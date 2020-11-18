 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Pfizer: 90. Moderna: raise to 95. Pfizer: call   (nytimes.com) divider line
sleze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A friend of mine works in pharmaceuticals on the COVID effort (not for Moderna or Pfizer).  I'll get the vaccine that he gives his kids.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sleze: A friend of mine works in pharmaceuticals on the COVID effort (not for Moderna or Pfizer).  I'll get the vaccine that he gives his kids.


As soon as Europe approves them, I'll get whichever I can.
 
indylaw
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sleze: A friend of mine works in pharmaceuticals on the COVID effort (not for Moderna or Pfizer).  I'll get the vaccine that he gives his kids.


My wife is a virologist and biochemistry professor. According to her, the two vaccine are essentially the same - messenger RNA for the SARS-CoV spike protein encased in a lipid envelope. I believe the only difference is the lipid envelope - I guess Moderna's is stable at higher temperatures.
 
starlost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

indylaw: sleze: A friend of mine works in pharmaceuticals on the COVID effort (not for Moderna or Pfizer).  I'll get the vaccine that he gives his kids.

My wife is a virologist and biochemistry professor. According to her, the two vaccine are essentially the same - messenger RNA for the SARS-CoV spike protein encased in a lipid envelope. I believe the only difference is the lipid envelope - I guess Moderna's is stable at higher temperatures.


there is the name for a heavy metal band somewhere in there
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The trial results - less than a year after researchers began working on the vaccine - shattered all speed records for vaccine development, a process that usually takes years."

What could go wrong?

"Americans will receive the vaccine for free, under a $1.95 billion deal the federal government reached with Pfizer for 100 million doses."

Uh... sounds like Americans will receive the vaccine for $1.95 billion, unless Trump got Mexico to pay for it.
 
