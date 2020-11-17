 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here are the states with quarantine rules:   (local21news.com) divider line
19
    More: News  
•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2020 at 10:42 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we just erect a giant fence around Pennsylvania, and make Sandusky's pension pay for it?  The only good thing is, after Friday, driving on I-80 will become a lot more pleasant.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How about you just don't travel. Make use of the goddamn web cams on your mobiles and just FaceZoom
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meh. Still got a week to go.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What's cookin?"
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mrs Samurai and I going to my folks' house down the street for lunch.  Then we're going to prepare several take-out containers and leave them on one side of the porch for our cousin and his husband, and chit-chat for a few minutes from opposite sides of the porch.
 
boozehat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: How about you just don't travel. Make use of the goddamn web cams on your mobiles and just FaceZoom


Don't care, got laid.jpg
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Okay, everybody.  You voted.

Now, don't farking travel.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The new CDC guidelines are 3 steps if you're in college, 4 in the NBA, and 5 if you're Michael Jordan. That's it. That's as far as you're allowed to travel.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why talk about this now when its more than a week away? A lot will change between now and then.
 
boozehat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Okay, everybody.  You voted.

Now, don't farking travel.


political standpoints don't translate to travel.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We're preparing for self inflicted lockdown. Covid is getting bad. We aren't taking any risks we can reasonably avoid. We'll miss the holidays this year. It could be much worse. We'll get over it.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

boozehat: kyleaugustus: Okay, everybody.  You voted.

Now, don't farking travel.

political standpoints don't translate to travel.


Everything is political...if you make it so.

/like masks :(
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Go look at an election map. See those red states? Yeah, stay away from those.
 
freidog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: How about you just don't travel. Make use of the goddamn web cams on your mobiles and just FaceZoom


And how am I supposed to get my turkey leftovers over a zoom call?
Grandma's life is a small price to pay for a turkey, stuffing, gravy sandwich on sourdough
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not really "rules" here -- states aren't willing to do anything more than just ask you to follow the quarantine (probably because they figure they wouldn't be able to enforce anything stricter).

Barbossa and the Pirate code
Youtube WJVBvvS57j0
 
boozehat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: boozehat: kyleaugustus: Okay, everybody.  You voted.

Now, don't farking travel.

political standpoints don't translate to travel.

Everything is political...if you make it so.

/like masks :(


Exactly.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My uncle wanted to come up for Thanksgiving, and my mom told him no. Didn't want any family drama anyways, so the pandemic is kind of blessing for the holidays. Mom, gram, and I are going to order a bunch of Hmong food the day before Thanksgiving, and eat it during Thanksgiving. Been our tradition for the last 5 years, because we are sick spending an entire day making food for three people. Plus, Hmong's make the best farking egg rolls.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've heard that tryptophan makes you immune from the virus, so you've got the all clear.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Okay, everybody.  You voted.

Now, don't farking travel.


One of my company's customers is a solid Biden guy, much like the rest of my county. He has a new bumper sticker to go with the faded Bernie ones: "Fine. Biden. But this is some bullshiat"

Nice guy. A plumber with a truck/camper/workshop made of plywood. But he pays and I will just observe.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.