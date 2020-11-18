 Skip to content
 
(New Zealand Herald)   Electrician stuck on Domino's Pizza rooftop after thieves steal ladder. Police say they are taking steps   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
He phoned the staff at Domino's to ask if they had accidentally removed the ladder but was told they hadn't.


he rung for help?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Luckily, the boys playing hockey on the roof top of the Quick Stop saw him and helped him out.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have had this fear in the past. Also got locked on top of a mall roof once. Had to call dispatch "can you please call the customer and get the hatch opened so I can get off the roof with 2ft of snow on it?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact, if you take a ladder while a contractor on the roof it is considered kidnapping.
 
Electromax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chilltech electrician and refrigeration engineer Tom Clancey was pulled from his father-in-law's birthday celebrations at the Parua Bay Tavern to repair the walk-in chiller at Domino's Kamo around 9pm on Saturday.
Instead of enjoying a birthday toast, the 35-year-old spent 20 minutes on a rooftop waiting for a Domino's employee to rush home, grab a spare ladder, and rescue a stuck Clancey.

I get that your writing career dried up since 2013, but this is a new low. Stop fishing for new book ideas by putting yourself in danger, Tom!
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Fun fact, if you take a ladder while a contractor on the roof it is considered kidnapping.


I tried calling the cops to report it, but they said I had to wait at least 30 minutes.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a noid
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: Fun fact, if you take a ladder while a contractor on the roof it is considered kidnapping.


I don't see the logic there.  I can buy "wrongful imprisonment", but "kidnapping" I would think would require a person to forcefully move another person.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I went to Dominos I was trapped in my bathroom for three hours.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is a Domino's worker slightly inconvenienced for 20 minuets half way across the world news?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since he had time to kill up there, did he fix the cable?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully someone will get charged.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: RogermcAllen: Fun fact, if you take a ladder while a contractor on the roof it is considered kidnapping.

I don't see the logic there.  I can buy "wrongful imprisonment", but "kidnapping" I would think would require a person to forcefully move another person.


OK, take my ladder and get a free knee-cappin' when my cousin finds you.
Also, you buy my crew lunch for the next three months.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...climbed on to the roof by setting his aluminium ladder


Scrappers.

/ electricians should only use fiberglass ladders
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone need to resort to crime in New Zealand?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genesis Domino: In The Glow Of The Night / The Last Domino (The Way We Walk 1992)
Youtube LUoUbiBunsU
RIP Domino
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of surprised they don't send out workers in pairs.  Especially if you're working with electricity.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: [YouTube video: Genesis Domino: In The Glow Of The Night / The Last Domino (The Way We Walk 1992)]RIP Domino


ALTERNATE ENDING!
Genesis - Domino (Live)
Youtube Y_Nk3d9rDHk
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Alunan: Why would anyone need to resort to crime in New Zealand?


Ummm, i've been to New Zealand twice and my Dad lived there for 20 years. There are an awful lot of shenanigans that go on there.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Kind of surprised they don't send out workers in pairs.  Especially if you're working with electricity.


It's rare to ever have help with you while you are doing repair work quite often they would just be in the way and an added expense. A lot of trades work around electricity it isn't especially dangerous if you know what you are doing and don't try and cut corners.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't Little Caesar's. We all know they don't like anything on top of a Little Caesar's.

/Because their hot-n-ready is just a shiatty pepperoni pizza
//Pepperoni pizza is what you give spastic 9-year-olds at a party you've spent too much on.
///Pepperoni is garbage meat, spiced up so you don't notice how garbage it is.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate? +1 would lol again in December
 
steklo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well played, submeister.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: At least it wasn't Little Caesar's. We all know they don't like anything on top of a Little Caesar's.

/Because their hot-n-ready is just a shiatty pepperoni pizza
//Pepperoni pizza is what you give spastic 9-year-olds at a party you've spent too much on.
///Pepperoni is garbage meat, spiced up so you don't notice how garbage it is.


Counterpoint:  pepperoni is delicious.
 
thisispete
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Electromax: Chilltech electrician and refrigeration engineer Tom Clancey was pulled from his father-in-law's birthday celebrations at the Parua Bay Tavern to repair the walk-in chiller at Domino's Kamo around 9pm on Saturday.
Instead of enjoying a birthday toast, the 35-year-old spent 20 minutes on a rooftop waiting for a Domino's employee to rush home, grab a spare ladder, and rescue a stuck Clancey.

I get that your writing career dried up since 2013, but this is a new low. Stop fishing for new book ideas by putting yourself in danger, Tom!


The thief acted without remorse and he found himself in a clear and present danger.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like this thief is climbing to new heights.  No longer on the bottom rung of humanity. Sure he had a long way to go, but now he's at least a little giant.
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Usually it's the other way around.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Walter White unavailable for comment?
 
