 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Babe, it's a skylight   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 8:19 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we're all doomed.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dreamcatcher Wolf tattoo?  Did she get the idea from a T-shirt at the county fair?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe this Karen wants to speak to the skylight's manager?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That website is horrible built and makes me long for the days of geocity.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It turns itself off.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They turn off automatically at sunset.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Sun is there...
 
dittybopper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: This is why we're all doomed.


Nah.  We've *ALWAYS* had morons.   The only difference is that now, instead of just their close friends realizing they are morons, the whole world knows they are morons.  But I very much doubt that the percentage of morons in the World has increased at all.  They're just more visible now.
 
starlost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

McGrits: That website is horrible built and makes me long for the days of geocity.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: This is why we're all doomed.


Yep. These people breed like rabbits.
 
Karne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: HomoHabilis: This is why we're all doomed.

Nah.  We've *ALWAYS* had morons.   The only difference is that now, instead of just their close friends realizing they are morons, the whole world knows they are morons.  But I very much doubt that the percentage of morons in the World has increased at all.  They're just more visible now.


Enough about your posting habits...
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We had two solartubes (essentially mirrored stove pipe skylights) in our interior hallway in a previous house.    The cleaning lady had a hard time figuring out how to turn those off as well.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's 2020. There's every chance it could go out on its own.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So if you're embarrassed and looking stupid, why post it for the world to see?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.