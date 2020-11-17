 Skip to content
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bastard is a garden of comorbidities. I'd like to think that he would die in pain, gasping for breath, but he'll probably just get put into a medical coma and go out quietly.
It's too bad his many victims won't have the chance to drag him out into the light, but I hope they'll be able to pillage what is left of his companies and estate for the compensation that they deserve.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well thats pretty cool 😎
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just here to say thanks for this headline. :-)
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh no. What a shame.
 
orbister
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
news.bbc.co.ukView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They learned their lesson with Epstein?  So, they are just gonna slow roll this one...?

/Twist names out of him before he keels over.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: They learned their lesson with Epstein?  So, they are just gonna slow roll this one...?

/Twist names out of him before he keels over.


Were I a mean bastard with the power to do so, I'd find a cooperative rabbi to sit with him - quietly remind him about what happens after death, and the idea of trying to lighten his burden before he dies.  You'd probably find out all sorts of things - people get a little serious about any religion they have or have been raised with when they know for a fact they're dying.  Hedging their bets maybe, but most of 'em.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just hope he doesn't end up taking a ventilator that's needed by an actual human.
 
batlock666
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: makerofbadjokes: They learned their lesson with Epstein?  So, they are just gonna slow roll this one...?

/Twist names out of him before he keels over.

Were I a mean bastard with the power to do so, I'd find a cooperative rabbi to sit with him - quietly remind him about what happens after death, and the idea of trying to lighten his burden before he dies.  You'd probably find out all sorts of things - people get a little serious about any religion they have or have been raised with when they know for a fact they're dying.  Hedging their bets maybe, but most of 'em.


Does Judaism even have an afterlife?
 
steklo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well we always knew he was ill.
 
