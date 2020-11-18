 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   'Idaho line worker who helped restore power in Central Oklahoma needs help finding his pet raccoon in Norman'   (kfor.com) divider line
12
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

203 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 7:57 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Oklahoma; they probably ate it. Or sexed it to death. Then ate it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: It's Oklahoma; they probably ate it. Or sexed it to death. Then ate it.


Well that's why he's looking for it Norman, obviously.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: It's Oklahoma; they probably ate it. Or sexed it to death. Then ate it.

Well that's why he's looking for it Norman, obviously.


FFS IN Norman.  Ugh.

/limps off to the shame corner
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Norman:  "It was a million to one shot, Doc!  A million to one!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Beware, fair gerbil. Ahead is a raccoon. He is not knowledged in the ways of Norman and you cannot pass him
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: It's Oklahoma; they probably ate it. Or sexed it to death. Then ate it.

Well that's why he's looking for in Norman, obviously.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Applicable anywhere but Norman.
//Worth a shot in that case.
///Hope that guy finds his racoon.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If it loves you, it will come back when it's hungry.

/Yes, I have cats.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gerbil armageddon ?
Youtube zzyDkrNLpv0
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am a lineman for the county
And I miss my raccoon
He disappeared on a stormy afternoon...
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vegemite
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We for high winds again today so might be more outages. I live in a neighborhood in okc that when someone sneezes the power goes out.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Coonsie, however, did not want to leave George and she became his forever raccoon"

Wrong on both counts, apparently.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.