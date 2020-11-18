 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Radio.com)   Mardi Gras 2021 cancelled due to tremendous positive developments, and will only be un-cancelled if there are tremendous positive developments   (radio.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

204 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 12:05 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This year we can all throw beads at Pornhub instead.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: This year we can all throw beads at Pornhub instead.


Those are different beads...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why can't they just Skype all the tits?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I remember Mardi Gras 2020 as being one of the first (or maybe first) events in the news that looked like a bad idea. We were just starting to get concerned. 2 weeks later I think they would have canceled.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least we won't have to worry about someone getting run over by a parade float this coming year.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why can't they just Skype all the tits?


Here you go:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh no, what will all the drunk women do if they can't lift their shirts for 5 cents worth of beads? What a tragedy .
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Texas Association of Museums is planning on having their 2021 convention in-person.  What the fark.  I guess that is one way to get new jobs available for recent college grads but damnit Texas, don't do that.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well I guess I'll just stay home and vomit in my own street this year.

/Spew local
//Snackrifices
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why can't they just Skype all the tits?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jtown: waxbeans: Why can't they just Skype all the tits?

[media1.tenor.com image 422x236]


Epic movie 🍿
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.