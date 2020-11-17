 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   What morons thought this would work? Everyone knows that the correct preventative is a 10yr Single Malt   (cnn.com) divider line
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, 10 year old Single Malt Scotch will kill just about anything.

24 year old Single Malt Scotch, now that's a blessing.

Err . . . OK, it's Irish Whiskey.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Well, 10 year old Single Malt Scotch will kill just about anything.

24 year old Single Malt Scotch, now that's a blessing.

Err . . . OK, it's Irish Whiskey.


Protestant whiskey to boot, although Black Bush makes for damn good Irish coffee
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I know why the store hasn't had any Listerine in a while. Farking morons.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up - Stores sell out of eye soothing gel and nasal sprays, lol.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 A YES LISTERINE THE CHAMPANGE  OF  BUMS
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: GitOffaMyLawn: Well, 10 year old Single Malt Scotch will kill just about anything.

24 year old Single Malt Scotch, now that's a blessing.

Err . . . OK, it's Irish Whiskey.

Protestant whiskey to boot, although Black Bush makes for damn good Irish coffee


I love Irish whiskey.  I'm also a very calm, reasoned, and slightly happy drunk, but every time I've had Bushmills, it made me feel angry on the inside.


farking weird.  I've never had an particular reaction to a single liquor except once.  Ruskova vodka gave me a legitimate 2 day hangover.  Never again, and never again Bushmills.
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: harleyquinnical: GitOffaMyLawn: Well, 10 year old Single Malt Scotch will kill just about anything.

24 year old Single Malt Scotch, now that's a blessing.

Err . . . OK, it's Irish Whiskey.

Protestant whiskey to boot, although Black Bush makes for damn good Irish coffee

I love Irish whiskey.  I'm also a very calm, reasoned, and slightly happy drunk, but every time I've had Bushmills, it made me feel angry on the inside.


farking weird.  I've never had an particular reaction to a single liquor except once.  Ruskova vodka gave me a legitimate 2 day hangover.  Never again, and never again Bushmills.


The clue is in the basic description - it's Irish whiskey.

We'll drink and drink and drink and drink and then we'll drink some more
We'll dance and sing and fight until the early mornin' light
Then we'll throw up, pass out, wake up and then go drinkin' once again
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tentaclefriendly: [Fark user image 425x659]


Sometimes

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

invictus2: A YES LISTERINE THE CHAMPANGE  OF  BUMS


For a moment, I misinterpreted the word "bums" as referring to not the homeless, but rather buttocks, and thought some people have have fallen so low as to buttchug mouthwash.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
" Alcohol, chlorhexidine, hydrogen peroxide and a range of other compounds can all kill viruses on contact or shortly after "

I already had some Hibiclense, so I looked up how well it might work on things like corona virus, and IIRC it wasn't any better than soap and water.  Not as good as alcohol or quaternary ammonium chlorides for cleaning surfaces

/not that you's want to use the latter for washing your body
//and don't forget that if you wash with Hibiclense work har d to keep it out of your eyes and off your junk
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not an epidemiologist but I'm guessing if have coronavirus in your mouth, it's too late.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: harleyquinnical: GitOffaMyLawn: Well, 10 year old Single Malt Scotch will kill just about anything.

24 year old Single Malt Scotch, now that's a blessing.

Err . . . OK, it's Irish Whiskey.

Protestant whiskey to boot, although Black Bush makes for damn good Irish coffee

I love Irish whiskey.  I'm also a very calm, reasoned, and slightly happy drunk, but every time I've had Bushmills, it made me feel angry on the inside.


farking weird.  I've never had an particular reaction to a single liquor except once.  Ruskova vodka gave me a legitimate 2 day hangover.  Never again, and never again Bushmills.


wait until you try Heineken. there's a little headache in between the cap and the beer in every bottle.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: IRestoreFurniture: harleyquinnical: GitOffaMyLawn: Well, 10 year old Single Malt Scotch will kill just about anything.

24 year old Single Malt Scotch, now that's a blessing.

Err . . . OK, it's Irish Whiskey.

Protestant whiskey to boot, although Black Bush makes for damn good Irish coffee

I love Irish whiskey.  I'm also a very calm, reasoned, and slightly happy drunk, but every time I've had Bushmills, it made me feel angry on the inside.


farking weird.  I've never had an particular reaction to a single liquor except once.  Ruskova vodka gave me a legitimate 2 day hangover.  Never again, and never again Bushmills.

The clue is in the basic description - it's Irish whiskey.

We'll drink and drink and drink and drink and then we'll drink some more
We'll dance and sing and fight until the early mornin' light
Then we'll throw up, pass out, wake up and then go drinkin' once again


Jameson is my regular.

Michters US 1 American is my regular when I want to get a little more spendy.
https://michters.com/us1-american-whi​s​key/

I recommend it if you like Irish whiskey.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Listerine will kill Coronavirus. The trick is getting the virus to fall into the bottle. I suggest putting up a little ladder that goes to the top, and lots of signs pointing to the bottle that say things like "Super Spreader Kegger Inside!" and "No Cover Charge For Viruses!"

If viruses know how to read and climb ladders, I'm almost 65.7% sure this will work. Same technique almost caught me a leprechaun last St. Patty's Day.
 
daffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe we should inject it? I'm sure that would work.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just drink the mouthwash.
 
