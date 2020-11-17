 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Stranger helps 93-year-old man find his wedding band after he lost it   (local21news.com) divider line
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Sometimes people are generous, kind, and decent.

That's how they get ya.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
and so shines a good deed, in a weary world.

damn straight i needed to read this story today!
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be a Ring Finders story
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find the other guy's watch?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: the lobby of the Westerly hospital has a niche that holds Florence Nightingale's cap
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a few metal detector hobbyists.  They live for this stuff.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the kind of human interest story I expect in the last 3 minutes of NBC nightly news.  What is this doing on Fark?!
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: This is the kind of human interest story I expect in the last 3 minutes of NBC nightly news.  What is this doing on Fark?!


IDK, Drew gets sappy when he's drunk?
 
PScooter63
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark needs help finding its lost Sappy tag.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What are those things on their faces?
 
EddieMoscone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I know a few metal detector hobbyists.  They live for this stuff.


I lost my high school ring once in the sand at Robert Moses Beach, along with my keys, and I broke up with my girlfriend the same day. This was back in 1994. I was 19.

Eight months later I got a phone call from a man out past Riverhead (I wish I could remember the name of the town) who said he found it, because I had my name engraved on the side, and on the other side I had the name of the high school.

When I went to pick it up, they took pictures. They were more excited about it than I was, though I was glad to get the ring back. Your comment reminded me of that.

The girlfriend stayed gone. I don't wanna see the detector that could get that back. biatch detector, probably.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is awesome. It truly is.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was on his hand?
 
steklo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CSB
Cary, NC circa 2003

My wife and I were standing in our driveway, getting ready to go to the stores when an old Dodge comes rolling down our driveway. We weren't expecting any visitors and thought it quite odd that someone drove right into our driveway like this.

The car parks, and an old man gets out of the car. He's very old and he's shaking. He tells us he's lost. He had just left his church, and is trying to get home. He has no idea where he is but saw us in the driveway and decided to stop to get directions.

We asked where he was going and all he could muster was that he wanted to get home but didn't know his address. The wife and I assumed he was suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia.

So we asked to see if he had a driver's license and maybe we could get his address from that.
He takes out his wallet and sure enough his license is in it. The wife takes it in the house and Googles the address.

We figured giving him directions was pointless so the wife and I decided to drive him back home. I would drive him in his car, and the wife would follow.

So that's what we did.

We get to his house and he invites us in. The house was tidy, but we noticed he was hoarding newspapers. He had stacks and stacks of them everywhere in his house. We went into the kitchen and near his kitchen phone was a list of phone numbers. We decided to call the one that had a name and (son) written next to it.

Luckily, the son answered and we told him the story. He lived close and he confirmed his dad wasn't in the best of health, thanked us for taking care of him and he would be right over.

We met the son and he thanked us in person for taking out the time to ensure his dad got home safe. We exchanged numbers and the wife and I went on our merry way.

A couple weeks go by and the son calls us. He's at the hospital with his dad. He's not doing so well and the dad actually asked for us by name to come visit him. So the wife and I took a trip to the hospital.

When we get there, the dad is in a hospital bed hooked up to machines and whatnot and could barely speak. He asked me to bend down so he could whisper to me.

"You helped me get home once, can you do it again?"

Well, what do say to that? Words escaped me.

Well, to make a long story short, the old man passed away a few days later.
The wife and I divorced a year later after this incident, but on good terms. During the splitting up of our physical items, (who gets the CD's and books, etc) we came across the piece of scrap paper with the old man's son's phone number. We both looked at it and each other and sort of stood there silently.

"We had some good times didn't we?" I asked.
"And we helped some people along the way." She replied.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Was on his hand?


Was on his hand then he lost it.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is this a ruse to get me to click on goatse?
 
Two16
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
cosmicbook.newsView Full Size
 
