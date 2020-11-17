 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Stromboli volcano erupts in southern Italy. As delicious as that sounds, no, not that kind of Stromboli   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ravioli ravioli, fark me in the stromboli.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one of yous ordered the Stromboli with extra ash, hold the magma?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ta-da!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we better make a Stromboli volcano to make sure there isn't a PANIC! Cheeto hates PANIC! Even if it costs lives its better not to have a PANIC!
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stromboli airlines?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When pressure increases and the mountain blows upThat's Stromboli!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stromboli is an island and it's a classic "lair of an evil mastermind" kind of volcano.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What magic is this? There was no paywall. The video at the top was relevant to the story. It played without me having disable any blocking or sit through an ad or local news story with five seconds of footage and five minutes of filler on each side. It's like the before time. Quick, someone replace the link with a cribbed Business Insider article that contain less information and an irrelevant video with a 30 second unskippable ad.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Several people who claim to have journeyed to the center of the earth found nearby.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Poor island's been waiting its whole life for her to work it...
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Its clearly a calzone
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

morg: What magic is this? There was no paywall. The video at the top was relevant to the story. It played without me having disable any blocking or sit through an ad or local news story with five seconds of footage and five minutes of filler on each side. It's like the before time. Quick, someone replace the link with a cribbed Business Insider article that contain less information and an irrelevant video with a 30 second unskippable ad.


Reported.

/leave the gun, take the...stromboli?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now if the Cannoli Volcano goes, we can have a meal.
 
