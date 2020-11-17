 Skip to content
 
(Independent)   John McAfee claims that the U.S. won't have John McAfee to kick around anymore   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He'll have his own island!.. with meth and dead hookers in the garden! Oh wait, that's a re-run.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go making promises you won't keep.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he doesn't come after us
 
snapperhead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
JUUUUUUUMP!!!!
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I stole John MacAfee's identity. How can I return it?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That dude makes Rudy Giuliani seem sane.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That'll show us
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That interview they have with him is hilarious, classic McAfee.

"One young man from Senegal confided that he is a guest here for stabbing random people. 'They were bad people,' he explained. Another confessed to 'accidentally' strangling his wife. He did not explain why it was an accident but you must admit - accidents do happen.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is his wife still pushing the crazy/gorgeous envelope?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Prisoners and guards recognised him when he first went in, with some even asking him for his autograph.

They said with tears in their eyes, "Sir, may I have an autograph". Believe me.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good riddance
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
he could be "planning" a lot of things.

but seeing as how hes what we call in the technical field "locked in prison" i think what the guards and people who are requesting his extradition to the US are planning might be more relevant.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oopsboom: he could be "planning" a lot of things.

but seeing as how hes what we call in the technical field "locked in prison" i think what the guards and people who are requesting his extradition to the US are planning might be more relevant.


The poor man hasn't gotten to fark a whale in ages, c'mon...
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pay your damn taxes like the rest of us, Farkwad.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Assumed it'd be virus related.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut:The poor man hasn't gotten to fark a whale in ages, c'mon...

I understood that reference.
"Enough of the "Whale farking is non-consensual" bullshiat. A Humpback Whale weighs 70,000 pounds, is fifty feet long, can dive more than a quarter mile and can crush ships with a single swipe of its tail. If a human manages to fark one, you damn well better believe it's consensual"

Guy is likely the craziest drug addled mofo alive.  Hunter S. Thompson would frown upon him I suspect though
 
LessO2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Never change, Bath Salts Johnny.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Worst. Popup. Ever.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

