(Some Guy) Weeners The Distinguished Medieval Penis Investigators   (narratively.com)

Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It's a hard job but someone's gotta do it"
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a band name if I've ever heard one.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That takes certainly empowers nosy neighbors to take things to an unfortunate level.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Several women also inspected William Barton's genitalia, including one who agreed that William's "rod and testicles appeared sufficient to serve and please any honest woman."

Dishonest women are a little harder to please?
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tonight on Boner Court....
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Great article thanks Subby.

I can't imagine that performance anxiety is solved by having to try to get it up in court but that might be some people's deal, I guess.

Reminds me of the joke which only works well in single payer healthcare environs:

A couple go to the doctor claiming they're having trouble in the bedroom, the doctor asks for details and they volunteer to show him, they go at it on the bed in his office, it's all great, they both love it, it ends with all the right climaxes. They come back two weeks later saying they're still having issues, before the doctor can say a word they're at it again on the bed in the doctor's surgery, it's fantastic for both of them.

They turn up two weeks later and before they can say a word the doctor intervenes and says "You clearly aren't having problems in bed, what's the real reason you're here". The man replies "Well we're married, but we're not married to each other, so we can't go to her place and we can't go to my place. A hotel room is $200 but here it's $80 and we get $60 back on Medicare!"
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now we have volcanologists who do that.
 
ansius
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thanks subby, that was interesting. And the site had a lot of really interesting stories as well. I liked this one about how Mesopotamians dealt with a plague in the 18th century BCE.

https://narratively.com/the-king-who-​o​rdered-a-quarantine-to-flatten-the-cur​ve-4000-years-ago/
 
