy a 73 year supply of toilet paper?

....or a bidet?
 
tinyarena
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
sort of?
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A surge of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. News articles about potential shortages is sending people back to stores to stockpile again, leaving shelves bare and forcing retailers to put limits on purchases.

There I fixed the first line of the article
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NBD! I keep myself fresh and clean by using Trumpetista tears in my bidet. There's an endless supply!
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess it took six (6) months of poop to exhaust the supply of the hording bastiges that caused this shortage in the first place. I hope they end up using a sponge on a stick Roman Style.
 
steklo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The consumer reporter on my local tv news said, its a fad and that the urge to buy like this should die down between 7 and 10 days.

I really should stop watching the news.
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 300x450]


Jesus Christ, that lady must pop laxatives like Mike and Ikes.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just buy drapes and drag my ass across them like a dawg
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not in my apartment there isn't. If you haven't started buying essentials, go do it now.
 
steklo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MagicChicken: Jesus Christ, that lady must pop laxatives like Mike and Ikes.


I bet she has a large family...or is buying to re-sell at outrageous prices to her friends.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

After the first round of hoarding, if you had the financial resources to stock up on non-perishables, you should have done so.
 
Ant
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When the news had stories telling people not to hoard, I knew exactly what was going to happen.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My husband and I stocked up this week in case Japanese folks catch the panic buying derp like they did before. Today was a record high of 2100 cases nationwide.

*laughs nervously in Mask*
 
MegaLib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bought a reasonably priced Bidet attachment online last time.  It is still in the box and I hope I won't have to attach it
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I recently purchased one 18 pack. It will likely last me till like june or july. idk how people are justifying buying up so much paper.My guess is most of it will probably go to waste.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My wife and I are down to our last case of toilet paper. Soon, we won't be able to taunt our neighbors with it.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
here's where people mock those who buy up stuff now and then in a few weeks begin to post angry posts about how they can't find toilet paper.

That stuff is comedy gold.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: I just buy drapes and drag my ass across them like a dawg


Isn't that what carpets are for?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cleffer: Leader O'Cola: those who don't learn from history....

Fail to buy a 73 year supply of toilet paper?

....or a bidet?


Or, now stay with me, or they buy enough to carry through spot shortages.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: those who don't learn from history....


...don't surreptitiously purchase some toilet paper every time they hit the store for the past month like they did before the last rush?

/Fillin' up like it's the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
//if I recall correctly paper products, eggs, and yeast will be hit pretty hard but you can buy so much banana cream of wheat!
///Mason Jars - if you didn't get them by now, its too late.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UberDave: Time to reattach the ass-cleaning nozzle to the garden hose.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People who are preachy about bidets are creepier than people who try in earnest to distinguish between types of pedophiles.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: here's where people mock those who buy up stuff now and then in a few weeks begin to post angry posts about how they can't find toilet paper.

That stuff is comedy gold.


They're buying way more than they need, the only way that's "smart" is if you genuinely believe society is about to fall. That's crackpot behavior.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just that?  When I do online grocery shopping through Walmart, they are consistently out of the weirdest shiat.  I'm still using a substitute hair gel they gave me back in May.  I haven't seen the brand of Clorox I use for my cat's litter box since March.  Root beer.  Water pitcher filters.  This week it's butter.

Maybe the cows went on strike.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lifeless: People who are preachy about bidets are creepier than people who try in earnest to distinguish between types of pedophiles.


How else can I keep my boots clean?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wendigogo: Chunkybeets: I just buy drapes and drag my ass across them like a dawg

Isn't that what carpets are for?
[Fark user image 220x144] [View Full Size image _x_]


No...that would be plain barbaric
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm pretty well stocked up but it's been getting chillier in the morning so I might buy some extra rolls to toss on the fireplace.
 
jjorsett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If the retailers put in limits immediately and don't allow a handful of the panic-stricken to buy out the store, it'll go much better this time. I noticed that Costco had a one-per-customer limit on cooked bacon yesterday. Didn't know that it was in short supply, but good for them.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rag on a stick for me, so I'm good.
 
