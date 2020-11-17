 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "You know what, you're a Black person in a white neighborhood and you're acting like one. Why don't you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?"   (yahoo.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Yeah, well, the brothers hate it when I strut around in their neighborhoods wearing polo shirts and eating mayonnaise and shiat.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm surprised that b*tch didn't get punched
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
This country seriously needs mental health care.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

skyotter: This country seriously needs mental health care.


Adjust/titrate the meds, too.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Should they wear stupid glasses, and hair do, while carrying a stupid matching poodle? Because I would need a valium if I met somebody like that.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm white and i want to punch her.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Subby here. I just found an ABC link with a lot more detail.

/Wished I'd found the ABC link earlier 'cause the Yahoo link has only one paragraph.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'll assume that statement makes sense to racists.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

browneye: Subby here. I just found an ABC link with a lot more detail.

/Wished I'd found the ABC link earlier 'cause the Yahoo link has only one paragraph.


Holy shiat.  A poodle and a stun gun?

The Black family has lived there for 12 years.   I wonder what crawled the white lay's butt, a stroke or something, or drunk enough to finally let her racist flag fly.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

italie: I'll assume that statement makes sense to racists.


It is "damned if you do, damned if you don't".

[African-Americans acting in any way whatsoever "black", for an ever-changing definition of "acting black"]: "You must assimilate completely and utterly into conservative peckerwood whiteness, or we have the right to lynch your [black] ass!"

[African-Americans assimilating completely and utterly into conservative peckerwood whiteness] : "You are trying to pass, and we have the right to lynch your [black] ass!"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: browneye: Subby here. I just found an ABC link with a lot more detail.

/Wished I'd found the ABC link earlier 'cause the Yahoo link has only one paragraph.

Holy shiat.  A poodle and a stun gun?

The Black family has lived there for 12 years.   I wonder what crawled the white lay's butt, a stroke or something, or drunk enough to finally let her racist flag fly.


It is orange and is raping a Pomeranian with its noggin.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

phalamir: italie: I'll assume that statement makes sense to racists.

It is "damned if you do, damned if you don't".

[African-Americans acting in any way whatsoever "black", for an ever-changing definition of "acting black"]: "You must assimilate completely and utterly into conservative peckerwood whiteness, or we have the right to lynch your [black] ass!"

[African-Americans assimilating completely and utterly into conservative peckerwood whiteness] : "You are trying to pass, and we have the right to lynch your [black] ass!"


It's almost like racism is the common denominator.

/I'm sure there's some classism thrown in as well, but it's a lot easier/faster just to judge based on melanin content.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

gopher321: Yeah, well, the brothers hate it when I strut around in their neighborhoods wearing polo shirts and eating mayonnaise and shiat.


Eating sh*t is enough to get a reaction out of anybody.

just sayin
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm surprised that b*tch didn't get punched


The folks she was going off on showed a remarkable degree of restraint.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm surprised that b*tch didn't get punched

The folks she was going off on showed a remarkable degree of restraint.


Better than I would have done
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
soooo...... if i'm in a black neighbourhood I should act black?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How the hell do you "act black?"

Eat watermelon? Barbecue in your backyard with lots of relatives and friends? Eschewing Tab, Twinkies, and ham on white bread with the crusts cut off? Clapping on 1 and 3 instead of 2 and 4?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: TwowheelinTim: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm surprised that b*tch didn't get punched

The folks she was going off on showed a remarkable degree of restraint.

Better than I would have done


It's hard for me to say how I would have reacted being in their same position. I'm a white male.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: MaudlinMutantMollusk: TwowheelinTim: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm surprised that b*tch didn't get punched

The folks she was going off on showed a remarkable degree of restraint.

Better than I would have done

It's hard for me to say how I would have reacted being in their same position. I'm a white male.


They've been there for 12 years.  It's been there the whole time, it's just getting more obvious and obnoxious.  The kids are older, their music tastes and volume have probably grown as well, and the neighbors are forgetting how cute and sweet they were.

They now see hair styles and clothing choices that closely resemble witnesses in news reports of violence or unsavory types on TV shows.  Their world view has contaminated their actual experiences.  The media drives home the message constantly about it.

This family has had The Talk many times and somebody in the family decided to record an example of why.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: How the hell do you "act black?"

Eat watermelon? Barbecue in your backyard with lots of relatives and friends? Eschewing Tab, Twinkies, and ham on white bread with the crusts cut off? Clapping on 1 and 3 instead of 2 and 4?


Now I'm farking hungry.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: TwowheelinTim: MaudlinMutantMollusk: TwowheelinTim: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm surprised that b*tch didn't get punched

The folks she was going off on showed a remarkable degree of restraint.

Better than I would have done

It's hard for me to say how I would have reacted being in their same position. I'm a white male.

They've been there for 12 years.  It's been there the whole time, it's just getting more obvious and obnoxious.  The kids are older, their music tastes and volume have probably grown as well, and the neighbors are forgetting how cute and sweet they were.

They now see hair styles and clothing choices that closely resemble witnesses in news reports of violence or unsavory types on TV shows.  Their world view has contaminated their actual experiences.  The media drives home the message constantly about it.

This family has had The Talk many times and somebody in the family decided to record an example of why.


Sure. I read the article but can only imagine what is going on behind the scenes. You seem to have parsed it out already, or have lived a similar experience.

Like I wrote earlier, they showed amazing restraint. And now that they have their asshole neighbor on video record of being an asshole, the rest of the neighborhood will know how big an asshole she really is. And maybe other neighbors who have had similar asshole feelings will get the hint that being an asshole won't be tolerated and they will be outed as an asshole too.

Hopefully.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Act white?

So, what.... buy some khakis, dance badly, and be a racist asshole?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

styckx: ecmoRandomNumbers: How the hell do you "act black?"

Eat watermelon? Barbecue in your backyard with lots of relatives and friends? Eschewing Tab, Twinkies, and ham on white bread with the crusts cut off? Clapping on 1 and 3 instead of 2 and 4?

Now I'm farking hungry.


Hell, I just realized - apparently, I'm Black. And hungry.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: Yeah, well, the brothers hate it when I strut around in their neighborhoods wearing polo shirts and eating mayonnaise and shiat.


Maybe you should stop sprinkling raisins in their potato salad.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: cherryl taggart: TwowheelinTim: MaudlinMutantMollusk: TwowheelinTim: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm surprised that b*tch didn't get punched

The folks she was going off on showed a remarkable degree of restraint.

Better than I would have done

It's hard for me to say how I would have reacted being in their same position. I'm a white male.

They've been there for 12 years.  It's been there the whole time, it's just getting more obvious and obnoxious.  The kids are older, their music tastes and volume have probably grown as well, and the neighbors are forgetting how cute and sweet they were.

They now see hair styles and clothing choices that closely resemble witnesses in news reports of violence or unsavory types on TV shows.  Their world view has contaminated their actual experiences.  The media drives home the message constantly about it.

This family has had The Talk many times and somebody in the family decided to record an example of why.

Sure. I read the article but can only imagine what is going on behind the scenes. You seem to have parsed it out already, or have lived a similar experience.

Like I wrote earlier, they showed amazing restraint. And now that they have their asshole neighbor on video record of being an asshole, the rest of the neighborhood will know how big an asshole she really is. And maybe other neighbors who have had similar asshole feelings will get the hint that being an asshole won't be tolerated and they will be outed as an asshole too.

Hopefully.


Haven't lived it directly because I'm practically translucent.  I do have friends that have lived it, are still living it, and had one little glimpse of dealing with it.  One of my kids is active in Special Olympics, and one team selected pull over hoodies for the winter team.  Unfortunately, this particular group is based in a predominantly minority area and the parents of the Junior team (14 and younger) and the Senior team (15 to 21) absolutely refused to allow their kids to even receive them.  Their kids are already barely tolerated, and wearing a hoodie just puts a huge bull's-eye on them.  The steering committee for this group is headed by volunteers, most of whom have been with Special Olympics for years, and have older athletes, known as Masters.  They honestly don't see a problem, but then most of the Masters are white.  While the committee does see society marginalizing special needs populations, that's the only prejudice they see.  They are so focused on opening doors for special needs, they don't understand pink collar ghettos, media stereotypes, religious bigotry, etc.

My neighbors are a biracial couple, which pisses off others in my neighborhood.  They keep to themselves, their yard is better maintained than mine, but the fact that one is white and one is not just drives some people absolutely nuts.  There are some all black families here that get treated better than this family, but even they walk for exercise carrying a heavy stick, while all the white families just carry their electronics.  The biracial family never leave their yard.  I'd like to know which of my idiot neighbors made it so uncomfortable for the black families that they feel the need to carry that stick.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Because dumbass Karens like you tell me sh*t like this?

How about I act like me, and you act like you, and we just agree that you don't like me based on your predetermined biases, and that I don't like you because of your predetermined biases? Also, can you please kindly get the f*ck off my property? Did I ask you over, Karen? We don't act like white folks, because we aren't white folks. Back in Oklahoma, you might have had some folks scared out of their minds that a mob would descend when a white lady complained, but we have cell phones now. It's not our fault that your Momma didn't raise you right."
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like this racist hates the African American subculture more than the race itself.  So, progress?  Lol

"I'm not racist.  I don't mind black people being black, as long as they act more 'white.'"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they being... You know... A happy family?
Well adjusted and loving?

White suburbanites hate that shiat.
 
sleze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was she speaking Jive?
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Sounds like this racist hates the African American subculture more than the race itself.  So, progress?  Lol

"I'm not racist.  I don't mind black people being black, as long as they act more 'white.'"


Difference between conservatives and liberals.
Conservatives don't want to deal with blacks. Liberals love the idea of 'helping' to civilize us poor beasts.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Sounds like this racist hates the African American subculture more than the race itself.  So, progress?  Lol

"I'm not racist.  I don't mind black people being black, as long as they act more 'white.'"


That's how it is in California.  If you're a farming Mexican it's fine because you're doing Mexican things, if you're going clubbing then you're infringing on white territory.

This lady might legitimately not have recognized her neighbors because of how they were walking, that's how ingrained role-based racism is there.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So the black person should be acting like an asshole?
 
TheYeti
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I'm surprised that b*tch didn't get punched


What kind of children go around punching people?

They dealt with it all like adults, as you'd hope.
 
