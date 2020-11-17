 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Yes, because going out to eat once is the reason I am still in student-loan debt
posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2020 at 5:35 PM



‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

caroljsroth: Here are some ideas to cancel student debt: -Live with your parents or roommates -Stop eating out frequently/make your own food, buy your own alcohol -Get a second job or side hustle -Stop spending on unnecessary luxuries Anyone want to add some other ideas?


"buy your own alcohol"

Make your own alcohol would save money and so would using other people's alcohol.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark off, Carol.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Step 1: Be rich.
Step 2: Don't be poor.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had two jobs for basically all 25 of my working years.
I've rarely eaten out or spent any money on drinking in the past 20 years.
I'm so cheap, I've been cutting my own hair for like 7 years.

I started at $16k 20 years ago and still owe $10k.

F off with this idiotic notion that the $50-$200 of discretionary spending people have each month is the problem rather than falling wages, rising housing costs, and insane medical expenses.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She didn't learn her lesson.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All these people, like this Carol Roth, don't seem to grasp the idea that people live complicated lives. For instance, what if your parents were waiting for you to graduate high school so they could split and go do their own things? Not easy to live with them then.

Agree on buying your own food, but then again many college-age students are either hitting the fast food joint, or don't know how to buy/cook their own. Plus don't most dorm rooms lack an actual kitchen? Wouldn't that make food storage and cooking a real problem?

Also agree that it's way cheaper to buy one's own alcohol than it is to drink at a bar. Personally, I pretty much abstained from alcohol through my mid-20s, but I realize most kids don't do that. BTW, if you're under 21, like most college students, then you're not going to be able to buy your own...at least not legally.

As for luxury items? Yeah, don't. Just don't.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: [Fark user image 425x294]

She didn't learn her lesson.


College is an inelastic product. The Government is willing to lend to anyone with a pulse. Schools know this, and can charge whatever they want. Captive customer.

/I need to start a college so I can get some of that unlimited sweet sweet Government backed tuition money
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Step 1: Be rich.
Step 2: Don't be poor.


This is never not the answer to this kind of bullsh*t.

Hang on... stupid double negatives...

*ahem*

THIS
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Jeeves - get over here & pull up these boot-straps whilst I lecture these poors!'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put on some fishnets and go hang out down by the docks.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about something like a GI Bill for people that don't want to join the military?  Work as a government landscaper, or plumber or electrician for a few years and then get your school paid for 100%.  Anything that doesn't require you to wake up at 4AM to be screamed at by some tiny-minded and poorly dressed jackass is fine by me, but we can limit it to jobs that actually benefit society if you'd like.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BTW, my student loan forgiveness plan would be a simple credit: However much you paid last year on student loans can be turned into a tax credit. This, obviously, is different than a deduction, which would allow you to not be taxed on it.

For me there are several advantages:

First, If you're not cutting $50,000 checks to student loan borrowers, it makes it both easier to pay for and more palatable for people who aren't in that group.

Second, it can be reversed if it turns out to not be providing the relief/stimulus that's projected.

Third, it can be extended to people who have already paid off their loans, offering a 1/30th credit (most student loans are 30 years) for what they already paid.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: How about something like a GI Bill for people that don't want to join the military? Work as a government landscaper, or plumber or electrician for a few years and then get your school paid for 100%


Why? Why is this necessary? Why not free education for all?

SurfaceTension: BTW, my student loan forgiveness plan would be a simple credit: However much you paid last year on student loans can be turned into a tax credit.


This requires you to pay up front. That's a barrier of entry for poor people.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AsparagusFTW: enry: [Fark user image 425x294]

She didn't learn her lesson.

College is an inelastic product. The Government is willing to lend to anyone with a pulse. Schools know this, and can charge whatever they want. Captive customer.

/I need to start a college so I can get some of that unlimited sweet sweet Government backed tuition money


My understanding is the government doesn't lend - they guarantee.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh great, another thread for folks to yell at me about picking a worthless major, and how I don't deserve to have it forgiven for reasons.    /sighs
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Why? Why is this necessary? Why not free education for all?


Oh, I'm totally on board with that.  But I'm told that politics is the art of the possible.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

raerae1980: Oh great, another thread for folks to yell at me about picking a worthless major, and how I don't deserve to have it forgiven for reasons.    /sighs


Can I yell at you about how knowledge, regardless of field, is never worthless and neither are you?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: raerae1980: Oh great, another thread for folks to yell at me about picking a worthless major, and how I don't deserve to have it forgiven for reasons.    /sighs

Can I yell at you about how knowledge, regardless of field, is never worthless and neither are you?


Heh, oh I guess. ;-P
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Make the maximum term length for all copyrights, 3 years.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

raerae1980: Oh great, another thread for folks to yell at me about picking a worthless major, and how I don't deserve to have it forgiven for reasons.    /sighs


I envy your major! *shakes fist*
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah yes.  Another asshole who thinks gumption and super-intelligence got them where they are.

You have to love people who have never been on the shiat side of luck and chance for anything that *really* mattered (you know, like most of us have) and can point back to droves of people giving them help and encouragement (even if they weren't wealthy).

And to make matters worse, wealthy people like her are nicely protected, on various levels, from their own farkups.  Unlike most people who, say, take out a loan on something not understanding the long term consequences and obligations.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: kudayta: raerae1980: Oh great, another thread for folks to yell at me about picking a worthless major, and how I don't deserve to have it forgiven for reasons.    /sighs

Can I yell at you about how knowledge, regardless of field, is never worthless and neither are you?

Heh, oh I guess. ;-P


Well, shiat, I just looked at your bio and that is hardly a worthless degree.  Granted, there aren't a whole lot of jobs hiring for those specific skills, but I'm sure you do quite well for yourself nonetheless.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: How about something like a GI Bill for people that don't want to join the military?  Work as a government landscaper, or plumber or electrician for a few years and then get your school paid for 100%.  Anything that doesn't require you to wake up at 4AM to be screamed at by some tiny-minded and poorly dressed jackass is fine by me, but we can limit it to jobs that actually benefit society if you'd like.


The plumbers and pipe fitters union will pay kids to go to community technical school here in GA.  They especially love the kids getting a GED.  Get half of the GED passed, they'll cover the remaining cost, pay for the training, and get you a job, immediately.

And they aren't the only trade groups looking for workers.  Are you interested in working 6 months and making $70k?  Become a welder and get scuba trained at the same time.

Unfortunately, we've sold the lie that only one path promotes success and that's the high cost college route.  No parent wants to brag that their kid is going to community or trade school.  Nope, gotta risk jail (right Lori?) to have bragging on social media.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: raerae1980: Oh great, another thread for folks to yell at me about picking a worthless major, and how I don't deserve to have it forgiven for reasons.    /sighs

I envy your major! *shakes fist*


:-)
Someone just made the argument in another thread that, because my forgiveness would equal out to be more than what a SNAP recipient would receive in a year, it's not fair to that poor person.....never mind the fact that maybe we should be increasing SNAP's budget as well...*shakes head*
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: kudayta: How about something like a GI Bill for people that don't want to join the military? Work as a government landscaper, or plumber or electrician for a few years and then get your school paid for 100%

Why? Why is this necessary? Why not free education for all?

SurfaceTension: BTW, my student loan forgiveness plan would be a simple credit: However much you paid last year on student loans can be turned into a tax credit.

This requires you to pay up front. That's a barrier of entry for poor people.


'Profit' should have nothing to do with education or medical care in America.  Its like demanding the police and fire departments turn a profit.  Or the military.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: raerae1980: kudayta: raerae1980: Oh great, another thread for folks to yell at me about picking a worthless major, and how I don't deserve to have it forgiven for reasons.    /sighs

Can I yell at you about how knowledge, regardless of field, is never worthless and neither are you?

Heh, oh I guess. ;-P

Well, shiat, I just looked at your bio and that is hardly a worthless degree.  Granted, there aren't a whole lot of jobs hiring for those specific skills, but I'm sure you do quite well for yourself nonetheless.


Thanks :-)
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Become a welder and get scuba trained at the same time.


Indeed, a high school classmate of mine went that route and he's making a lot more than 70k nowadays.  He does take some risks and works overseas in some shady spots though.

For me, the only way to success was college.  I would never have been satisfied with myself if I couldn't earn a living by just doing math all day long.  I planted a lot of flowers, dug a lot of trenches and washed a lot of dishes to get that degree though.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im back in school now for a masters of finance. So far only 1 class I did a loan (out of 4). Might have to do 1 more but that should be it. Cash for the rest when I have it. Had to bridge an income loss due to COVID but that should be over now.

That said, back to the books. The chapter on "extracting value by stiffing payables and delaying payment" is quite riveting.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: raerae1980: Oh great, another thread for folks to yell at me about picking a worthless major, and how I don't deserve to have it forgiven for reasons.    /sighs

I envy your major! *shakes fist*

:-)
Someone just made the argument in another thread that, because my forgiveness would equal out to be more than what a SNAP recipient would receive in a year, it's not fair to that poor person.....never mind the fact that maybe we should be increasing SNAP's budget as well...*shakes head*


I understand that people see being poor as a character flaw, not a lack of resources. It isn't right, especially not in the richest nation on earth.

(((rae)))
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: raerae1980: Nadie_AZ: raerae1980: Oh great, another thread for folks to yell at me about picking a worthless major, and how I don't deserve to have it forgiven for reasons.    /sighs

I envy your major! *shakes fist*

:-)
Someone just made the argument in another thread that, because my forgiveness would equal out to be more than what a SNAP recipient would receive in a year, it's not fair to that poor person.....never mind the fact that maybe we should be increasing SNAP's budget as well...*shakes head*

I understand that people see being poor as a character flaw, not a lack of resources. It isn't right, especially not in the richest nation on earth.

(((rae)))


*hugs*
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Im back in school now for a masters of finance. So far only 1 class I did a loan (out of 4). Might have to do 1 more but that should be it. Cash for the rest when I have it. Had to bridge an income loss due to COVID but that should be over now.

That said, back to the books. The chapter on "extracting value by stiffing payables and delaying payment" is quite riveting.


Nice.  Do you have your 9/10?  I've been studying for that for a while now, and I'm just getting my ass kicked.  I just don't get options.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: AsparagusFTW: Im back in school now for a masters of finance. So far only 1 class I did a loan (out of 4). Might have to do 1 more but that should be it. Cash for the rest when I have it. Had to bridge an income loss due to COVID but that should be over now.

That said, back to the books. The chapter on "extracting value by stiffing payables and delaying payment" is quite riveting.

Nice.  Do you have your 9/10?  I've been studying for that for a while now, and I'm just getting my ass kicked.  I just don't get options.


I carry 0 certs and will probably not get certs. I do corporate accounting but want to get into corporate finance. Just got a new gig at a major auto supplier. So certs are not really needed. Just doing the MSF so I can land on a different ladder as I was pretty much topped out on the accounting ladder. Im in my early 30's, and most likely missed the "join the banking profession" by now time frame.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: Im in my early 30's, and most likely missed the "join the banking profession" by now time frame.


Naw, we'll hire anyone.  I mean, my fat ass keeps getting hired at various institutions.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to a state school.

Guess what?

The tuition costs and fees.weren't the problem for me. Because I had academic scholarships and income based grants (and that only happened because of a divorce).

Guess what? RENT ISN'T FARKING CHEAP. Even living with a roommate.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I decided to go back and see what my old community college was charging a quarter these days.
$1,609.60 in state for 15 credits, plus books, plus fees, plus survival. 

So for me this would be totally unobtainable to attend for a calendar year, even now without taking on at least one more part time job in addition to the full time and part time job I'm already working. No amount of cutting back would allow me to pay my very cheap mortgage, have medical insurance, and heat my home. I'm neither poor enough for financial aide or wealthy enough to attend assuming I could even find a schedule that would allow me to attend, study, and work. 

And I'm not poor nor do I have a bunch of kids. I wouldn't qualify for shiat with grants. So for me it'd be a loan only option.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: AsparagusFTW: Im in my early 30's, and most likely missed the "join the banking profession" by now time frame.

Naw, we'll hire anyone.  I mean, my fat ass keeps getting hired at various institutions.


Lol. I'll let others deal with the stress. I don't want to worry about other people's money. And I dont want those phone calls everytime there is a 1% change in the market. Im modeling my lifestyle to be that of 0 stress. Similar to Mohnish Pabrai (Dhando Investor author...WATCH HIS YOUTUBE LECTURES). Anywho, that is the lifestyle I want. Hopefully by my mid 40's Im day drinking on the porch, napping all day, playing Animal Crossing #17. I really don't want to do shiat, and am modeling my life to get to that point.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: BTW, my student loan forgiveness plan would be a simple credit: However much you paid last year on student loans can be turned into a tax credit. This, obviously, is different than a deduction, which would allow you to not be taxed on it.

For me there are several advantages:

First, If you're not cutting $50,000 checks to student loan borrowers, it makes it both easier to pay for and more palatable for people who aren't in that group.

Second, it can be reversed if it turns out to not be providing the relief/stimulus that's projected.

Third, it can be extended to people who have already paid off their loans, offering a 1/30th credit (most student loans are 30 years) for what they already paid.


I've actually suggested that, if we want to placate the butthurty people who may NOT get anything out of student loan forgiveness (because they have it so hard!!! they're the victims), let's just give them a one year $10k income deduction ON TOP OF what they already qualify for, assuming they make under a certain income.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: So I decided to go back and see what my old community college was charging a quarter these days.
$1,609.60 in state for 15 credits, plus books, plus fees, plus survival. 

So for me this would be totally unobtainable to attend for a calendar year, even now without taking on at least one more part time job in addition to the full time and part time job I'm already working. No amount of cutting back would allow me to pay my very cheap mortgage, have medical insurance, and heat my home. I'm neither poor enough for financial aide or wealthy enough to attend assuming I could even find a schedule that would allow me to attend, study, and work. 

And I'm not poor nor do I have a bunch of kids. I wouldn't qualify for shiat with grants. So for me it'd be a loan only option.


A kidney will get you three terms.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
puffy999:

A kidney will get you three terms.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her profile header image is her in the Scrooge McDuck money vault.

For some reason I don't think she cares.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: kudayta: How about something like a GI Bill for people that don't want to join the military?  Work as a government landscaper, or plumber or electrician for a few years and then get your school paid for 100%.  Anything that doesn't require you to wake up at 4AM to be screamed at by some tiny-minded and poorly dressed jackass is fine by me, but we can limit it to jobs that actually benefit society if you'd like.

The plumbers and pipe fitters union will pay kids to go to community technical school here in GA.  They especially love the kids getting a GED.  Get half of the GED passed, they'll cover the remaining cost, pay for the training, and get you a job, immediately.

And they aren't the only trade groups looking for workers.  Are you interested in working 6 months and making $70k?  Become a welder and get scuba trained at the same time.

Unfortunately, we've sold the lie that only one path promotes success and that's the high cost college route.  No parent wants to brag that their kid is going to community or trade school.  Nope, gotta risk jail (right Lori?) to have bragging on social media.


I believe that this is one of the highest risk jobs in the world
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: cherryl taggart: kudayta: How about something like a GI Bill for people that don't want to join the military?  Work as a government landscaper, or plumber or electrician for a few years and then get your school paid for 100%.  Anything that doesn't require you to wake up at 4AM to be screamed at by some tiny-minded and poorly dressed jackass is fine by me, but we can limit it to jobs that actually benefit society if you'd like.

The plumbers and pipe fitters union will pay kids to go to community technical school here in GA.  They especially love the kids getting a GED.  Get half of the GED passed, they'll cover the remaining cost, pay for the training, and get you a job, immediately.

And they aren't the only trade groups looking for workers.  Are you interested in working 6 months and making $70k?  Become a welder and get scuba trained at the same time.

Unfortunately, we've sold the lie that only one path promotes success and that's the high cost college route.  No parent wants to brag that their kid is going to community or trade school.  Nope, gotta risk jail (right Lori?) to have bragging on social media.

I believe that this is one of the highest risk jobs in the world


Also, $70k? Doing some of those fishing jobs in the Bearing can net guys that, and you don't need to know how to breathe underwater! It won't matter anyway...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: Original: Original Tweet:
caroljsroth: Here are some ideas to cancel student debt: -Live with your parents or roommates -Stop eating out frequently/make your own food, buy your own alcohol -Get a second job or side hustle -Stop spending on unnecessary luxuries Anyone want to add some other ideas?

"buy your own alcohol"

Make your own alcohol would save money and so would using other people's alcohol.


Making your own alcohol isn't less expensive.  If you write off the time as a hobby, you'll break even, at best.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Bering


Stupid autocorrect
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so childish.

The "it's your fault you're poor" crowd never seems to remember that this attitude works until the moment it doesn't.

And when it doesn't, the lines start forming for the firing squad or the guillotine.

The reason those of us who are relatively well-off support debt relief for people who are not is a simple matter of self-preservation.

I don't want to be against that wall when this argument no longer prevails.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have always thought it is funny that most everyone is fine with the government providing education through the 12th grade but anything else is somehow socialism
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's this asshole?

Wait, you know what, never mind. I don't give a fark.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


"Make your own food"


YOU KNOW DAMN WELL I CAN'T PHOTOSYNTHESIZE!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Oh great, another thread for folks to yell at me about picking a worthless major, and how I don't deserve to have it forgiven for reasons.    /sighs


I was thinking the other night.
Why is it why is parents income considered when trying to get a loan for school when they're not co-signing?
ALSO, if you are going to use their income, why act like I'm adult enough to understand these documents?
Whole thing is shady. And b.s.
 
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

