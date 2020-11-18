 Skip to content
 
(Newsweek)   Donald just blue himself   (newsweek.com)
12
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't we say that was a strong possibility?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Didn't we say that was a strong possibility?


Yes, yes we did.  I know I saw that explicitly mentioned as a possibility in multiple Fark threads.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wish he'd blow himself

/Up
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's got severe cyanosis?  🙏
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe next he could blow out a brain embolism? Oh wait, he would first need to...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, he's a farking idiot who thinks in tiny little steps, so of course he doesn't ever think his brilliant plan all the way through. He never gets past the "It'll blow their minds!" step.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Didn't we say that was a strong possibility?


Yes, many election experts predicted that convincing his supporters to avoid paper ballots would hurt his chances.

The fact that he got ousted because he refused to listen to experts is pretty damn funny and also sad.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Didn't we say that was a strong possibility?


Even the GOP saw this coming.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Didn't we say that was a strong possibility?


The exact words I'd used on numerous occasions were "blind voter suppression for the sheer sake of it."
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump to claim that means he really won, in 3... 2... 1...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

make me some tea: BizarreMan: Didn't we say that was a strong possibility?

Yes, many election experts predicted that convincing his supporters to avoid paper ballots would hurt his chances.

The fact that he got ousted because he refused to listen to experts is pretty damn funny and also sad.


And really just so expected.
 
RanHakubi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everything Trump touches dies
 
