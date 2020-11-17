 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJLA Washington DC)   USDA's Agricultural Research Service announces: Murder hornets have arrived in the DC area   (wjla.com) divider line
25
    More: News  
•       •       •

862 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Nov 2020 at 9:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In that case, I have a hilarious idea that is totally going to get the Secret Service involved and likely affect my ability to work or travel in any capacity for the next twenty-five years.

BUT HILARIOUS, NEVERTHELESS!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are murder hornets attracted to orange things?

Asking for an oddly hued wannabe despot...
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Godspeed little winged ones, find the orange, do your thing
 
tinyarena
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: In that case, I have a hilarious idea that is totally going to get the Secret Service involved and likely affect my ability to work or travel in any capacity for the next twenty-five years.

BUT HILARIOUS, NEVERTHELESS!


TELL US!
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Clickbait.  They arrived frozen for preservation in a MD USDA lab
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: Clickbait.  They arrived frozen for preservation in a MD USDA lab


So, kinda like Biden.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: In that case, I have a hilarious idea that is totally going to get the Secret Service involved and likely affect my ability to work or travel in any capacity for the next twenty-five years.

BUT HILARIOUS, NEVERTHELESS!


It'll be worth it.

I'm sure Drew can set up a TotalCommissaryFund donation page for you.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thanks Biden.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark headline fooled me. Heh
 
majestic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I remember back in the 70s when "killer bees" were going to, well, kill us. They even had movies about them. Somehow, I am still here.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've seen these movies. As soon as the scientist turns his head, its leg starts twitching then they kill everyone in the lab.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I volunteer for Superbee duty to help wipe out the murder hornets...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FARK YOU SUBBY! YOU GO TO HELL. YOU GO TO HELL AND YOU DIE!!!!!
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just hope that no idiots or morans out there confuse something harmless (to humans) such as the Cicada Killer with a Murder Hornet and kill it.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cooldaddygroove: Godspeed little winged ones, find the orange, do your thing


Shouldn't be too hard to find.
He's banging your Mom like a bongo.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did the drove or did they flew?
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I took a cicada on a metro ride" is the name of my unauthorized autobiography.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pay crackheads 20 bucks a murder hornet problem fixed
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Has Mitch McConnell finally evolved from turtle form?
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Put your hands together for yoooooooouur DC Murder Hornets!!"
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's  hilarious that these things came from China (Look it up). Like I particular illness. In 2020.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Having lived there for 8 years previously, I can guarantee the residents are SMART enough to not POKE a hornets nest... killer or OTHERWISE...

soooo...

President: District of Columbia3 electoral votesBidenwinnerBiden92.1%
307,265
Trump5.4%
18,172

hahaha... 5%...

In CHOCOLATE CITY...hahahaha
lets you know the TRUE percentage of AA voters that TRULY voted for him in the country (considering that DC is like 90% AA)... hahah

sorry... i busted my gut laughing at his dumb-ass...

*DERP!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I volunteer for Superbee duty to help wipe out the murder hornets...

[Fark user image image 720x720]


A wild hornet challenges.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thenixon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ya got me, subby. But only because it would be pretty on-brand for 2020.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: Having lived there for 8 years previously, I can guarantee the residents are SMART enough to not POKE a hornets nest... killer or OTHERWISE...

soooo...

President: District of Columbia3 electoral votesBidenwinnerBiden92.1%
307,265
Trump5.4%
18,172

hahaha... 5%...

In CHOCOLATE CITY...hahahaha
lets you know the TRUE percentage of AA voters that TRULY voted for him in the country (considering that DC is like 90% AA)... hahah

sorry... i busted my gut laughing at his dumb-ass...

*DERP!


Yup, you have the personality of a gonad.
Then again, don't insult the nads that way.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.