(The Daily Beast)   Q cultist kills sovereign citizen, flat earther involvement still unclear   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Crazy killing crazy, yeah...

But you know how one side of our faces really differs from the other?  Take a look at her mugshot, the way they split it up.   One side is a kind of pretty youngish woman, the other half looks really rough and much older.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A once murky alliance forged in a world of internet conspiracy theories appears to have ended in murder this past Sunday, with an infamous QAnon mom accused of having shot a fringe legal theorist.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The quasi fascist freaks are beginning to prey on each other.  We could win this thing.
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sad, my wife- she is a States Attorney who represent DCS-  just dealt with a case where the mother was like this and the mother lost her kids but it was everyone else's fault.  It was at the point to where she and the DCS case workers would meet at the  Sheriffs office and a Deputy would escort them to the court room.  The lady she was dealing with decided it would be fun to violate a TRO and then assault a sheriffs deputy; but at least she has not killed anyone- yet.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That article describes some crazy people going on websites like youtube, finding each other, and doing weird destructive and deadly shiat
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: That article describes some crazy people going on websites like youtube, finding each other, and doing weird destructive and deadly shiat


she flushed the toilet and two turds went down the sewer.
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: That article describes some crazy people going on websites like youtube, finding each other, and doing weird destructive and deadly shiat


It is like You tube is Tinder for crazy people
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Azlefty: west.la.lawyer: That article describes some crazy people going on websites like youtube, finding each other, and doing weird destructive and deadly shiat

It is like You tube is Tinder for crazy people


I have noticed the comment sections are like, "woo, nutbars, nutbars everywhere!"
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I want to be clear... YES Kentukians, Floridians make fun of you, and WILL do it right to your face. Don't get all shooty stabby about it.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's almost like people who believe crazy things are predisposed to do crazy things.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who... Who am I supposed to root for here?
 
zencanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and nothing of value was lost that day.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Neely Petrie-Blanchard, a Kentucky resident, had long ago lost custody of her daughters for reasons that are unclear."

Bet I can guess.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: A once murky alliance forged in a world of internet conspiracy theories appears to have ended in murder this past Sunday, with an infamous QAnon mom accused of having shot a fringe legal theorist.

[media2.giphy.com image 478x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


...and we're done here.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! How many fringes were on that flag?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q: who would win in a fight between a Qanon and a Sovereign Citizen?
A: The audience.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So somebody gullible enough to fall for the qanon bs falls for the sovereign citizen bs and then chooses a libertarian remedy when nothing works out.  At least she's consistent.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azlefty: west.la.lawyer: That article describes some crazy people going on websites like youtube, finding each other, and doing weird destructive and deadly shiat

It is like You tube is Tinder for crazy people


YouTube is [__(noun)__] for crazy people.

GodComplex: Q: who would win in a fight between a Qanon and a Sovereign Citizen?
A: The audience.


The only winning move is not to play.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The United States of America: The world's biggest open range insane asylum.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Chris Hallett, an amateur legal expert who offered bogus court services..."

Amateur...expert...bogus  -- that's a roller coaster of adjectives.  I get what they were going for, but there had to be a better way to describe this.  Pet peeve that the media continues to dance around using stronger terms for these characters.  I know they need to stay vaguely impartial, but was something like "unqualified and unlicensed legal consultant" beyond the pale?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sam Malone: Who... Who am I supposed to root for here?


The kids, I guess.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Court declines to entertain Plaintiff's fantasy that he is acting at the behest of the President," the opinion reads.

This country seriously needs mental health care.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liberals may bicker and spat at each other in a hissy fit (Fark), but right wingers will turn on each other in a heartbeat in regards to the slightest offense.

Movements like Q-anon can't sustain themselves over time.
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you be an "amateur" and "expert" at the same time?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Neely Petrie-Blanchard, a Kentucky resident, had long ago lost custody of her daughters for reasons that are unclear."

Bet I can guess.


Hopefully this will make the courts see just how much she cares about her daughters and how much she wants them back.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sam Malone: Who... Who am I supposed to root for here?


No one. Sovereign citizens think they've found the Konami code for the Constitution. QAnon people are one step below gibbering, poo-flinging primates.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sam Malone: Who... Who am I supposed to root for here?


Yes
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember reading about these two in an article about how QDerp was sucking in all types of seemingly regular people and running this scam. That said, I'm thrilled with the outcome and only wish more of the same.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petrie-Blanchard had become convinced that Hallett himself was involved in a plot to keep her children away from her

Be careful who you fleece, folks. Whatever happened to becoming a youth pastor or starting a megachurch?
 
zencanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "Chris Hallett, an amateur legal "expert"who offered bogus court services..."

Amateur...expert...bogus  -- that's a roller coaster of adjectives.  I get what they were going for, but there had to be a better way to describe this.  Pet peeve that the media continues to dance around using stronger terms for these characters.  I know they need to stay vaguely impartial, but was something like "unqualified and unlicensed legal consultant" beyond the pale?


There. Fixed it.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, she's single?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A l'exemple de Saturne, la révolution dévore ses enfants.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty_Zoncolan:

Slap Happy - South Park
Youtube KFO_xVuy_BQ
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What.  The.  fark.  Did.  I.  Just.  Read...

/nuff said
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: Liberals may bicker and spat at each other in a hissy fit (Fark), but right wingers will turn on each other in a heartbeat in regards to the slightest offense.

Movements like Q-anon can't sustain themselves over time.


Sure they can. What, you think the NSDAP were unified in objective and means? Read more.

They only need two things to sustain them. Both are in plentiful supply. An unquestioned and unquestionable belief in Dear Leader.

And external enemies.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
batrachoseps:

Prison married
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sam Malone: Who... Who am I supposed to root for here?


Her children who will now have a chance at a positive and appropriate upbringing with their mom in jail.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: The United States of America: The world's biggest open range insane asylum.


It doesn't get a lot of play here in the U.S. of A., but looniness is inherent in the human psyche and is world-wide.  E.g., albinos in Africa are murdered for their body parts, Jews are accused of drinking the blood of Christian children (which is too sweet for my taste), etc., etc.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azlefty: Sad, my wife- she is a States Attorney who represent DCS-  just dealt with a case where the mother was like this and the mother lost her kids but it was everyone else's fault.  It was at the point to where she and the DCS case workers would meet at the  Sheriffs office and a Deputy would escort them to the court room.  The lady she was dealing with decided it would be fun to violate a TRO and then assault a sheriffs deputy; but at least she has not killed anyone- yet.


People will not tolerate oppression
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Neely Petrie-Blanchard, a Kentucky resident, had long ago lost custody of her daughters for reasons that are unclear."

I'm not sure I would have chosen 'unclear' as the final word of that sentence.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: It's almost like people who believe crazy things are predisposed to do crazy things.


I'm insane and the most the nutty thing I've ever done is a giant bag of cocaine.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sam Malone: Who... Who am I supposed to root for here?


The hot chick obviously
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: The United States of America: The world's biggest open range insane asylum.


This
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
OMG, more of this, please!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

skyotter: "The Court declines to entertain Plaintiff's fantasy that he is acting at the behest of the President," the opinion reads.

This country seriously needs mental health care.


But apparently that won't help with GOP cohesion
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Sam Malone: Who... Who am I supposed to root for here?

No one. Sovereign citizens think they've found the Konami code for the Constitution. QAnon people are one step below gibbering, poo-flinging primates.


I wish more people would explain exactly what sovereign citizens got wrong


I'm actually curious
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: so, she's single?


I would definitely hit that twice
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: so, she's single?


And have sexual relations
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: Sam Malone: Who... Who am I supposed to root for here?

Her children who will now have a chance at a positive and appropriate upbringing with their mom in jail.


Yeah, that only r happens because we insist on this idea that every conception must lead to actual birth
 
