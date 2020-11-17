 Skip to content
 
Low Ass Bridge takes out one hundred fifty five trucks and three cars
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would rather see the low, ass bridge.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark's favorite bridge cam.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Low-Ass Bridge: Hundreds. Dumb-Ass Drivers: 0
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's 11foot8(+8) smitty, jeez...
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They even spent a ton of money raising it eight inches and people still hit the damned thing.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Fark's favorite bridge cam.


Fark's favorite webcam. At least you know this one is of legal age.
 
zulius
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UberDave: I would rather see the low, ass bridge.

s1.1zoom.netView Full Size

"Ass Bridge" was a fun GIS...
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They could move the overheight sensor back a bit to give the signal and "OVERHEIGHT MUST TURN" signs more time to respond, but if I were the engineer, I'm not sure I could justify that expense solely to save the skins of speeders and red-light runners.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: They could move the overheight sensor back a bit to give the signal and "OVERHEIGHT MUST TURN" signs more time to respond, but if I were the engineer, I'm not sure I could justify that expense solely to save the skins of speeders and red-light runners.


I'd just go with:  When the sensor trips a loudspeaker plays "Yakkety Sax", giving people time to point and laugh.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pbcdn1.podbean.comView Full Size
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't know why the most amusing part is the cars that were waiting to turn right, but decide to nope out and go straight.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Nope."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: They could move the overheight sensor back a bit to give the signal and "OVERHEIGHT MUST TURN" signs more time to respond, but if I were the engineer, I'm not sure I could justify that expense solely to save the skins of speeders and red-light runners.


It makes no difference.
Idiots gonna idiot.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And three cars? What car is that tall?
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The next time I'm in North Carolina and have some time on my hands, I'm going to find this location and watch for the lulz.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: And three cars? What car is that tall?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: And three cars? What car is that tall?


The lower bridge (10 feet, 6 inches) also has a smaller-width roadbed between the supports. The road narrows suddenly on both sides of the bridge, and the cars hit the curbs there and get deflected straight into the bridge supports (or oncoming traffic). The video at the bottom of TFA shows a few highlights.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Low-Ass Bridge: Hundreds. Dumb-Ass Drivers: 0


I believe the hyphen should be after, not before:
  Low Ass-Bridge: Hundreds. Dumb Ass-Drivers: 0
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Driver also ran the red light.
 
