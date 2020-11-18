 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   I read the news today, oh boy. 29 yobs in Blackburn, Lancashire   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
now they know how many yobs it takes to fill the wedding hall
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's no pictures but I assume they were rather small.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ww1.prweb.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: [ww1.prweb.com image 500x500]


I've got a hole in me pocket.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
YOB - Original Face (Official 4K Music Video)
Youtube 2hUM3gEg2Uk
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: now they know how many yobs it takes to fill the wedding hall


Or the Blackburn gaol.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Two of them got married Only 27 need further punishment.
 
Ash1967
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Woke up, got out of bed... and had a fine slapped on my head.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: now they know how many yobs it takes to fill the wedding hall


I thought it was Albert Hall.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good job Subby!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
