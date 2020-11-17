 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Here's your 'good luck with that Covid virus' headline of the day: "Alabama Sorority Gets Official Blessing for 600-Person Farm Party Just in Time for Holidays"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
17
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Nov 2020 at 12:41 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Alabama sorority... farm party... I'd risk it just for the lulz.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Grease Me Up, Woman! (The Simpsons)
Youtube 0HI22bUV4QE
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're bussing them all there. That bus is gonna be covered in more Corona than a frat party in Cancun.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I haven't seen any of my friends in person since March. Everyone connected with this can fark right off.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Alabama sorority... farm party... I'd risk it just for the lulz.


I've seen something like this advertised elsewhere on the internet but I did not click on it for risk of vomiting.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down On The Farm
Youtube s8sly0nN1zE


I'd rather be back in Soho, then down at the farm.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farm parties don't typically have girls, just stump-broke livestock.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imoviequotes.comView Full Size


This is all i could think of
 
HempHead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Man those pigs are gonna be nervous.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
600-person Alabama sorority farm party is the name of my ... now top thing that I hope gets livestreamed uncensored from start to finish.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Catch COVID-19 to hook up with a drunk Alabama 6? I think I'll hold out for some internet 7 action.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not red enough, sorority party is go
 
havocmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Like I said before - it's not ignorance, it's fatalism and hopelessness.

The attitude isn't "the virus is overblown" anymore. It's "everyone is going to get it, so fark it, I guess". Which to me is much more heartbreaking.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For people aged 18 to 24, which would include most college students, even those on the six-year plan, the percentage of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and died is 0 percent.

So in North Carolina, according to the NCDHHS website, as of July 1, 2020 there has not been a single person 24 years old or younger who has died from COVID-19.

Covid is less likely to kill them than alcohol poisoning... And you can't expect them to care about adults when we are still protesting, attending political rallies, celebrating political victories, attending sporting events, and going to church. Among countless others.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I recall correctly, the proper way to deal with naughty sorority girls is a spanking. Though that might be too perilous.
 
Toxophil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Alabama sorority... farm party... I'd risk it just for the lulz.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.