(TMZ)   Violent brawl over a parking spot in NYC ends with car driving through a bakery's grand opening. Boy, that Escaladed quickly   (tmz.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
White people fight over parking spots like this. Chinese people fight over parking spots like that

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Why don't the landowners just build more parking spots?"
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surprisingly not a Mustang.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
America is healing.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least he put on his hazard lights.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

orezona: Surprisingly not a Mustang.


It is the equivalent of a Mustang; for someone who believes in secondary education and put in the hours for two semesters in junior college
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If people would only look to the cookie all our problems would be solved.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is a typical weekday in the NYC boros!  Remember Baldwin?  It's more common than you think.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Being correct doesn't protect you from someone who doesn't care about the law.

You idiot.
 
