fusillade762
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*golf clap*

Nice one, subby.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So I can use my "Real Name" and a burner phone to get goodies delivered to an anonymous locker?
 
wantingout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
headline hall of fame
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, uhh, when does Amazon become a monopoly? Does it need to own a continent first?
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Brick-and-mortar places like the Korova Milk Bar will suffer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
With Romazi Khan as the unlikely antagonist
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What could possibly go wrong?
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hoty cantidate for sure. Out yourself subs so I can have anxiety reduction.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So you know how Amazon commingles all products of a given type from different sellers and you're only guaranteed what product you order, not what seller provided it?  I hope they have better controls for this than they do for things like electronics, because I don't want to order my medication from seller Reputable US Pharmacy but get the medication provided to amazon by seller SUPERGOODPHARMA whose prices are suspiciously low and has only 5 star ratings with comments like "Product perfect! Arrive quickly!".


/only skimmed article, maybe they talked about it.
 
Watubi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Great, can't wait to get my life saving medication from the 3rd party seller, Wallgreenies-buybest74
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: So you know how Amazon commingles all products of a given type from different sellers and you're only guaranteed what product you order, not what seller provided it?  I hope they have better controls for this than they do for things like electronics, because I don't want to order my medication from seller Reputable US Pharmacy but get the medication provided to amazon by seller SUPERGOODPHARMA whose prices are suspiciously low and has only 5 star ratings with comments like "Product perfect! Arrive quickly!".


/only skimmed article, maybe they talked about it.


Hey SUPERGOODPHARMA has great deals on substituted phenethylamines and tryptamines and probably a few analogues of ketamine or PCP so...
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: So you know how Amazon commingles all products of a given type from different sellers and you're only guaranteed what product you order, not what seller provided it?  I hope they have better controls for this than they do for things like electronics, because I don't want to order my medication from seller Reputable US Pharmacy but get the medication provided to amazon by seller SUPERGOODPHARMA whose prices are suspiciously low and has only 5 star ratings with comments like "Product perfect! Arrive quickly!".


/only skimmed article, maybe they talked about it.


I'll pass my local mom and pop does home delivery within an hour and Walgreens will have any filled in two. An Amazonian delivery model doesn't work as there's too many places for it to screw up(hey! Who picked this order? A robot?) and too slow. Amazon must not have many asthmatics on it's payroll.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dammit I ordered 5-325 norco and got 30-325 oxycodone. Whatever shall I do?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice subby.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Dammit I ordered 5-325 norco and got 30-325 oxycodone. Whatever shall I do?


...overdose on acetaminophen?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Dammit I ordered 5-325 norco and got 30-325 oxycodone. Whatever shall I do?


Report the package "lost."
/kidding
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: So, uhh, when does Amazon become a monopoly? Does it need to own a continent first?


With all the brick & mortar stores folding from lack of business, what happens when the 'net goes down ?

Learned long ago to never put all of my eggs in one basket, from wise parents... but most critical stuff is already in our one basket... shame if something happened to it.....
 
zonewatcher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well done, subby! +1 INTERWEB WIN POINTS for you!
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OlderGuy: God-is-a-Taco: So, uhh, when does Amazon become a monopoly? Does it need to own a continent first?

With all the brick & mortar stores folding from lack of business, what happens when the 'net goes down ?

Learned long ago to never put all of my eggs in one basket, from wise parents... but most critical stuff is already in our one basket... shame if something happened to it.....


You go to your local WholeFoods and place an Amazon order from Customer Services Desk.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Watubi: Great, can't wait to get my life saving medication from the 3rd party seller, Wallgreenies-buybest74


Yeah... and made by the same folks that make diet gummi bears probably, who are in cahoots with TP makers....
 
