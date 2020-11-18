 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Brooklyn man stands on roof of bus shooting flamethrower. Your move, Florida man   (nypost.com) divider line
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Attention Whore
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
it was for a Wu-Tang video, charges dismissed.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did.NOT stick the landing
 
Toxophil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Florida man would have actually torched something with it.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Florida man would have actually torched something with it.


Most likely himself by trying to light his meth pipe with it.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Proof that our dimension has partially crossed over into a Zombie Movie dimension.
 
Archy Medes [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: it was for a Wu-Tang video, charges dismissed.


Wu-Tang tribute video. Charges reinstated
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Proof that our dimension has partially crossed over into a Zombie Movie dimension.


Naw, it would have been made out of a garden sprayer, some vaccuum parts, and Zippo fluid or some such shiat.  Zombie dimension isn't allowed to have any actual purpose-built weapons that aren't firearms - you have to make everything else out of crap you find lying around Home Depot
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From another source: Several other groups also claimed responsibility for the stunt when they social media spikes for the alleged musical group.

When asked for confirmation, a police spokesperson responded 'I'll just check with the boys down at the crime lab, they've got four more detectives working on the case. They got us working inshifts!'
 
