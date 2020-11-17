 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg) Video Paranormal investigators capture ghostly activity at burger joint   (local21news.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, I'm convinced. No way you could fake that.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Multiple "orbs" were captured on security cameras placed in the back room.

The Bajorans did always have trouble containing the Orb of Shenanigans.
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anyone who believes in ghosts, need to get some mental health for delusions.  Same goes for anyone who believes in any deities.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Idiots
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Get an electrician in there before the shorts in the wiring burn the place down.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: Well, I'm convinced. No way you could fake that.


There can be no other explanation and anyone who says otherwise is probably a ghost as well.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Will the ghosts get a litre of cola for Farve?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Big Kahuna burger joint? Still around?

Heard they were making pretty tasty burgers back in 1994.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No human could flicker lights like that.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 Pictures of "spirit orbs" are funny.
For reasons to long to explain, they are an optical artefact professional photographers actively attempt to avoid accidentally getting in say, your wedding photos.
These ghost people simply set up the shots to force it to happen.
-
Fun tidbit, the artefact is always the shape of the lens aperture. The "spirit orbs" don't -have- to be round. Use a catadioptric lens, and you get "spirit donuts". Use a camera with a square aperture (most commonly some Polaroids) and you get "spirit cubes".
-
/I once laser cut a paper Waterhouse stop to shape so we could get "spirit hand flipping the bird" just to piss off the 'hunters'
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Reminds of that time I keyed up a transmitter near some LED bulbs.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ooooooo a spiderweb in front of the camera, how could that happen...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Phoenix19851: Anyone who believes in ghosts, need to get some mental health for delusions.  Same goes for anyone who believes in any deities.


But we physical proof of some gods.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What Most Ghost hunting shows look like....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I want to believe in ghosts but it's so hard when all the evidence is so unconvincing.

This one was creepy but I remember people online theorized he had fish like attached and everytime he moved away that's when stuff moved.https://www.dailymail.co.uk/vid​eo/news​/video-1511021/Man-films-ghost-moving-​objects-hotel-room.html
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's a street light.
 
