(Gizmodo)   Americans can soon expect shorter hospital stays according to a Covid-19 expert   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because it's killing Americans faster?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah yes, the collapse of regional health care systems.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you need hospitalization for the 'rona end up in some national guard tent in the middle of a football field the best you can hope for is some palliative care to make dying suck a little bit less.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because they really need that bed. Here's ibuprofen, good luck.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yup we flattened the curve and it allowed everyone who was sick to get care for most of the summer and fall, reducing the deaths. That's changing now so I would expect that death rates will probably jump up as the quality and amount of care goes down.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of the savings if you die in the waiting room.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Yup we flattened the curve and it allowed everyone who was sick to get care for most of the summer and fall, reducing the deaths. That's changing now so I would expect that death rates will probably jump up as the quality and amount of care goes down.


basically the entire country is at an infection rate this is above the seemingly-critical value of 1/1400 new cases per capita-day in a state. this value is strongly correlated with the onset of hospitalization in excess of capacity.

it takes ~at least ~6 weeks under total lockdown to fall below that threshhold once you cross it.


COVID in the USA! as of November 17th, 2020
Youtube FGm45xe-R0c
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leader O'Cola: it takes ~at least ~6 weeks under total lockdown


Yous trying to steel Chirstmas!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to start using the aforementioned oral Lysol treatment?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If they need Covid experts to speak they should come to FARK. We've got a brazillion of them here.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

grokca: Think of the savings if you die in the waiting room.


Don't worry, I'm sure there's an ICD-10 code they can use to bill you for it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: We're going to start using the aforementioned oral Lysol treatment?


I've been doing it wrong this whole time?!?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: We're going to start using the aforementioned oral Lysol treatment?


Here a training video on applying the oral Lysol treatment:

Police Academy 2 - A Special Way to Go Shopping
Youtube 0ZnhLJff6rU
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I feel like they're not maximizing the capacity of those refrigerated trailors.  You could get a lot more in there if you stacked them like cordwood.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thank god we don't have socialized medicine, I heard you die in hallways and waiting rooms all the time!

I hope it doesn't affect low quality, conservative areas harder. That would be terrible.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I feel for the rural hospitals, where the reddest of the red live.  If they have any ICU beds, they're at capacity and trying to get transfers into urban centers.  Meanwhile, 95% of the people you see at the Walmart across the street can't be bothered to wear a mask.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The problem with Osterholm's theory, of course, is that he assumes some covid deniers-people who firmly believe the pandemic is little more than a hoax-will snap into reality about this pandemic after people start dying in waiting rooms. "

Wasn't there just an article here in the last 24 hrs from a nurse in the plains that was saying they basically had patients dying from the virus who were still denying it?  Quite literally dying rather than just admit "I was wrong" or "I was misled".  It seems there's a not-insignificant portion of the population that is willing to have bodies lying in the street rather than wear a mask and avoid social contact and who think that the gov't should *not* cough up relief money that would enable people to stay home without getting drowned by their bills.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dr. Osterholm seemed optimistic that even though people would be dying, it might serve as a wake-up call for some Americans to get their act together and act more responsibly.

LOL
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Satire is dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: Dr. Osterholm seemed optimistic that even though people would be dying, it might serve as a wake-up call for some Americans to get their act together and act more responsibly.

LOL


Yeah, we're gonna have bodies lying in the street where they fell long before the True Disbelievers stop refusing to wear masks for freedumb.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thanks, China.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you need hospitalization for the 'rona end up in some national guard tent in the middle of a football field the best you can hope for is some palliative care to make dying suck a little bit less.


Why isn't palliative care available out vending machine?
Why make people with a serious deadly contagious bug bother with the ER/tent b.s.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

toraque: Oreamnos: Dr. Osterholm seemed optimistic that even though people would be dying, it might serve as a wake-up call for some Americans to get their act together and act more responsibly.

LOL

Yeah, we're gonna have bodies lying in the street where they fell long before the True Disbelievers stop refusing to wear masks for freedumb.


Drowning Pool - Bodies
Youtube 04F4xlWSFh0
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LOL.
People have always died in the ER.
They aim to stabilize and get you out of there ASAP.
You're still going to die.
Volume is the only reason it's going to happen literally in the ER now.
Apparently none of you are listening flatten the curve and stay home and all that that's really just directed at the sick people stay home and die at home because there's no room for you at the hospital.
Thanks GOP
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember NYC?
That's going to be the rest of the country.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

grokca: Think of the savings if you die in the waiting room.


The 'participate in no networks anywhere' balance-billing specialists will have no problem making rounds in the waiting room, maybe by video telemed, and charging your estate for reading your chart after you croak.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Phony_Soldier: Thanks, China.


You can't blame China for Trump's inaction or Trumpers' paranoia.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pestilence - Chronic Infection
Youtube yfgqWkgImq8
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Remember NYC?
That's going to be the rest of the country.

[Fark user image 425x352]



you could have just cited my graphs/movie clip
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

toraque: Oreamnos: Dr. Osterholm seemed optimistic that even though people would be dying, it might serve as a wake-up call for some Americans to get their act together and act more responsibly.

LOL

Yeah, we're gonna have bodies lying in the street where they fell long before the True Disbelievers stop refusing to wear masks for freedumb.


I've said all along, we're fine until we have to start burning bodies in the streets.
Then we're farking farked.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Had my first covid test the other day (cases have been trending up recently in NS... at least on a percentage basis if not in large absolute numbers).

7 AM - Wake up feeling like crap
8 AM - Call to schedule free covid test
9 AM - Get call back, saying a car will be by at 4 to pick me up (I normally take transit)
9-4 - Work from home
4 PM - Ride to test site
4:30 PM - Test
4:45 PM - Ride back home, check work email, wrap up day
5:50 AM - Test results arrive via email (negative, huzzah!)

The whole process took 22 hours soup to nuts, and didn't cost me a dime.

If someone told me this story I'd say they were lying, haha.

But we all need stories of when things go well, right?
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: Dr. Osterholm seemed optimistic that even though people would be dying, it might serve as a wake-up call for some Americans to get their act together and act more responsibly.

LOL


Understatement of the year. How is seeing people die going to change their minds? Trump will say that they're not seeing what they're seeing and that will be the end of that. The only shocking part for them will be the revelation that Grandma and Grandpa must have been crisis actors this whole time!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: IgG4: Yup we flattened the curve and it allowed everyone who was sick to get care for most of the summer and fall, reducing the deaths. That's changing now so I would expect that death rates will probably jump up as the quality and amount of care goes down.

basically the entire country is at an infection rate this is above the seemingly-critical value of 1/1400 new cases per capita-day in a state. this value is strongly correlated with the onset of hospitalization in excess of capacity.

it takes ~at least ~6 weeks under total lockdown to fall below that threshhold once you cross it.


[YouTube video: COVID in the USA! as of November 17th, 2020]


*loops animation a few times*

HMMM, I wonder why the covid explosion started in South Dakota and spread out from there like a shock wave.

/To the tune of "fat girls on bicycles"
//Plague rats, on motor bikes,
///Tryin to spread the plague!
I\/They're huffin, and puffin, and huffin, and puffin, and still short on breaaath...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FEEEEEEAAAAAARRRRRR!!!!
 
doomjesse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

grokca: Think of the savings if you die in the waiting room.


Or better yet, go to your local Republican office and die there.  That way they can see your well staged hoax carried out on a stretcher.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a democratic hoax.
It's just like the flu.
Soon it will just be gone.
It's only a problem in red states.
After Election Day it will disappear.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: cretinbob: Remember NYC?
That's going to be the rest of the country.

[Fark user image 425x352]


you could have just cited my graphs/movie clip


Ha you think I know how to read!
 
valenumr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hmm, statistically we are approaching 30k hospitalizations and 3k deaths PER DAY in the next week or so, yay!
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
subby, you magnificent bastard, or biatch, as the case may be
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People keep talk I'll ng about how in visible this pandemic is. You dont know who is sick, who is a carrier, who is dying, who has recovered, who has recovered but is facing other health issues because of the virus.

As a means of giving people some sense of the spread, we could adopt tying a ribbon/ballon around the tree.
Black (someone from this house died)
Red (a family or friend elsewjere died), Purple (recovered but now unhealthy)
Blue (recovered)
Yellow (solidarity).

I dunno about the colors I just made them up.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IgG4: Yup we flattened the curve and it allowed everyone who was sick to get care for most of the summer and fall, reducing the deaths. That's changing now so I would expect that death rates will probably jump up as the quality and amount of care goes down.


I don't know, PA case rate is 4x what it was in April. However, hospitalizations, time in the hospital when needed and death rate are down.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Leader O'Cola: it takes ~at least ~6 weeks under total lockdown

Yous trying to steel Chirstmas!


We never had a total lockdown and we never will, let alone a 6 week lockdown. Even the most strict, make allowances that create huge opportunity for people to no out.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Had my first covid test the other day (cases have been trending up recently in NS... at least on a percentage basis if not in large absolute numbers).

7 AM - Wake up feeling like crap
8 AM - Call to schedule free covid test
9 AM - Get call back, saying a car will be by at 4 to pick me up (I normally take transit)
9-4 - Work from home
4 PM - Ride to test site
4:30 PM - Test
4:45 PM - Ride back home, check work email, wrap up day
5:50 AM - Test results arrive via email (negative, huzzah!)

The whole process took 22 hours soup to nuts, and didn't cost me a dime.

If someone told me this story I'd say they were lying, haha.

But we all need stories of when things go well, right?


That's good, but difficulty: Canada. In the US it would've gone:

7 AM - Wake up feeling like crap
8 AM - Call insurance company to see what provider might give you a semi-covered COVID test that will end up costing $450
9 AM - Get call back, saying they've cancelled your insurance by accident
9-4 - Drag yourself to work, receive warning for being late, possibly fired
4 PM - Finish spreading to co-workers
4:30 PM - Head to Emergency Room due to difficulty breathing because you've never had preventative healthcare
5:50 AM - Die.
 
