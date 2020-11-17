 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   "This did not come across as we intended"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

634 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 1:53 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've never understood the phrase "tone deaf" when it isn't about actual pitch, but rather, about ... I don't know. This company literally, not figuretively, was encouraging the spread of a deadly plague by encouraging customers to ignore life-saving instructions from doctors. I cannot reconcile that with the word "tone".
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That is farking funny
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who approved that?

Giant?  Their ad agency?  Both?

How farking STUPID do you have to be to sign off on that?
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Client: Hey, we want an ad for some festive holiday platters.

Graphic designer: Is that really a good idea right now? Maybe we should advertise staying at home and drinking alone in the dark or something instead? That's a bit more... now.

Client: Fark you, we don't pay you to come up with ideas.

Designer: ...mmmmmmmkay, you got it boss.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Apparently the oversight was leaving 'er' off of the ad right after 'spread'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Death wish advertising?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/look closely
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Death wish advertising?

[Fark user image 665x1054]

/look closely


That ad must have been in Blue Boy magazine or Playgirl.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Death wish advertising?

[Fark user image 665x1054]

/look closely


What I meant to say is, I also like to smoke, to sublimate my sexual energy, while watching a strip show.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The people responsible for the advert have been sacked
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not, even mad.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Who approved that?

Giant?  Their ad agency?  Both?

How farking STUPID do you have to be to sign off on that?


Likely an auto-ad they slotted for Thanksgiving, much like the Canadian farkup from yesterday.  Once again, human gatekeeper on all tweets or suffer the consequences.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ryebread: Client: Hey, we want an ad for some festive holiday platters.

Graphic designer: Is that really a good idea right now? Maybe we should advertise staying at home and drinking alone in the dark or something instead? That's a bit more... now.

Client: Fark you, we don't pay you to come up with ideas.

Designer: ...mmmmmmmkay, you got it boss.


That's about how I imagined it.  It's too damn perfect to be anything but an underling's malicious compliance that went right over the pointy-haired heads above.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well they aren't wrong
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Death wish advertising?

[Fark user image 665x1054]

/look closely


Jamie Farr and Chuck Barris?

/I'm whooshed
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: That is farking funny


Yeah, I think it was totally intentional.

/no such thing as bad publicity
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Publicity stunt.

It's not as if they're gonna lose customers over this.
 
Alunan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This cant be real.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.